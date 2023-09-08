Login

Qualcomm and JLR Collaborate to Bring 5G Connectivity to Next-Generation Jaguar Land Rover Vehicles

Jaguar Land Rover vehicles equipped with 5G connectivity through Snapdragon Digital Chassis solutions are expected to hit the roads by 2025.
Calendar-icon

By Carandbike Team

clock-icon

2 mins read

Calendar-icon

08-Sep-23 03:44 PM IST

Share-iconWhatsapp-icon
Story

Highlights

  • Qualcomm and Jaguar Land Rover's partnership aims to integrate 5G capabilities into select JLR vehicle models.
  • The collaboration will enable low-latency connectivity between JLR vehicles, enhancing road safety and enabling real-time data for connected car services and vehicle autonomy.
  • Jaguar Land Rover plans to launch 5G-connected vehicles equipped with Snapdragon technology by 2025.

Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. and Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) have announced a partnership aimed at incorporating 5G capabilities into select upcoming JLR vehicle models, including Range Rover, Defender, Discovery, and Jaguar. 

By the power of Qualcomm Technologies' Snapdragon Auto 5G Modem-RF, JLR seeks to deliver advanced, seamlessly integrated digital cockpit and infotainment systems to their forthcoming vehicles. This technology will elevate the in-car experience for both drivers and passengers by ensuring efficient and uninterrupted connectivity.

 

Also Read: Land Rover Unveils Limited 2024 SV Carmel Edition Range Rover


One of the key benefits of this partnership is the provision of low-latency connectivity beyond the vehicle, enabling JLR vehicles to communicate with each other and their surroundings. This capability enhances safety on the road and enables the generation of real-time data for the development of new connected car services and higher levels of vehicle autonomy.


The Snapdragon Auto 5G Modem-RF is a pivotal component of the Snapdragon Digital Chassis technology suite, designed to facilitate in-vehicle experiences with high speeds and low latency. Leveraging this technology, JLR vehicles will offer connected services, providing a highly personalised and upgradable in-car experience, along with advanced safety and mobility applications.

 


Jaguar Land Rover vehicles equipped with 5G connectivity through Snapdragon Digital Chassis solutions are expected to hit the roads by 2025.


“JLR have partnered with Qualcomm Technologies for more than five years and our latest collaboration continues to strengthen our relationship,” said David Nesbitt, Director of Digital Product Platform at JLR. “As cars become increasingly intelligent, using 5G capability and developing innovative technology solutions will put us at the forefront of delivering the best services for a fully connected, modern luxury experience for our clients.”

 

Also Read: Bentley Bentayga Mulliner Extended Wheelbase (EWB) Debuts

 

“Through our technology collaboration with JLR, we’re leveraging Qualcomm Technologies’ long-established expertise in 5G and wireless innovation to further digitally transform JLR’s future vehicles,” said Jeff Arnold, vice president, product management, Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. “Next-generation telematics systems and 5G connectivity capabilities are helping deliver unparalleled connected and intelligent in-vehicle experiences to JLR drivers and passengers. We are excited to work with JLR to better meet their customers’ needs.”

 

Guest Author: RONIT AGARWAL


 

# Qualcomm# JLR# Jaguar Land Rover

Great Deals on Used Cars

View All Used Cars
Used 2016 Hyundai Creta
7.4
0
10
2016 Hyundai Creta
50,000 km
Petrol
Automatic
₹ 9.50 L
₹ 20,095/monthemi
Carz Villa Bank Street, New Delhi
Used 2016 Honda City
7.5
0
10
2016 Honda City
21,000 km
Petrol
Automatic
₹ 7.75 L
₹ 17,357/monthemi
Carz Villa Bank Street, New Delhi
Used 2018 Ford EcoSport
8.0
0
10
2018 Ford EcoSport
61,000 km
Diesel
Manual
₹ 7.80 L
₹ 17,469/monthemi
Carz Villa Bank Street, New Delhi
Used 2016 Mahindra XUV500
7.3
0
10
2016 Mahindra XUV500
54,000 km
Diesel
Manual
₹ 9.80 L
₹ 21,949/monthemi
Carz Villa Bank Street, New Delhi
Used 2014 Toyota Innova
2014 Toyota Innova
70,000 km
Diesel
Manual
₹ 8.75 L
₹ 19,597/monthemi
Carz Villa Bank Street, New Delhi
Used 2021 Maruti Suzuki Wagon R
2021 Maruti Suzuki Wagon R
25,000 km
Petrol
Manual
₹ 6.25 L
₹ 13,998/monthemi
Carz Villa Bank Street, New Delhi
Used 2016 Toyota Innova Crysta
7.8
0
10
2016 Toyota Innova Crysta
68,000 km
Diesel
Automatic
₹ 14.75 L
₹ 33,035/monthemi
Carz Villa Bank Street, New Delhi
Used 2017 Toyota Innova Crysta
2017 Toyota Innova Crysta
44,123 km
Diesel
Automatic
₹ 18.25 L
₹ 40,874/monthemi
Carz Villa Bank Street, New Delhi
Used 2015 Hyundai Creta
2015 Hyundai Creta
49,231 km
Diesel
Manual
₹ 8.25 L
₹ 18,477/monthemi
Carz Villa Bank Street, New Delhi
Used 2015 Mahindra XUV500
2015 Mahindra XUV500
56,000 km
Diesel
Manual
₹ 8.50 L
₹ 19,037/monthemi
Carz Villa Bank Street, New Delhi

Upcoming Cars

Mercedes-Benz EQA
Mercedes-Benz EQA

₹ 55 - 60 Lakh

Expected Launch : Sep 19, 2023

Lexus LM
Lexus LM

₹ 1.5 - 2 Crore

Expected Launch : Sep 21, 2023

Citroen C3 Aircross
Citroen C3 Aircross

₹ 11 - 20 Lakh

Expected Launch : Sep 27, 2023

Aston Martin DB12
Aston Martin DB12

₹ 4.5 - 5 Crore

Expected Launch : Sep 29, 2023

Mercedes-Maybach EQS
Mercedes-Maybach EQS

₹ 2 - 2.5 Crore

Expected Launch : Sep 29, 2023

Renault Arkana
Renault Arkana

₹ 18 - 20 Lakh

Expected Launch : Oct 18, 2023

Hyundai New Kona Electric
Hyundai New Kona Electric

₹ 24 - 26 Lakh

Expected Launch : Oct 23, 2023

Maserati MC20 Cielo
Maserati MC20 Cielo

₹ 1 - 1.1 Crore

Expected Launch : Oct 25, 2023

Lexus New RX
Lexus New RX

₹ 1.04 - 1.05 Crore

Expected Launch : Oct 27, 2023

Volvo EM 90
Volvo EM 90

₹ 60 - 80 Lakh

Expected Launch : Nov 12, 2023

Upcoming Bikes

Suzuki V-Strom 1050
Suzuki V-Strom 1050

₹ 14.4 - 15 Lakh

Expected Launch : Sep 19, 2023

Yamaha New YZF R3
Yamaha New YZF R3

₹ 3.2 - 3.5 Lakh

Expected Launch : Sep 21, 2023

EeVe Tesero
EeVe Tesero

₹ 1 - 1.3 Lakh

Expected Launch : Sep 22, 2023

Triumph Scrambler 400 X
Triumph Scrambler 400 X

₹ 3 - 3.5 Lakh

Expected Launch : Oct 18, 2023

Honda Activa 7G
Honda Activa 7G

₹ 80,000 - 95,000

Expected Launch : Oct 19, 2023

Indian New Chieftain
Indian New Chieftain

₹ 33 - 34 Lakh

Expected Launch : Oct 19, 2023

Benelli New TNT 300
Benelli New TNT 300

₹ 3 - 3.5 Lakh

Expected Launch : Oct 19, 2023

Aprilia RS 457
Aprilia RS 457

₹ 3.3 - 3.6 Lakh

Expected Launch : Oct 20, 2023

TVS ADV
TVS ADV

₹ 2.6 - 2.8 Lakh

Expected Launch : Oct 25, 2023

Benelli New BN 302R
Benelli New BN 302R

₹ 3.25 - 3.5 Lakh

Expected Launch : Oct 26, 2023

You might be interested in

  • Latest News

  • Related Articles

Hero Karizma XMR Rolls Out Of Factory; Deliveries To Commence Soon
Hero Karizma XMR Rolls Out Of Factory; Deliveries To Commence Soon
c&b icon
By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

-16851 second ago

Hero MotoCorp has begun manufacturing the new Karizma XMR at its plant. Deliveries of the motorcycle will begin soon.

Ather 450X's Digital Console Receives OTA Update, Now Displays Active Regeneration
Ather 450X's Digital Console Receives OTA Update, Now Displays Active Regeneration
c&b icon
By Jafar Rizvi
calendar-icon

-15104 second ago

The Ather 450X offers two regenerative options on the digital console: Active and Braking regen

Maruti Suzuki Dzire Achieves 25 Lakh Sales Milestone
Maruti Suzuki Dzire Achieves 25 Lakh Sales Milestone
c&b icon
By Yash Sunil
calendar-icon

-8785 second ago

Since it was first launched in India 15 years ago, the Dzire has grown to be quite popular in the sub-compact sedan segment in India.

2023 Honda CB200X Launched In India; Priced At Rs. 1.47 Lakh
2023 Honda CB200X Launched In India; Priced At Rs. 1.47 Lakh
c&b icon
By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

-8693 second ago

The 2023 Honda CB200X is now OBD-II compliant and also gets an assist and a slipper clutch.

Mercedes-Benz EQE Electric SUV Launched In India At Rs 1.39 Crore
Mercedes-Benz EQE Electric SUV Launched In India At Rs 1.39 Crore
c&b icon
By Amaan Ahmed
calendar-icon

-5484 second ago

For now, the EQE – which is the largest battery-powered Mercedes SUV in the country – will be available in a single variant.

Land Rover India To Open Orderbooks For Range Rover EV By Late-2023
Land Rover India To Open Orderbooks For Range Rover EV By Late-2023
c&b icon
By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

-4881 second ago

The all-electric Range Rover is expected to debut sometime next year as Land Rover’s first EV.

All-New Citroen C3 Aircross Bookings Open; Prices To Start At Rs. 9.99 Lakh
All-New Citroen C3 Aircross Bookings Open; Prices To Start At Rs. 9.99 Lakh
c&b icon
By Seshan Vijayraghvan
calendar-icon

-3323 second ago

Bookings for the new Citroen C3 Aircross have opened for a token of Rs. 25,000. It will be launched at an introductory starting price of Rs. 9.99 lakh (ex-showroom).

Limited-Run MV Agusta Brutale 1000 RR Assen Edition Unveiled
Limited-Run MV Agusta Brutale 1000 RR Assen Edition Unveiled
c&b icon
By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

34 minutes ago

Special edition Brutale pays tribute to the historic Assen Circuit in the Netherlands with a striking blue and silver paint scheme.

Mercedes-Benz EQE SUV Launching Today: Here’s What To Expect
Mercedes-Benz EQE SUV Launching Today: Here’s What To Expect
c&b icon
By Yash Sunil
calendar-icon

3 hours ago

With an expected price tag of Rs 1.40 crore (ex-showroom), the EQE SUV will join the EQS and EQB in the brand’s all-electric India portfolio.

Single-Cylinder Engined Smaller Ducati Hypermotard Spied On Test!
Single-Cylinder Engined Smaller Ducati Hypermotard Spied On Test!
c&b icon
By Janak Sorap
calendar-icon

3 hours ago

Will be the smallest engine to power a modern Ducati

Qualcomm Unveils Snapdragon Digital Chassis for 2-Wheelers and New Vehicle Class
Qualcomm Unveils Snapdragon Digital Chassis for 2-Wheelers and New Vehicle Class
c&b icon
By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

8 days ago

Applicable vehicles for these platforms Include electric and internal combustion engine motorcycles, 3-wheelers, e-bikes, kick scooters, 3- and 4-wheel all-terrain vehicles , as well as shared mobility e-scooters and e-bikes.

Range Rover Velar Facelift Priced At Rs 93 Lakh; Available In A Single Trim
Range Rover Velar Facelift Priced At Rs 93 Lakh; Available In A Single Trim
c&b icon
By Jaiveer Mehra
calendar-icon

1 month ago

Updated luxury SUV is available in a single variant and with a pair of four-cylinder petrol and diesel engines.

JLR Doubles India Sales In Q1 FY2024 As Demand For Range Rover, Defender Swells
JLR Doubles India Sales In Q1 FY2024 As Demand For Range Rover, Defender Swells
c&b icon
By Amaan Ahmed
calendar-icon

1 month ago

In the first three months of FY2024, JLR sold a total of 1,048 vehicles in India, representing a 102 per cent increase over the same period in FY2023.

Tata To Build 40GWh EV Cell Gigafactory In The UK; Batteries To Be Supplied To JLR
Tata To Build 40GWh EV Cell Gigafactory In The UK; Batteries To Be Supplied To JLR
c&b icon
By Amaan Ahmed
calendar-icon

1 month ago

The Tata Group will invest over Rs 42,000 crore into the battery gigafactory, which will produce LFP and NMC chemistry cells for mobility and energy storage purposes.

Range Rover Evoque Updated For 2024; Gets 11.4-Inch Touchscreen
Range Rover Evoque Updated For 2024; Gets 11.4-Inch Touchscreen
c&b icon
By Sidharth Nambiar
calendar-icon

2 months ago

The latest version of the Evoque gets updated styling, an all-new interior, and some new tech features

c&b icon
  • Home
  • News
  • Qualcomm and JLR Collaborate to Bring 5G Connectivity to Next-Generation Jaguar Land Rover Vehicles
car&bike
About Us
New Cars
Used Cars
New Bikes
Sell Your Car
Terms and Conditions
Privacy Policys
Investor Relations
Popular Car Brands
Maruti Suzuki
Hyundai
Tata
Volkswagen
Honda
Mahindra
Kia
MG
Popular Car Models
Mahindra XUV 700
Kia Seltos
Mahindra Thar
Tata Nexon
Kia Sonet
Tata Punch
MG Hector
Honda City
Popular Bike Brands
Royal Enfield
Honda
KTM
Bajaj
Yamaha
TVS
Hero
Kawasaki
Popular Bike Models
Royal Enfield Classic 350
Yamaha MT-15
Bajaj Pulsar 220
KTM RC 200
Hero Splendor Plus
Bajaj Pulsar 150
Honda CB Shine
Royal Enfield Hunter 350
Keep in Touch
YoutubeTwitterInstagramFacebookLinkedIn