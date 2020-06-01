New Cars and Bikes in India

Unlock 1.0: What Changes On The Roads After Lockdown 4.0

Public transport has now been allowed in various parts of the country, while in many states fuel prices have gone up.

| Updated:
0  Views
View Photos
Curfew will now be in place everywhere from 9 pm to 5 am everyday

Highlights

  • New rules will not be applicable in identified containment zones
  • Local authorities can change rules according to prevailing situations
  • Fuel prices have gone up from today in Maharashtra, J&K & Himachal

The Union government has allowed a further relaxation of rules when it comes to movement of vehicles all over the country from June 8, 2020. This includes free movement of passenger and public transport vehicles across all state borders. Importantly it has also been clarified by the Ministry of Home affairs that movement passes will now not be required anymore except the for essential service providers who will be out in curfew timings between 9 pm and 5 am. However, local authorities have been empowered to alter these rules according to the prevailing situations in their areas.

Also read: Lockdown 4.0: Government Extends Validity Of Vehicle Documents Till July 31

cuo67aeo

Some states have already announced exceptions to the rules while extending the lockdown

Many states have already announced changes to these rules while further extending the lockdown. Maharashtra which has extended the lockdown to June 30th, has allowed only intra-district bus travel while inter-district travel is still prohibited. In Gujarat, while pillion riders are allowed on 2-wheelers, cars with 6-seats can carry only a maximum of four passengers. In Tamil Nadu bus services will resume in Chennai but inter-state transport is still not allowed. In Himachal Pradesh buses can run with 60% of the total capacity but with air conditioners switched off.

7fhdv13g
Fuel prices have gone up in many states starting Monday, June 1, 2020.
0 Comments

Some states and union territories have also announced an increase in fuel prices starting today. These include Maharashtra, Jammu & Kashmir and Himachal Pradesh. Maharshtra has decided to increase cess rates on fuels which means prices of Petrol and Diesel will go up by ₹ 2/litre. Owing to increased taxes in J&K Petrol will be dearer by Rs 2/litre and Diesel by ₹ 1/litre. Himachal Pradesh will see both Petrol and Diesel prices going up by ₹ 1/litre.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow carandbike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Participate & Win Exciting Offers

Offering Rs.200 Amazon voucher to all customers.
Which vehicle would you prefer to buy?
Which vehicle type do you own currently?
Which city do you currently reside in?
What is your preferred fuel-type for your next vehicle purchase?
What is your preferred transmission-type for your next vehicle purchase?
What is your vehicle usage pattern?
Personal Information
1/6

Return To Poll

MINI models

MINI Cooper Convertible
MINI Cooper Convertible
₹ 37.1 Lakh *
MINI 3 door
MINI 3 door
₹ 29.7 - 43.5 Lakh *
MINI Countryman
MINI Countryman
₹ 34.9 - 42.4 Lakh *
MINI 5 door
MINI 5 door
₹ 33.3 Lakh *
MINI Clubman
MINI Clubman
₹ 39.4 - 44.9 Lakh *
View More
x
Anand Mahindra Feels This 3-Wheeler Scooter Is A Good Idea For India
Anand Mahindra Feels This 3-Wheeler Scooter Is A Good Idea For India
Toyota Yaris is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Toyota Yaris is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Car Sales May 2020: Maruti Suzuki Records 88.95 Per Cent Decline In Domestic Market
Car Sales May 2020: Maruti Suzuki Records 88.95 Per Cent Decline In Domestic Market
First Model Under Triumph-Bajaj Partnership To Launch In 2022; Expect No Delays
First Model Under Triumph-Bajaj Partnership To Launch In 2022; Expect No Delays
Select your City
or select from popular cities