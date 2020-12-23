Watch Tesla's MegaPack Project, The World's Largest Battery System, Come To Life

Tesla's Megapack project is basically the world's largest battery system. Initially, it was revealed that PG&Es Moss Landing substation was in talks with Tesla in 2017 to create a mega energy storage device.

Now there is a video of the same in development in Moss Landing Substation in California. There are four operating energy storage projects and two of them are destined to become the largest battery systems in the world.

This Megapack is going to be the largest battery system in the world

Dynegy is deploying 1,200 mWh on the PG&E grid while the Tesla project will be a 730 mWh system but it will be eventually scaled to 1.1 GWh.

This Megapack project got Tesla in the mix in 2018. The approval for the project only came in February and the construction started just in July of 2020.

Tesla has already installed 100 megapacks

The drone footage shows that already over 100 Tesla MegaPacks have been deployed. By the time this is complete there will be 256 Tesla Megapack battery units. The PG&E Moss Landing project is not expected to be finished until the Q3 or Q4 of 2021.

"PG&E forecasts the Moss Landing BESS will save more than $100 million over the 20-year life of the project when compared to the forecasted local capacity requirements and associated procurement costs that would have been necessary in absence of the BESS," said the company in a statement.

