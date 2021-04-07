carandbike logo
Wearing Mask Mandatory Even If Driving Alone, Says Delhi High Court

The decision came in during the hearing of a case involving fines for not wearing a mask while driving alone. Stating that a car will be considered to be a "public place" the judge said, "Even if you are alone in the car, why object to wearing a mask? It is for your own safety."

Seshan Vijayraghvan | Published:
The Delhi High Court has ruled that wearing face masks in a car is mandatory even if the person is alone in the car. The decision came in during the hearing of a case involving fines for not wearing a mask while driving alone. Stating that a car will be considered to be a "public place" Judge Pratibha M Singh said, "Even if you are alone in the car, why object to wearing a mask? It is for your own safety."

Addressing the addressed petitions challenging the imposition of challans on people for not wearing masks while alone in private cars, the Delhi High Court observed that even those who have been vaccinated must wear masks.

