Mahindra To Gift Special Edition XUV400 EV To Chess Prodigy Praggnanandhaa's Parents

Indian chess prodigy Rameshbabu Praggnanandhaa achieved a remarkable victory against USA's Fabiano Caruana during the semi-final tiebreaks at the FIDE World Chess Cup 2023. He won a silver medal in the FIDE World Cup 2023, and this impressive win secured Praggnanandhaa a place in the Candidates chess tournament in 2024. Anand Mahindra, the Chairman of Mahindra Group, was moved by Praggnanandhaa's achievement and announced his intention to gift a special edition XUV400 EV to the young chess prodigy's parents.

Appreciate your sentiment, Krishlay, & many, like you, have been urging me to gift a Thar to @rpragchess

But I have another idea …

I would like to encourage parents to introduce their children to Chess & support them as they pursue this cerebral game (despite the surge in… https://t.co/oYeDeRNhyh pic.twitter.com/IlFIcqJIjm — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) August 28, 2023

Praggnanandhaa's journey as a chess prodigy began with him becoming an international master at the age of 10, making him the youngest person at the time to achieve this title. He further impressed the chess world by becoming a grandmaster at the age of 12, making him the second-youngest grandmaster in history. Praggnanandhaa became the first Indian since Viswanathan Anand to reach the Chess World Cup final in 2002.

The Mahindra group has a history of recognising and rewarding Indian sportspersons who bring glory to the nation

Anand Mahindra's support for Indian athletes on the global stage is well known. The Mahindra group has a history of recognising and rewarding Indian sportspersons who have brought glory to the nation in global events. These include Nikhat Zareen, who was named the Mahindra Emerging Boxing Icon at the 2023 IBA Women's World Boxing Championships and was gifted a Thar SUV, para-athlete Avani Lekhara, who won two medals at the Tokyo Paralympics 2020 and received an XUV700 SUV, and Neeraj Chopra, the javelin champion, who won a gold medal at the Olympics and was gifted an XUV700 SUV.