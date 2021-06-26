  • Home
  • News
  • Upcoming Tesla Gigafactory In Austin Gets An Award

Upcoming Tesla Gigafactory In Austin Gets An Award

Because it is scaling up so quickly, it needs more capacity from a manufacturing point of view.
authorBy Sahil Gupta
26-Jun-21 05:54 PM IST
Upcoming Tesla Gigafactory In Austin Gets An Award banner
Highlights
  • The new Gigafactory has won an award before its completion
  • It has won the award of manufacturing project of the year
  • Interestingly, in Texas Tesla's aren't sold

Usually one doesn't associate awards with a factory, but then again Tesla doesn't make any factories, they make Gigafactories. Their factory in Austin, Texas has been awarded "Manufacturing Project of the year," by Area development magazine. This was revealed by Texas Governor, Greg Abbott. 

Abbott also revealed the award was part of Texas' ninth "Golden Shovel Award". He also tweeted that this made his state the best in the United States when it came down to new economic development projects. It is interesting because Tesla doesn't sell cars in the state. 

This will be the fourth facility that Tesla has of this kind. After the original gigafactory in Fremont, it has one in Shanghai China, one coming up soon near Berlin in Germany and then this one is the latest in Austin, Texas. 

Tesla is seeing the highest demand ever. The Model 3 has become the best selling executive sedan in the world, eating out the BMW 3-Series. It is expanding to new markets as it solidifies its position as the world's highest capitalised automotive company. 

nl1gv9do

The Model 3 is the best selling executive sedan in the world while there are new model of the Model S and X

Because it is scaling up so quickly, it needs more capacity from a manufacturing point of view. The US remains a core market for Tesla so a second facility for it is a must. 

"Texas was again recognized with a Gold Shovel Award by Area Development ... Also named by Area Development as the manufacturing project of the year is the Tesla 'gigafactory' project in Del Valle just outside Austin, a $1.1 billion investment expected to create 5,000 jobs," said Texas Insider. 

"The Lone Star State offers innovative businesses the freedom to flourish with our pro-growth economic policies, a predictable regulatory environment, and our young, growing, and diverse workforce.
I thank Area Development Magazine for their recognition, and I look forward to welcoming even more new business investments and job creation as we unleash the full might of the Texas economy," Governor Abbott added. 

Related Articles
Analysis-Musk's Bold Goal Of Selling 20 Million EVs Could Cost Tesla Billions
Analysis-Musk's Bold Goal Of Selling 20 Million EVs Could Cost Tesla Billions
4 days ago
Tesla Recalls Nearly 1.1 Million U.S. Vehicles To Update Window Reversing Software
Tesla Recalls Nearly 1.1 Million U.S. Vehicles To Update Window Reversing Software
4 days ago
California Regulator Sees 2035 EV Mandate As 'Sweet Spot'
California Regulator Sees 2035 EV Mandate As 'Sweet Spot'
4 days ago
Elon Musk Faces Skeptics As Tesla Gets Ready To Unveil 'Optimus' Robot
Elon Musk Faces Skeptics As Tesla Gets Ready To Unveil 'Optimus' Robot
4 days ago

Top trending

1Hyundai Venue
Hyundai Venue
2Maruti Suzuki Brezza
Maruti Suzuki Brezza
5000+ Certified Used Cars Near Youline
Shop from India's Largest
Collection of Certified Cars

Top Festive Picks

Used Cars Under 5 Lakh
Used Cars Under 8 Lakh
Used Cars Under 10 Lakh
Used Cars Under 20 Lakh
Used Cars Above 20 Lakh

Question Of The Day

Which car are you more interested in owning this Dussehra?