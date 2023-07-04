Volkswagen to Invest EUR 1 Billion in South America, Targeting Significant Growth in Brazil

Volkswagen AG has declared its intention to make a significant investment of EUR 1 billion in South America, with the goal of achieving a remarkable 40% growth in Brazil by 2027.

To cater to the changing market demands and align with global sustainability trends, the German automaker will focus on electric and flex-fuel vehicles. Volkswagen aims to address the increasing demand for eco-friendly transportation solutions in South America by emphasizing cleaner and more efficient vehicle options.

As part of its expansion strategy, Volkswagen plans to unveil two eagerly awaited electric models, the Volkswagen ID. 402 and the ID. BUZZ 03, in Brazil before the end of 2023. These cutting-edge vehicles are designed to showcase Volkswagen's commitment to the electric vehicle revolution and offer innovative features, advanced technology, and impressive performance.

The South American automotive market is projected to experience rapid growth, with an expected annual increase of 11% until 2030. This positions the region as one of the fastest-growing markets globally, presenting an enticing opportunity for automotive manufacturers. With this in mind, Volkswagen aims to capitalize on the market's expansion and establish itself as a dominant player in the region.

Given that Brazil is the largest market in South America, Volkswagen has set ambitious growth goals for the country. By 2027, the company aims to increase its market share by a substantial 40%, showcasing its commitment to the Brazilian market and its confidence in the region's potential for sustained growth.

With an investment of EUR 1 billion, Volkswagen emphasizes its long-term growth strategy and commitment to providing sustainable mobility solutions. Expanding its product portfolio, particularly with electric and flex-fuel vehicles, the company aims to meet the evolving needs of South American consumers and contribute to a greener and more environmentally friendly transportation landscape.

Volkswagen's EUR 1 billion investment in South America showcases its dedication to the region's growth and sustainability. By prioritizing electric and flex-fuel vehicles, Volkswagen is meeting the demand for eco-friendly transportation solutions. With the introduction of advanced electric models and a focus on the region's thriving market, Volkswagen solidifies its position as a key player in shaping the future of mobility in South America.



