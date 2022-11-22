Volkswagen Is Developing An Electric Golf Hatchback

Many had believed that with Volkswagen doubling down on EVs with the ID brand, it would be the end of the line for the Golf hatchback which is one of the group's icons. It has been indicated that the current gasoline-based Golf could be the last of its kind. But now, there could be a change of heart.

In a recent interview, Thomas Schafer of the Volkswagen group revealed, “ We would not let go of the Golf name, no way.”

“We have iconic brand names, Golf and GTI. It would be crazy to let them die and slip away. We will stick with the ID logic, but iconic models will carry a name,” he added.

Of course, we have already seen Ford and GM bring out their iconic brands for the age of the electric car with electric versions of the Mustang, F-150 and also the return of Hummer.

Schafer also added that Volkswagen could retool the Golf with the ID brand as they have done so with the ID Buzz model bringing back the iconic van that Volkswagen had sold in the 60s and 70s.

“We might have ID Golf,” Schafer postulated.

Schafer also added that the ID brand would never replace Golf.