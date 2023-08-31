Login

Greaves Electric Mobility Serves Notice To SMEV In Bid To Distance Itself From EV Lobby

In a letter dated August 30, Greaves Electric Mobility (GEM) has urged the Society of Manufacturers of Electric Vehicles to expressly clarify that GEM is not a part of the EV lobby.
Calendar-icon

By Amaan Ahmed

clock-icon

3 mins read

Calendar-icon

31-Aug-23 11:53 AM IST

Share-iconWhatsapp-icon
Story

Highlights

  • Greaves Electric Mobility (GEM) retails e-scooters under the ‘Ampere’ sub-brand.
  • The company has sent a letter to SMEV, asking for its name to be removed from the EV lobby’s members list.
  • Response from SMEV is awaited.

Mired in the FAME-II subsidy controversy, Greaves Electric Mobility (GEM) finds itself in choppy waters along with a handful of other electric two-wheeler brands. However, unlike many of them, Greaves maintains it is not part of the Society of Manufacturers of Electric Vehicles (SMEV), and has served a notice to the EV lobby in a bid to distance itself – and its Ampere electric two-wheeler sub-brand – from the lobby’s comments and activities. carandbike has seen a copy of the notice sent to SMEV, which states that GEM ‘is neither a member of SMEV nor has been associated with SMEV at any point of time’.

 

Also Read: Ampere Electric Scooter Achieves 2 Lakh Customer Milestone

 

The letter from Greaves goes on to point out that GEM is listed as one of the general members of SMEV on the latter’s website, which, according to the company, is ‘misleading’ and creates a false impression that ‘as a member of SMEV, GEM is aware of and is party to the decisions taken by SMEV’. A quick check on SMEV’s website confirms the lobby’s members list has since been updated, with Greaves’ name now deleted. However, the older web page that lists GEM as a general member is still live.

 

GEM has been asked by the government to return subsidies amounting to Rs 125 crore claimed under the FAME-II scheme.

 

The letter from Greaves urges SMEV to delete the name and any reference to GEM, and in any communication where SMEV has claimed to represent the company. Additionally, the notice asks for the SMEV to issue a clarification in two English newspapers on GEM never being associated with SMEV, and refrain from using Greaves’ name in any representation filed before any government authority.

 

Also Read: Revolt Motors Returns Rs 50 Crore Claimed As Subsidy Under FAME-II Scheme

 

“We are not part of the SMEV consortium. Greaves Electric Mobility is a proud Indian company and a leader in India’s rapidly expanding EV sector. GEM was one of the first companies to enthusiastically support and deliver on the Government’s localisation vision. Our legacy of over 160 years represents a storied history of creating Indian jobs, supporting local suppliers, and building an inclusive workforce. We are committed to helping realise India’s ambitions to be a world leader in developing, engineering, and manufacturing electric vehicles”, said Sanjay Behl, CEO and Executive Director at GEM, in response to a query by carandbike.

 

A statement from SMEV is awaited. An email sent to the company by carandbike remains unanswered at the time of publishing this story.

 

Also Read: Ampere Primus E-Scooter Price Hiked By Rs 39,100; Now Costs Rs 1.49 Lakh

 

Brands facing allegations of subsidy misappropriation have not received any incentives under the FAME-II scheme for well over a year now.

 

It is worth noting that the SMEV is at loggerheads with the central government over the subject of subsidy clawback. A number of brands that are part of the EV lobby, including Hero Electric, Okinawa Autotech, Revolt Motors and Amo Mobility, have been asked to return the money claimed as subsidy under the FAME-II scheme after allegations of misappropriation surfaced. Ampere, the sub-brand under which Greaves retails electric scooters, has also been asked to return subsidies to the tune of approximately Rs 125 crore claimed under the scheme. Revolt Motors issued a refund to the tune of Rs 50.02 crore a few days ago, but other players maintain they have committed no wrongdoing.

 

The SMEV recently issued a statement on how it believes the heavy industries ministry’s decision to reclaim subsidies from the manufacturers would be unlikely to stand legal scrutiny.

 

‘SMEV holds the view that MHI's claim for subsidy refunds lacks a valid basis. Any actions taken by MHI in this regard are contrary to established norms, practices, and policy rules. These actions are unlikely to withstand legal scrutiny’, read the statement.

# Greaves Electric Mobility# Ampere Vehicles# Ampere Greaves# FAME II Scheme# SMEV

Great Deals on Used Cars

View All Used Cars
Used 2013 Hyundai Elantra
7.0
0
10
2013 Hyundai Elantra
64,000 km
Petrol
Manual
₹ 6.25 L
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2019 Toyota Fortuner
2019 Toyota Fortuner
1,14,000 km
Diesel
Automatic
₹ 33.00 L
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2016 Volvo V40
2016 Volvo V40
75,000 km
Diesel
Automatic
₹ 12.50 L
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2021 MG ZS EV
2021 MG ZS EV
43,418 km
Electric
Automatic
₹ 21.00 L
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2018 BMW X1
8.0
0
10
2018 BMW X1
9,000 km
Diesel
Automatic
₹ 28.50 L
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2018 Toyota Innova Crysta
7.5
0
10
2018 Toyota Innova Crysta
1,10,000 km
Petrol
Automatic
₹ 17.50 L
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2012 Nissan Teana
6.9
0
10
2012 Nissan Teana
1,00,000 km
Petrol
Automatic
₹ 5.25 L
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2019 Ford EcoSport
7.9
0
10
2019 Ford EcoSport
72,000 km
Petrol
Manual
₹ 8.45 L
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2014 Audi Q3
7.3
0
10
2014 Audi Q3
83,000 km
Diesel
Manual
₹ 14.75 L
Carz Villa Bank Street, New Delhi
Used 2013 Audi A4
7.5
0
10
2013 Audi A4
55,000 km
Diesel
Automatic
₹ 10.90 L
Carz Villa Bank Street, New Delhi

Popular Ampere Models

Ampere Magnus
Ampere Magnus

₹ 1.05 Lakh

Ampere Primus
Ampere Primus

₹ 1.46 Lakh

Ampere Zeal Ex
Ampere Zeal Ex

₹ 96,690

Upcoming Cars

Jeep Grand Wagoneer
Jeep Grand Wagoneer

₹ 65 - 70 Lakh

Expected Launch : Sep 4, 2023

Honda Elevate
Honda Elevate

₹ 11 - 16 Lakh

Expected Launch : Sep 4, 2023

Honda HR-V
Honda HR-V

₹ 15 - 18 Lakh

Expected Launch : Sep 5, 2023

BMW iX1
BMW iX1

₹ 1 - 1.1 Crore

Expected Launch : Sep 15, 2023

Mercedes-Benz EQE SUV
Mercedes-Benz EQE SUV

₹ 1 - 1.5 Crore

Expected Launch : Sep 15, 2023

Mercedes-Benz EQA
Mercedes-Benz EQA

₹ 55 - 60 Lakh

Expected Launch : Sep 19, 2023

Tata New Nexon
Tata New Nexon

₹ 8 - 15 Lakh

Expected Launch : Sep 20, 2023

Lexus LM
Lexus LM

₹ 1.5 - 2 Crore

Expected Launch : Sep 21, 2023

Volvo C40 Recharge
Volvo C40 Recharge

₹ 65 - 70 Lakh

Expected Launch : Sep 21, 2023

Citroen C3 Aircross
Citroen C3 Aircross

₹ 11 - 20 Lakh

Expected Launch : Sep 27, 2023

Upcoming Bikes

CFMoto 400GT
CFMoto 400GT

₹ 2.5 - 3 Lakh

Expected Launch : Sep 4, 2023

Harley-Davidson LiveWire
Harley-Davidson LiveWire

₹ 20.5 - 20.6 Lakh

Expected Launch : Sep 5, 2023

TVS Apache RTR 310
TVS Apache RTR 310

₹ 2.2 - 2.5 Lakh

Expected Launch : Sep 6, 2023

Suzuki V-Strom 1050
Suzuki V-Strom 1050

₹ 14.4 - 15 Lakh

Expected Launch : Sep 19, 2023

Yamaha New YZF R3
Yamaha New YZF R3

₹ 3.2 - 3.5 Lakh

Expected Launch : Sep 21, 2023

EeVe Tesero
EeVe Tesero

₹ 1 - 1.3 Lakh

Expected Launch : Sep 22, 2023

Triumph Scrambler 400 X
Triumph Scrambler 400 X

₹ 3 - 3.5 Lakh

Expected Launch : Oct 18, 2023

Indian New Chieftain
Indian New Chieftain

₹ 33 - 34 Lakh

Expected Launch : Oct 19, 2023

Honda Activa 7G
Honda Activa 7G

₹ 80,000 - 95,000

Expected Launch : Oct 19, 2023

Benelli New TNT 300
Benelli New TNT 300

₹ 3 - 3.5 Lakh

Expected Launch : Oct 19, 2023

c&b icon
  • Home
  • News
  • Greaves Electric Mobility Serves Notice To SMEV In Bid To Distance Itself From EV Lobby
car&bike
About Us
New Cars
Used Cars
New Bikes
Sell Your Car
Terms and Conditions
Privacy Policys
Investor Relations
Popular Car Brands
Maruti Suzuki
Hyundai
Tata
Volkswagen
Honda
Mahindra
Kia
MG
Popular Car Models
Mahindra XUV 700
Kia Seltos
Mahindra Thar
Tata Nexon
Kia Sonet
Tata Punch
MG Hector
Honda City
Popular Bike Brands
Royal Enfield
Honda
KTM
Bajaj
Yamaha
TVS
Hero
Kawasaki
Popular Bike Models
Royal Enfield Classic 350
Yamaha MT-15
Bajaj Pulsar 220
KTM RC 200
Hero Splendor Plus
Bajaj Pulsar 150
Honda CB Shine
Royal Enfield Hunter 350
Keep in Touchs
YoutubeTwitterInstagramFacebookLinkedIn