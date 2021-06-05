World Environment Day 2021: Top 5 Electric Two-Wheelers You Can Buy In India

With petrol prices crossing the Rs. 100 per litre in many cities, this may just be the motivation we need to switch to electric mobility. After all, electric vehicles are quick, efficient, have zero tailpipe emissions and do not burn a hole in your wallet. The market too has matured with a number of players to choose from, many of which are completely homegrown companies with locally-developed offerings. The OEMs also offer strong support for maintenance as well as charging infrastructure to ease your buying concerns. So on World Environment Day 2021, here's a look at the five best electric two-wheelers to buy right now in India.

1. Ather 450X

The Ather 450X looks futuristic, boasts excellent build quality and is quick with 0-40 kmph in 3.3 seconds

The Ather 450X is one of the best made-in-India electric two-wheelers on sale today. The scooter has proven its mettle time and again - both in performance and with an extensive feature list. In fact, the 450X impressed the CNB jury and viewers alike, enough to be crowned the CNB two-wheeler of the year at the 2021 carandbike awards.

The 450X gets sharp and futuristic styling, connected technology, and a powerful motor that offers optimum performance. It's powerful with the 6kW electric motor producing 8 bhp and 26 Nm of peak torque, with 0-40 kmph coming up in 3.3 seconds and a top speed of 80 kmph. The scooter packs a 2.9 kWh battery with a claimed range of 85 km on a single charge, and it is the only scooter on this list to come with fast charging. The Ather 450X is priced at Rs. 1.47 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi), which does make it an expensive proposition.

2. Bajaj Chetak

The Bajaj Chetak is one of the best products to come from the manufacturer and juggles between performance, range and comfort with ease.

Bajaj Auto decided to enter the electric mobility segment in 2020 with the all-new Chetak electric scooter and the offering has been an excellent first product from the company. With its metal body, top-notch quality and a long list of features, the Bajaj Chetak is one of the best products to come from the Pune-based manufacturer and is equally fun to ride too. It's a head-turner with that retro-themed design and really breaks the mould when compared to other electric two-wheelers on sale. Subtle additions like the LED headlamp with DRL, illuminated switchgear and app-based navigation further elevate the electric scooter's value.

The Bajaj Chetak is powered by the 3.8 kW electric motor that produces 5 bhp and 16.2 Nm of peak torque with a claimed range of 95 km on a single charge. Bajaj has also paid attention to its core buyer and the Chetak offers comfortable ride quality and practical storage options. It will be soon available in a number of cities pan India. Prices for the Bajaj Cheetak start at Rs. 1.42 lakh (ex-showroom, Pune).

3. TVS iQube

The TVS iQube has been designed and developed in-house by TVS, and is presently the most attractively priced offering

TVS Motor Company pulled quite the surprise with the launch of the iQube electric scooter. As the brand's newest electric offering, it ticks all the right boxes that should appeal to an electric two-wheeler buyer. The mono-headlamp styling certainly sets it apart on the roads, while the long list of features including the SmartXonnect technology is rich in sharing information. The electric motor is peppy enough for city runs.

The TVS iQube is powered by a 4.4 kW electric motor that develops 6 bhp and 140 Nm with a claimed range of 75 km on a single charge. The electric scooter is presently available only in two cities but TVS is gearing up to expand sales to 20 new cities in the near future. With prices starting at Rs. 1.08 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi) the TVS iQube is one of the more competitively priced e-scooters on sale right now.

4. Revolt RV 400

The Revolt RV 400 is packed with cloud connectivity, synthesised sounds and a dedicated mobile app. It also promises a range of 156 km on a single charge

Revolt Intellicorp entered the electric mobility sector in 2019 and introduced India's first electric motorcycle - the RV 400, which is designed to compete against conventional 125 cc motorcycles. Easy to handle, with low running costs, and loaded with features, like cloud connectivity, a swappable battery pack, and even the option to synthesise exhaust sounds, the RV 400 has proved to be a popular electric motorcycle.

The Revolt RV 400 uses a 3 kW electric motor with 4 bhp and 175 Nm on tap. The claimed range stands at 156 km on a single charge. The e-bike comes with a swappable battery pack and a top speed of 80 kmph. Revolt Motors has been actively expanding its footprint across India, which will make buying the offering more accessible. The company presently has 11 dealerships across five cities. The RV 400 is priced at Rs. 1.19 lakh (ex-showroom).

5. Hero Optima

The Hero Optima is one of the more popularly sold electric scooters in India with a range of 82 km on a single charge

Hero Electric is the market leader in terms of volumes in the electric two-wheeler segment in India, and the Optima scooter is one of the brand's top-selling products. The Hero Optima gets a conservative design language, while its easy rideability makes it accessible to riders of all age groups. The electric scooter also gets essential features like a digital instrument cluster, regenerative braking, LED headlamp, anti-theft alarm, and a portable battery.

Power on the Hero Optima comes from the 1.2 kW BLDC electric motor that develops 1.34 bhp and has a top speed of 42 kmph. It offers a claimed range of 82 km on a single charge and gets features like regenerative braking and a portable battery. The Hero Optima is priced at Rs. 61,640 (ex-showroom, Delhi) and is offered in two versions - single battery and dual battery.

That's our top picks of the best electric two-wheelers you can get your hands on in the country. With a number of electric offerings lined up for launch, which one are you waiting for? Let us know in the comments section below.