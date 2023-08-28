Login

Mahindra To Gift Special Edition XUV400 EV To Chess Prodigy Praggnanandhaa's Parents

Indian chess grandmaster R. Praggnanandhaa registered a memorable win at the FIDE World Chess Cup 2023
Calendar-icon

By Jafar Rizvi

clock-icon

2 mins read

Calendar-icon

28-Aug-23 07:02 PM IST

Share-iconWhatsapp-icon
Story

Highlights

  • Anand Mahindra announced to gift an XUV 400 EV on social media
  • Praggnanandhaa’s parents will get a special edition of the electric vehicle
  • Mahindra has previously rewarded Indian athletes who have won accolades for the country

Indian chess prodigy Rameshbabu Praggnanandhaa achieved a remarkable victory against USA's Fabiano Caruana during the semi-final tiebreaks at the FIDE World Chess Cup 2023. He won a silver medal in the FIDE World Cup 2023, and this impressive win secured Praggnanandhaa a place in the Candidates chess tournament in 2024. Anand Mahindra, the Chairman of Mahindra Group, was moved by Praggnanandhaa's achievement and announced his intention to gift a special edition XUV400 EV to the young chess prodigy's parents. 

 

 

Praggnanandhaa's journey as a chess prodigy began with him becoming an international master at the age of 10, making him the youngest person at the time to achieve this title. He further impressed the chess world by becoming a grandmaster at the age of 12, making him the second-youngest grandmaster in history. Praggnanandhaa became the first Indian since Viswanathan Anand to reach the Chess World Cup final in 2002.

 

The Mahindra group has a history of recognising and rewarding Indian sportspersons who bring glory to the nation

 

Anand Mahindra's support for Indian athletes on the global stage is well known. The Mahindra group has a history of recognising and rewarding Indian sportspersons who have brought glory to the nation in global events. These include Nikhat Zareen, who was named the Mahindra Emerging Boxing Icon at the 2023 IBA Women's World Boxing Championships and was gifted a Thar SUV, para-athlete Avani Lekhara, who won two medals at the Tokyo Paralympics 2020 and received an XUV700 SUV, and Neeraj Chopra, the javelin champion, who won a gold medal at the Olympics and was gifted an XUV700 SUV.

# Anand Mahindra# Anand Mahindra tweet# Anand Mahindra Gift# Anand Mahindra Praggnanandhaa# Praggnanandhaa# Chess Word Cup 2023# FIDE Wold Chess Cup 2023# Rameshbabu Praggnanandhaa# Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd.# Mahindra XUV400 Electric SUV# XUV400# EVs# XUV400 EV

Great Deals on Used Cars

View All Used Cars
Used 2013 Hyundai i10
7.3
0
10
2013 Hyundai i10
41,489 km
Petrol
Manual
₹ 4.45 L
Cherish Carmint Shakurbasti Rs, New Delhi
Used 2014 Audi A3
6.9
0
10
2014 Audi A3
47,549 km
Diesel
Automatic
₹ 12.50 L
Max Motors Yozna Vihar, New Delhi
Used 2014 BMW X1
7.0
0
10
2014 BMW X1
44,300 km
Diesel
Automatic
₹ 10.90 L
Max Motors Yozna Vihar, New Delhi
Used 2011 Mercedes-Benz C-Class
5.8
0
10
2011 Mercedes-Benz C-Class
82,000 km
Petrol
Automatic
₹ 6.75 L
Max Motors Yozna Vihar, New Delhi
Used 2011 Nissan Sunny
6.6
0
10
2011 Nissan Sunny
66,000 km
Diesel
Manual
₹ 2.35 L
Max Motors Yozna Vihar, New Delhi
Used 2012 Honda City
6.5
0
10
2012 Honda City
84,000 km
Petrol
Automatic
₹ 4.25 L
Max Motors Yozna Vihar, New Delhi
Used 2014 Honda City
7.0
0
10
2014 Honda City
60,700 km
Petrol
Manual
₹ 3.75 L
Max Motors Yozna Vihar, New Delhi
Used 2021 Maruti Suzuki Baleno
2021 Maruti Suzuki Baleno
22,376 km
Petrol
Manual
₹ 6.90 L
Max Motors Yozna Vihar, New Delhi
Used 2013 Audi A6
6.2
0
10
2013 Audi A6
77,000 km
Diesel
Automatic
₹ 8.25 L
Max Motors Yozna Vihar, New Delhi
Used 2012 Skoda Superb
6.1
0
10
2012 Skoda Superb
71,000 km
Petrol
Manual
₹ 5.25 L
Max Motors Yozna Vihar, New Delhi

Research More on XUV400

Mahindra XUV400
8.4
0
10
Mahindra XUV400

Starts at ₹ 15.99 - 19.19 Lakh

Check On-Road Price
View XUV400 Specifications
View XUV400 Features

Popular Mahindra Models

Mahindra Thar
Mahindra Thar

₹ 9.99 - 16.49 Lakh

Mahindra Bolero Pik-Up
Mahindra Bolero Pik-Up

₹ 7.85 - 10.68 Lakh

Mahindra XUV300
Mahindra XUV300

₹ 7.99 - 14.74 Lakh

Mahindra Bolero
Mahindra Bolero

₹ 9.33 - 10.26 Lakh

Mahindra Scorpio
Mahindra Scorpio

₹ 13.54 - 18.62 Lakh

Mahindra Bolero Camper
Mahindra Bolero Camper

₹ 8.93 - 9.42 Lakh

Mahindra XUV700
Mahindra XUV700

₹ 13.95 - 24.58 Lakh

Mahindra Scorpio-N
Mahindra Scorpio-N

₹ 11.99 - 23.9 Lakh

Mahindra Bolero Big Pik-Up
Mahindra Bolero Big Pik-Up

₹ 8.85 - 9.12 Lakh

Mahindra Marazzo
Mahindra Marazzo

₹ 14.1 - 16.47 Lakh

Mahindra Bolero Neo
Mahindra Bolero Neo

₹ 8.77 - 11.5 Lakh

Mahindra KUV100
Mahindra KUV100

₹ 6.2 - 7.86 Lakh

Mahindra XUV400
Mahindra XUV400

₹ 15.99 - 19.19 Lakh

Mahindra Alturas G4
Mahindra Alturas G4

₹ 28.88 - 31.88 Lakh

Mahindra Scorpio Classic
Mahindra Scorpio Classic

₹ 13 - 16.81 Lakh

Upcoming Cars

Jeep Grand Wagoneer
Jeep Grand Wagoneer

₹ 65 - 70 Lakh

Expected Launch : Sep 4, 2023

Honda Elevate
Honda Elevate

₹ 11 - 16 Lakh

Expected Launch : Sep 4, 2023

Honda HR-V
Honda HR-V

₹ 15 - 18 Lakh

Expected Launch : Sep 5, 2023

BMW iX1
BMW iX1

₹ 1 - 1.1 Crore

Expected Launch : Sep 15, 2023

Mercedes-Benz EQE SUV
Mercedes-Benz EQE SUV

₹ 1 - 1.5 Crore

Expected Launch : Sep 15, 2023

Mercedes-Benz EQA
Mercedes-Benz EQA

₹ 55 - 60 Lakh

Expected Launch : Sep 19, 2023

Tata New Nexon
Tata New Nexon

₹ 8 - 15 Lakh

Expected Launch : Sep 20, 2023

Lexus LM
Lexus LM

₹ 1.5 - 2 Crore

Expected Launch : Sep 21, 2023

Volvo C40 Recharge
Volvo C40 Recharge

₹ 65 - 70 Lakh

Expected Launch : Sep 21, 2023

Citroen C3 Aircross
Citroen C3 Aircross

₹ 11 - 20 Lakh

Expected Launch : Sep 27, 2023

Upcoming Bikes

Hero Karizma XMR 210
Hero Karizma XMR 210

₹ 1.5 - 2 Lakh

Expected Launch : Aug 29, 2023

Royal Enfield New Bullet 350
Royal Enfield New Bullet 350

₹ 1.6 - 1.8 Lakh

Expected Launch : Aug 30, 2023

CFMoto 400GT
CFMoto 400GT

₹ 2.5 - 3 Lakh

Expected Launch : Sep 4, 2023

Harley-Davidson LiveWire
Harley-Davidson LiveWire

₹ 20.5 - 20.6 Lakh

Expected Launch : Sep 5, 2023

TVS Apache RTR 310
TVS Apache RTR 310

₹ 2.2 - 2.5 Lakh

Expected Launch : Sep 6, 2023

Suzuki V-Strom 1050
Suzuki V-Strom 1050

₹ 14.4 - 15 Lakh

Expected Launch : Sep 19, 2023

Royal Enfield Himalayan 450
Royal Enfield Himalayan 450

₹ 2.7 - 2.8 Lakh

Expected Launch : Sep 20, 2023

Yamaha New YZF R3
Yamaha New YZF R3

₹ 3.2 - 3.5 Lakh

Expected Launch : Sep 21, 2023

EeVe Tesero
EeVe Tesero

₹ 1 - 1.3 Lakh

Expected Launch : Sep 22, 2023

Triumph Scrambler 400 X
Triumph Scrambler 400 X

₹ 3 - 3.5 Lakh

Expected Launch : Oct 18, 2023

c&b icon
  • Home
  • News
  • Mahindra To Gift Special Edition XUV400 EV To Chess Prodigy Praggnanandhaa's Parents
car&bike
About Us
New Cars
Used Cars
New Bikes
Sell Your Car
Terms and Conditions
Privacy Policys
Investor Relations
Popular Car Brands
Maruti Suzuki
Hyundai
Tata
Volkswagen
Honda
Mahindra
Kia
MG
Popular Car Models
Mahindra XUV 700
Kia Seltos
Mahindra Thar
Tata Nexon
Kia Sonet
Tata Punch
MG Hector
Honda City
Popular Bike Brands
Royal Enfield
Honda
KTM
Bajaj
Yamaha
TVS
Hero
Kawasaki
Popular Bike Models
Royal Enfield Classic 350
Yamaha MT-15
Bajaj Pulsar 220
KTM RC 200
Hero Splendor Plus
Bajaj Pulsar 150
Honda CB Shine
Royal Enfield Hunter 350
Keep in Touchs
YoutubeTwitterInstagramFacebookLinkedIn