Upcoming Tesla Gigafactory In Austin Gets An Award

Usually one doesn't associate awards with a factory, but then again Tesla doesn't make any factories, they make Gigafactories. Their factory in Austin, Texas has been awarded "Manufacturing Project of the year," by Area development magazine. This was revealed by Texas Governor, Greg Abbott.

Abbott also revealed the award was part of Texas' ninth "Golden Shovel Award". He also tweeted that this made his state the best in the United States when it came down to new economic development projects. It is interesting because Tesla doesn't sell cars in the state.

This will be the fourth facility that Tesla has of this kind. After the original gigafactory in Fremont, it has one in Shanghai China, one coming up soon near Berlin in Germany and then this one is the latest in Austin, Texas.

Tesla is seeing the highest demand ever. The Model 3 has become the best selling executive sedan in the world, eating out the BMW 3-Series. It is expanding to new markets as it solidifies its position as the world's highest capitalised automotive company.

The Model 3 is the best selling executive sedan in the world while there are new model of the Model S and X

Because it is scaling up so quickly, it needs more capacity from a manufacturing point of view. The US remains a core market for Tesla so a second facility for it is a must.

"Texas was again recognized with a Gold Shovel Award by Area Development ... Also named by Area Development as the manufacturing project of the year is the Tesla 'gigafactory' project in Del Valle just outside Austin, a $1.1 billion investment expected to create 5,000 jobs," said Texas Insider.

"The Lone Star State offers innovative businesses the freedom to flourish with our pro-growth economic policies, a predictable regulatory environment, and our young, growing, and diverse workforce.

I thank Area Development Magazine for their recognition, and I look forward to welcoming even more new business investments and job creation as we unleash the full might of the Texas economy," Governor Abbott added.