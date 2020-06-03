World Bicycle Day: Places You Can Cycle To Instead Of Taking Your Car Or Bike

Almost every one of us, who rides a two-wheeler or drives a car today, started riding a bicycle. Be it racing down the street with our friends or going out to run an errand for our parents, or even some cool stunts to show off, the cycle was that one companion that went with us everywhere. But as we grew up, the same bicycle, that we once thought was the fastest thing in the world, has become too slow for our fast-paced lives, and we have replaced it for the comfort of a car or a motorcycles/scooter. But it's not too late. The cycle can still be the perfect mode of transportation for several places that we visit in our day to day lives, in fact, anyplace that is under the 7 km radius can easily be peddled to. Plus, it is simple, affordable, environment-friendly and helps you stay fit. So, today on World Bicycle Day, here are places you can cycle to instead of taking your car or two-wheeler.

Pedal to Work:

If your workplace is less then 5-7 km from your home then it is always a wise choice to take your bicycle

Sure. it's not very sensible to ride a bicycle to a workplace that is around 20 km away, especially if you live in a city. But if your workplace is less then 5-7 km from your home then it is always a wise choice to take your bicycle. You don't have to worry about getting stuck in traffic, you'll certainly be charged up for your challenging workday, and given the current situation, cycling to work will also boost social distancing. You also do not have to worry about parking spots, in fact, nowadays a lot of office complexes have dedicated parking spost for bicycles. And if you are concerned about working up a sweat, then you can always carry an extra set of clothes.

Running Errands:

There is only so much that a bike rack can carry, but you can always carry a backpack and carry your items in it

Be it running out to buy your daily groceries or getting essentials or simply going out to meet your friends at the mall, take your bicycle. Yes, there is only so much that a bike rack can carry, small carry bags shouldn't be a problem, and you can always carry a backpack and carry your items in it. It will certainly be a very beneficial and change of habit, and here too you won't have to worry about parking spots.

Fitness:

Cycling a few times a week reduces blood pressure and stress while increasing your energy and elevating your overall mood

We must accept the fact that the current 'Work From Home' situation has made us a bit lazy. With all the gyms and fitness centres being closed due to the lockdown, many of us have taken a break from our workout regime, and not everyone is prone to working out at home. However, you can always do some cycling to keep yourself fit. It is one of the best forms of exercises and has several benefits, in fact, studies prove that cycling a few times a week reduces blood pressure and stress while increasing your energy and elevating your overall mood. So, an hour of cycling each day could help you get back in shape and help boost your immune system. Ask a couple of friends or family members to join you and you can turn it into a wonderful bonding experience.

Disclaimer: We are still far from being rid of the coronavirus so every time you venture out do make sure that you are wearing personal protective equipment (PPE) like masks and gloves. Also, do carry a small backpack with hand sanitiser and an extra set to gloves and masks in case of an emergency. Always wear a helmet, there are special helmets for bicycle riding and it's always smart and safe to invest in one.

