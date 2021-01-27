Veoneer Signs Agreement With Qualcomm For Scalable ADAS And Autonomous Driving Solutions

The automotive technology company, Veoneer and Qualcomm Technologies, have signed an agreement under which the companies will collaborate on the delivery of scalable Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS), Collaborative and Autonomous Driving (AD) solutions.

The platform will address the growing needs of the automotive ecosystem for scalable and upgradable solutions, which requires highly advanced and power-efficient compute, connectivity and cloud service capabilities across all vehicle tiers.

The system integrates Veoneer's next-generation perception and driving policy software stack and Qualcomm Snapdragon Ride ADAS/AD scalable portfolio of System on a Chip (SoC) and Accelerators. Veoneer and Qualcomm Technologies have worked together for several months to create a world leading roadmap of a scalable, open ADAS and autonomous driving system that will be able to address the entire automotive OEM market with an integrated software and SoC platform.

Arriver is Veoneer's dedicated software unit for the development of the complete perception and drive policy software stack. Jan Carlson, Chairman, President & CEO, Veoneer "Today's agreement with Qualcomm Technologies and the creation of Arriver are key milestones in Veoneer's development. We will now move ahead with full force to create a market leading ADAS solution based on ArriverTM Software and Qualcomm Snapdragon Ride SoC hardware."

The collaboration between the companies has been presented to a number of automotive OEMs and Tier-1 automotive suppliers with very positive feedback to the intended specifications and capabilities of the platform.

