Upcoming Tata HBX Micro SUV's Cabin Spied Again

The upcoming HBX mini SUV is one of the highly awaited cars from Tata Motors, which is likely to be launched later this year. The carmaker has been readying the small SUV for quite some time now, and we have seen plenty of spy images of the SUV while testing on the Indian roads. It was at the Auto Expo 2020 when we first got to see the pre-production version of the micro SUV. Now new spy images of the SUV have surfaced online, and time around we get to see its cabin.

The cabin of the Tata HBX test mule is wrapped in camouflage to conceal key details

As seen in the pictures, the test mule appears to be a lower-spec variant. It features a small freestanding music system with controls positioned lower on the centre console. The dashboard is camouflaged though, we get to see few additional details like squarish AC vents, black-coloured inserts behind the gear lever, flat-bottom 3-spoke steering wheel, piano-black finish on the door handles, all four power windows, A-pillar tweeters and more.

The Tata HBX will sport a split-style headlamp with LED DRLs and the brand's new signature tri-arrow design mesh grille. It is expected to get electrically adjustable ORVMs with integrated side indicators, circular fog lamps, alloy wheels, roof rails, roof-integrated spoiler, raked rear windscreen, and more.

The test mule of the micro SUV gets all four power windows

Also, the company has already trademarked the name 'Timero' in India, which could be the official name of the production-spec HBX. The Indian automaker has already confirmed that the production version of the HBX will retain around 90 per cent of its styling elements from the concept. When launched, it will compete against the likes of the Maruti Suzuki S-Presso and the Renault Kwid.

It will be the smallest SUV in Tata's line-up and will be built on the same ALFA architecture

The all-new HBX will be based on the H2X concept that was showcased at the 2019 Geneva Motor Show. It will be the second model to be built on the ALFA platform and will employ the Impact Design 2.0 philosophy. It will be positioned below the Nexon subcompact SUV in Tata's product line-up for the Indian market. Mechanically, we expect the HBX to come with the 1.2-litre Revotron petrol engine which also powers the Altorz premium hatchback. The petrol mill is tuned to make 85 bhp and 113 Nm of power figures, while mated to a 5-speed manual gearbox as standard. We expect the SUV to get an AMT version later.

