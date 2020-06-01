Unlock 1.0: What Changes On The Roads After Lockdown 4.0

Curfew will now be in place everywhere from 9 pm to 5 am everyday

The Union government has allowed a further relaxation of rules when it comes to movement of vehicles all over the country from June 8, 2020. This includes free movement of passenger and public transport vehicles across all state borders. Importantly it has also been clarified by the Ministry of Home affairs that movement passes will now not be required anymore except the for essential service providers who will be out in curfew timings between 9 pm and 5 am. However, local authorities have been empowered to alter these rules according to the prevailing situations in their areas.

Some states have already announced exceptions to the rules while extending the lockdown Many states have already announced changes to these rules while further extending the lockdown. Maharashtra which has extended the lockdown to June 30th, has allowed only intra-district bus travel while inter-district travel is still prohibited. In Gujarat, while pillion riders are allowed on 2-wheelers, cars with 6-seats can carry only a maximum of four passengers. In Tamil Nadu bus services will resume in Chennai but inter-state transport is still not allowed. In Himachal Pradesh buses can run with 60% of the total capacity but with air conditioners switched off.

Fuel prices have gone up in many states starting Monday, June 1, 2020. Some states and union territories have also announced an increase in fuel prices starting today. These include Maharashtra, Jammu & Kashmir and Himachal Pradesh. Maharshtra has decided to increase cess rates on fuels which means prices of Petrol and Diesel will go up by ₹ 2/litre. Owing to increased taxes in J&K Petrol will be dearer by Rs 2/litre and Diesel by ₹ 1/litre. Himachal Pradesh will see both Petrol and Diesel prices going up by ₹ 1/litre.

