Vespa 946 Christian Dior Edition Unveiled

Piaggio and Parisian fashion house Christian Dior have joined hands to create an ultra-premium Vespa 946 special edition scooter. The Vespa 946 Christian Dior, as it's called, was created as part of a collaboration between the two brands, both founded in 1946. The limited edition scooter will be available on sale from March 2021 in Christian Dior boutiques, as well as a selection of Piaggio Motoplex outlets. The limited edition scooter is based on the Vespa 946, and redesigned by Christian Dior Creative Director Maria Grazia Chiuri.

Accessories include a top box with the Dior motif, a half-faced helmet and backpack

The Vespa 946 Christian Dior is available in white, with contrasting dark blue accents and a seat finished in blue leather and grips, and gold pinstriping, on the bodywork, as well as on the wheels. The limited edition scooter also has the Dior motif to the seat support structure, and the same graphic theme is also offered on accessories like a top case, backpack and helmet. Mechanically, there are no changes on the standard Vespa 946, and it continues to be powered by a 125 cc, three-valve, air-cooled engine that develops 11.8 bhp of power and 10.33 Nm of peak torque.

The Vespa 946 Christian Dior edition will be manufactured at the Pontedera Piaggio premises on a special assembly line where everything on the scooter will be hand executed. Aimed at the fashion market as an exclusive scooter, the Vespa 946 Christian Dior edition will likely be quite expensive, although the price has not been announced yet. For reference, the Vespa Emporio Armani special edition scooter was launched in India at over ₹ 12 lakh. It's still not clear if Piaggio will introduce an exclusive model like the Vespa 946 Christian Dior edition in India.

