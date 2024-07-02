Login
Vespa 946 Dragon Is India’s Most Expensive Scooter At Rs. 14.28 Lakh

The Collector’s Edition of Vespa 946 Dragon has been brought to India as completely built units (CBU) and will be available in limited numbers.
Calendar-icon

By car&bike Team

clock-icon

1 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on July 2, 2024

Follow us on

google-news-icon
Story

Highlights

  • Special edition Vespa 946 Dragon launched
  • At ₹ 14.28 lakh, it is India's most expensive scooter
  • The Vespa 946 Dragon is brought to India as a CBU

The Vespa 946 Dragon is a limited edition model, priced at Rs. 14,27,999 (Ex-showroom) in India. The scooter has been brought to India as a CBU, and has been launched globally as an exclusive collection to celebrate the Lunar New Year. According to Piaggio, hand-crafted in Italy and leveraging cutting-edge technology, the design of the Vespa 946 Dragon is an homage “to the coming together of cultures, innovation and sophistication, with a distinct sense of energy and power associated with the dragon.”

 

Also Read: Vespa 836 Dragon Special Edition Scooter Unveiled

Vespa 946 Dragon 1

The Vespa 946 Dragon is now India's most expensive scooter at Rs. 14.28 lakh (Ex-showroom).

 

It’s based on the Vespa 946 scooter and is powered by the same 150 cc engine, and equipped with a metal-monocoque body, and features a single leading-link shock upfront. It runs on 12-inch stylish wheels and gets a 220mm disc brake at the front. The 946 Dragon edition sports a special dragon livery beneath its headlamp, and along its profile in the shade of emerald. 


Also Read: Vespa X Justin Bieber Edition Scooter Launched At Rs. 6.45 Lakh

Vespa 946 Dragon 2

The Vespa 946 Dragon features sports a special dragon livery on its body.

 

“Vespa has always been more than just a mobility brand where it stands for freedom of expression and celebration of art and culture. Celebrating this very spirit, we are excited to bring our collector’s edition Vespa 946 Dragon to India for customers who appreciate rare collectibles. Besides, we are also proud to present our first fashion item in India with our exclusive Vespa Dragon Varsity Jacket that customers will get along with the purchase of the Vespa 946 Dragon,” said Diego Graffi, Chairman and MD, Piaggio Vehicles Private Limited.


Also Read: 

Vespa 946 Dragon 4

The Dragon varsity jacket will be given to each customer of the exclusive Vespa 946 Dragon scooter.

 

Also Read: Vespa Emporio Armani Edition Launched In India At Rs. 12.04 Lakh

 

Drawing from the Vespa 946 Dragon’s design, the ribbed wool and Nappa leather-sleeved varsity jacket features a dragon motif in emerald green alongside prints and embroideries on the left pocket and back panel. Bookings for the Vespa 946 Dragon can be made at any of the Motoplex showrooms of Piaggio across India.

