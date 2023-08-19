Mahindra To Inspect Over 1 Lakh Units Of The XUV700 Over Wiring Issues

Mahindra has announced that it will be proactively inspecting over 1 lakh units of the XUV700 over possible issues with the wiring loom within the engine bay. The recall affects 1,08,306 units of the popular SUV that were manufactured between June 8, 2021 and June 28, 2023. The carmaker said that the vehicle’s wiring loom would be inspected for “a potential risk of abrasion cut” to the wiring.

The company also said that it would be inspecting 3,560 units of the new XUV400 electric SUV over a possible issue with the brake potentiometer. The company in its statement said that the potentiometer would be “inspected for ineffective spring return action.” The company has said that the issues with both vehicles will be rectified free of cost to the customers.

The company said that its dealers would be reaching out to owners of affected vehicles across the country.

As is known, issues with the wiring could lead to possibilities of short circuits or the inoperability of certain systems. It could also lead to the potential of fires. The brake potentiometer is meanwhile a sensor that is generally used to identify the pressure put on the pedal by the driver and convert that into the pressure applied on the vehicle’s brakes at the wheel.

Mahindra had late last year issued a recall for over 19,000 units of the XUV700 and Scorpio-N to inspect the rubber bellow inside bell housing for the models with the manual gearbox.