Qualcomm and JLR Collaborate to Bring 5G Connectivity to Next-Generation Jaguar Land Rover Vehicles
By Carandbike Team
2 mins read
08-Sep-23 03:44 PM IST
Highlights
- Qualcomm and Jaguar Land Rover's partnership aims to integrate 5G capabilities into select JLR vehicle models.
- The collaboration will enable low-latency connectivity between JLR vehicles, enhancing road safety and enabling real-time data for connected car services and vehicle autonomy.
- Jaguar Land Rover plans to launch 5G-connected vehicles equipped with Snapdragon technology by 2025.
Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. and Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) have announced a partnership aimed at incorporating 5G capabilities into select upcoming JLR vehicle models, including Range Rover, Defender, Discovery, and Jaguar.
By the power of Qualcomm Technologies' Snapdragon Auto 5G Modem-RF, JLR seeks to deliver advanced, seamlessly integrated digital cockpit and infotainment systems to their forthcoming vehicles. This technology will elevate the in-car experience for both drivers and passengers by ensuring efficient and uninterrupted connectivity.
Also Read: Land Rover Unveils Limited 2024 SV Carmel Edition Range Rover
One of the key benefits of this partnership is the provision of low-latency connectivity beyond the vehicle, enabling JLR vehicles to communicate with each other and their surroundings. This capability enhances safety on the road and enables the generation of real-time data for the development of new connected car services and higher levels of vehicle autonomy.
The Snapdragon Auto 5G Modem-RF is a pivotal component of the Snapdragon Digital Chassis technology suite, designed to facilitate in-vehicle experiences with high speeds and low latency. Leveraging this technology, JLR vehicles will offer connected services, providing a highly personalised and upgradable in-car experience, along with advanced safety and mobility applications.
Jaguar Land Rover vehicles equipped with 5G connectivity through Snapdragon Digital Chassis solutions are expected to hit the roads by 2025.
“JLR have partnered with Qualcomm Technologies for more than five years and our latest collaboration continues to strengthen our relationship,” said David Nesbitt, Director of Digital Product Platform at JLR. “As cars become increasingly intelligent, using 5G capability and developing innovative technology solutions will put us at the forefront of delivering the best services for a fully connected, modern luxury experience for our clients.”
Also Read: Bentley Bentayga Mulliner Extended Wheelbase (EWB) Debuts
“Through our technology collaboration with JLR, we’re leveraging Qualcomm Technologies’ long-established expertise in 5G and wireless innovation to further digitally transform JLR’s future vehicles,” said Jeff Arnold, vice president, product management, Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. “Next-generation telematics systems and 5G connectivity capabilities are helping deliver unparalleled connected and intelligent in-vehicle experiences to JLR drivers and passengers. We are excited to work with JLR to better meet their customers’ needs.”
Guest Author: RONIT AGARWAL
