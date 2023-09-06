Qualcomm Unveils Snapdragon Digital Chassis for 2-Wheelers and New Vehicle Class

Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. has unveiled new additions to its Snapdragon Digital Chassis portfolio. These latest offerings, known as the QWM2290 and QWS2290 platforms, are designed to enhance safety, infotainment, cloud-connected digital services, personalisation, and convenience to the 2-wheeler, micromobility, and other motorised vehicle sectors. Applicable vehicles for these platforms encompass electric and internal combustion engine (ICE) motorcycles, 3-wheelers, e-bikes, kick scooters, 3- and 4-wheel all-terrain vehicles (ATVs), as well as shared mobility e-scooters and e-bikes.

The QWM2290 and QWS2290 platforms leverage technologies from Qualcomm Technologies' existing Snapdragon Digital Chassis for the automotive industry, including:



1. Smart Clusters: Powered by the next-generation Snapdragon Cockpit Platform, these clusters offer benefits such as low battery status alerts with recommendations for nearby charging stations, maintenance reminders, personalised real-time navigation with rider-specific points of interest, and advanced safety features such as speed limit alerts, side stand notifications, emergency services, theft prevention, and vehicle monitoring.



2. Connectivity: Utilising the Snapdragon Auto 4G and 5G modems, riders of 2-wheelers and new vehicle classes can access 4G/5G, Wi-Fi, vehicle-to-everything (V2X), and Bluetooth connectivity for ultra-fast and reliable connections, essential for safety, personalisation, infotainment, and productivity features.



3. Services Suite: Qualcomm Technologies' integrated, flexible services suite for connected vehicles will be included in the QWM2290 and QWS2290 platforms. This suite offers benefits such as service revenue opportunities for OEMs throughout a vehicle's lifecycle, highly personalised user experiences through cloud-connected apps and services post-sale, over-the-air firmware and software updates, subscription services, remote vehicle diagnostics, predictive/preventative maintenance, user authentication, geofencing, theft protection, location/asset tracking, and more.



Qualcomm Technologies has generated significant interest in the QWM2290 and QWS2290 platforms from OEMs at the IAA Mobility 2023 event in Munich. Additionally, Tier-1 suppliers, module makers, and ecosystem players such as Bosch, Cavli Wireless, Luna Systems, etc have provided positive feedback regarding these platforms.



“Driven by increased demand for mobility that is sustainable, affordable and part of the sharing economy, the markets for 2-wheelers and new vehicle classes are setting new benchmarks,” said Laxmi Rayapudi, vice president, product management, Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. “This presents a tremendous opportunity as these markets require connectivity, intelligence and safety. We are proud to expand our Snapdragon Digital Chassis to 2-wheelers and beyond, and to continue our work with OEMs and ecosystem partners in these segments to further accelerate the digital transformation of all vehicles on roads across the world.”

Qualcomm Technologies has introduced a reference design based on the QWM2290 and QWS2290 platforms. This reference design incorporates advanced technologies for computation, connectivity, and precise positioning, enabling OEMs to rapidly develop safe and distinctive products for 2-wheelers and emerging vehicle classes.



"Gogoro and Qualcomm Technologies share a passion for leveraging innovation to accelerate the sustainable shift of urban two-wheel transportation around the world," said Horace Luke, founder and CEO, Gogoro inc. "We are collaborating together to introduce new smart mobility experiences that will usher in a new era of urban transportation in the world's cities."





