Anand Mahindra To Gift Mahindra XUV700 To Neeraj Chopra For Historic Gold Medal Win At Tokyo Olympics 2020

Anand Mahindra, Chairman of the Mahindra Group has promised to gift the upcoming Mahindra XUV700 flagship to Neeraj Chopra, who won a gold medal for India in the javelin throw at the Tokyo Olympics 2020.
07-Aug-21 08:00 PM IST
Neeraj Chopra on Saturday created history by becoming the first Indian to win a gold medal in an athletic event at the Tokyo Olympics 2020. The 23-year-old athlete topped the men's javelin throw final at the event. In fact, he became the second Indian to win an individual gold medal in Olympics, after shooter Abhinav Bindra in the Shooting. It's also been a proud moment for India as Neeraj Chopra showcased exceptional talent at the event outperforming his rivals in the field-and-run discipline and produced 87.58 m in his second attempt.

Also Read: Indian Fast Bowler Mohammed Siraj Takes Delivery Of The Mahindra Thar Gifted By Anand Mahindra​

Celebrating the same, Anand Mahindra, Chairman of the Mahindra Group has announced that he will gift the soon-to-be-launched Mahindra XUV700 flagship SUV to the Indian athlete. Replying to a user on Twitter, Anand Mahindra said, Yes indeed. It will be my personal privilege & honour to gift our Golden Athlete an XUV 7OO. He also tagged two executives of the company and asked them to keep the SUV ready for the Javelin thrower.

The 2021 Mahindra XUV700 is one of the highly anticipated cars from the Indian carmaker's stable, which is expected to be revealed in the coming weeks. It will be the new flagship SUV in Mahindra's line-up and will have a larger footprint than the outgoing Mahindra XUV500. The SUV will be built on the company's new W601 SUV platform and will be manufactured at the company's Chakan manufacturing plant in Maharashtra.

The forthcoming XUV700 SUV will be a tech-laden offering from the home-grown automaker. It will come equipped with Level 1 autonomous driving featuring driver drowsiness detection, auto booster headlamps, personalised safety alerts, class-leading panoramic sunroof and smart door handles. It is expected to come with a choice of petrol and diesel powertrains. Prices for the new XUV700 is expected to begin from Rs. 15 lakh onwards (ex-showroom).

