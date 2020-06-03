New Cars and Bikes in India

World Bicycle Day: Places You Can Cycle To Instead Of Taking Your Car Or Bike

Cycling is simple, affordable, environment-friendly and helps you stay fit. So, today on World Bicycle Day, here are places you can cycle to instead of taking your car or two-wheeler.

| Updated:
0  Views
View Photos
Anyplace that is under the 7 km radius can easily be cycled to instead of taking a car or bike

Highlights

  • Cycling is simple, affordable, environment-friendly & helps you stay fit
  • If your workplace is less then 5-7 km from your home ride to work
  • Cycling is one of the best forms of exercises and has several benefits

Almost every one of us, who rides a two-wheeler or drives a car today, started riding a bicycle. Be it racing down the street with our friends or going out to run an errand for our parents, or even some cool stunts to show off, the cycle was that one companion that went with us everywhere. But as we grew up, the same bicycle, that we once thought was the fastest thing in the world, has become too slow for our fast-paced lives, and we have replaced it for the comfort of a car or a motorcycles/scooter. But it's not too late. The cycle can still be the perfect mode of transportation for several places that we visit in our day to day lives, in fact, anyplace that is under the 7 km radius can easily be peddled to. Plus, it is simple, affordable, environment-friendly and helps you stay fit. So, today on World Bicycle Day, here are places you can cycle to instead of taking your car or two-wheeler.

Pedal to Work:

cycling

If your workplace is less then 5-7 km from your home then it is always a wise choice to take your bicycle

Sure. it's not very sensible to ride a bicycle to a workplace that is around 20 km away, especially if you live in a city. But if your workplace is less then 5-7 km from your home then it is always a wise choice to take your bicycle. You don't have to worry about getting stuck in traffic, you'll certainly be charged up for your challenging workday, and given the current situation, cycling to work will also boost social distancing. You also do not have to worry about parking spots, in fact, nowadays a lot of office complexes have dedicated parking spost for bicycles. And if you are concerned about working up a sweat, then you can always carry an extra set of clothes.

Running Errands:

mobile

There is only so much that a bike rack can carry, but you can always carry a backpack and carry your items in it

Be it running out to buy your daily groceries or getting essentials or simply going out to meet your friends at the mall, take your bicycle. Yes, there is only so much that a bike rack can carry, small carry bags shouldn't be a problem, and you can always carry a backpack and carry your items in it. It will certainly be a very beneficial and change of habit, and here too you won't have to worry about parking spots.

Fitness:

1h1aoerg

Cycling a few times a week reduces blood pressure and stress while increasing your energy and elevating your overall mood

We must accept the fact that the current 'Work From Home' situation has made us a bit lazy. With all the gyms and fitness centres being closed due to the lockdown, many of us have taken a break from our workout regime, and not everyone is prone to working out at home. However, you can always do some cycling to keep yourself fit. It is one of the best forms of exercises and has several benefits, in fact, studies prove that cycling a few times a week reduces blood pressure and stress while increasing your energy and elevating your overall mood. So, an hour of cycling each day could help you get back in shape and help boost your immune system. Ask a couple of friends or family members to join you and you can turn it into a wonderful bonding experience.

0 Comments

Disclaimer: We are still far from being rid of the coronavirus so every time you venture out do make sure that you are wearing personal protective equipment (PPE) like masks and gloves. Also, do carry a small backpack with hand sanitiser and an extra set to gloves and masks in case of an emergency. Always wear a helmet, there are special helmets for bicycle riding and it's always smart and safe to invest in one.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow carandbike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Participate & Win Exciting Offers

Win a free 2 night stay for your family (2 Adults and 2 Children) at any Club Mahindra resort in India.
In the present Covid-19 situation, are you planning to buy a personal vehicle, considering the need for a private vehicle?
Please enter the name of brand and model name that you are planning to purchase
When are you planning to purchase the vehicle?
Which of the following best describes the new vehicle you plan to purchase?
Has Covid-19 scenario affected your budget, compared to what you would have gone for in normal situation?
With many car brands offering option to purchase online, are you willing to avail the option?
Please enter the name of brand and model name of the Used car that you are planning to purchase
When are you planning to purchase the vehicle?
Which of the following best describes the new vehicle you plan to purchase?
Has Covid-19 scenario affected your budget, compared to what you would have gone for in normal situation?
Which of the following information available online will help build trust before you purchase a used vehicle?
Please enter the name of brand and model name of the bike that you are planning to purchase
When are you planning to purchase the vehicle?
Which of the following best describes the new vehicle you plan to purchase?
Has Covid-19 scenario affected your budget, compared to what you would have gone for in normal situation?
With many car brands offering option to purchase online, are you willing to avail the option?
Please enter the type, name of brand and model name that you already have
Considering the after-effects of lockdown, what describes your opinion about the trend that would be seen in Automobile industry?
With many car brands offering option to purchase online, do you feel people purchasing new vehicles will be willing to avail the option?
When do will feel people will resume to normal buying of the vehicles after lockdown?
Personal Information
Marital Status?
1/4

Results
Planning to buy a new car
15%
Planning to buy a used car
36%
Planning to buy a bike
26%
I already have a personal vehicle, but would have considered buying if didnt have one
23%
Return To Poll

Popular Car Models

Mercedes-Benz E-Class
Mercedes-Benz E-Class
₹ 57.5 - 75.29 Lakh *
Mercedes-Benz GLA
Mercedes-Benz GLA
₹ 32.33 - 38.64 Lakh *
Mercedes-Benz C-Class
Mercedes-Benz C-Class
₹ 40.9 - 51.25 Lakh *
Toyota Yaris
Toyota Yaris
₹ 8.65 - 14.07 Lakh *
Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza
Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza
₹ 7.34 - 11.4 Lakh *
Toyota Glanza
Toyota Glanza
₹ 6.98 - 8.9 Lakh *
Kia Seltos
Kia Seltos
₹ 9.89 - 17.34 Lakh *
Hyundai Creta
Hyundai Creta
₹ 9.99 - 17.2 Lakh *
View More
x
Maruti Suzuki Launches Safety Accessories To Battle COVID-19
Maruti Suzuki Launches Safety Accessories To Battle COVID-19
Hero Splendor Plus is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Hero Splendor Plus is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Hyundai Creta SUV Is The New Number 1 Car In Indian Market In May 2020
Hyundai Creta SUV Is The New Number 1 Car In Indian Market In May 2020
Anand Mahindra Feels This 3-Wheeler Scooter Is A Good Idea For India
Anand Mahindra Feels This 3-Wheeler Scooter Is A Good Idea For India
Be the first one to comment
Thanks for the comments.
Select your City
or select from popular cities