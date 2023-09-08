Qualcomm and Mahindra Forge Partnership for Cloud-Connected Diagnostics in Next-Gen SUVs

Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. and Mahindra & Mahindra have announced a strategic collaboration that aimed at harnessing the power of the Snapdragon Digital Chassis Solution cloud-connected services platform.

One of the standout features within this cloud-connected services platform is "Data Insights with edge diagnostics," designed to offer data-driven diagnostics that can revolutionise how Mahindra SUVs perform in real-world scenarios. This technology will be instrumental during pre-production vehicle testing, providing Mahindra with real-time analysis of in-vehicle data. This analysis can help identify and rectify errors promptly, resulting in cost savings and a streamlined development process. Notably, Mahindra will be the first global automaker to adopt Data Insights with edge diagnostics.



Data Insights with edge diagnostics allows for the collection and analysis of data related to problems encountered during development and testing. This encompasses issues such as system errors, application crashes, memory depletion, and more. The technology can flag and prioritise unresponsive vehicle systems, enabling engineers to address issues promptly. This aids in ensuring the reliability and performance of standard in-car safety and infotainment systems. The platform also facilitates efficient data management by offering capabilities to store, search, archive, and filter data logs in the cloud.

This collaboration represents an extension of the existing partnership between Mahindra and Qualcomm Technologies. Previously, the two companies collaborated on the deployment of Snapdragon Cockpit Platforms in the Scorpio-N and XUV700 SUVs.



Leveraging scalable artificial intelligence (AI)-based Snapdragon Cockpit Platforms, these SUVs offer a new dimension of personalization, natural interaction with the vehicle, virtual assistance, and deliver ultra-HD, immersive audio and visual experiences, among other innovative features.



“We are thrilled to announce our technology collaboration with Qualcomm Technologies. Their proven expertise in developing connected services and technologies for global automakers makes this relationship invaluable,” said R.Velusamy, President of Automotive Technology & Product Development, Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd. “By using Data Insights with edge diagnostics for real-time data collection and analysis, we are confident that our collective efforts with Qualcomm Technologies will help revolutionize the testing cycle of current and next-generation Mahindra SUVs, ultimately helping our company achieve more seamless and cost-effective vehicle development.”

“We are excited to expand our relationship with Mahindra to now equip their vehicle testing and production with Data Insights with edge diagnostics from our cloud-connected services platform,” said Nakul Duggal, senior vice president and general manager, of automotive & cloud computing, Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. “We are proud to work side-by-side and support Mahindra as they continue to develop and roll out its next-generation vehicles, as well as to continue delivering world-class driving experiences to their customers.”

Guest Author: RONIT AGARWAL



