World EV Day 2021: Top Upcoming Electric Four-Wheelers In India

Electric vehicles are the future and there is no denying that. Almost every global automaker is working on building or expanding its electric fleet, and India too is expected to get a host of new electric vehicles in the next one year. Contrary to the earlier notion that Electric Vehicles (EVs) are slow and less powerful than Internal Combustion Engine (ICE) cars, EVs today are fast, powerful, futuristic. Of course, the most important aspect is that they are environment-friendly zero-emission vehicles. So, on this World EV Day, we list out some of the highly anticipated electric cars that are slated to be launched in India soon.

Also Read: World EV Day 2021: Budget EVs In India With Over 200 Km Range

Audi e-tron GT

Audi e-Tron GT is expected to launch launched before the end of 2021, and pre-bookings have already commenced for a token of Rs. 10 lakh

Audi India recently entered the electric vehicle space with the launch of the e-tron electric SUV range, and the first batch is nearly sold out. Now the carmaker is gearing up to launch yet another electric vehicle, and this time it's the company electric sports car, the Audi e-tron GT. Offered mainly in two options - the Audi e-Tron GT quattro and a sportier, RS e-Tron GT, we expect both models to come to India. The electric sports coupe is expected to launch launched before the end of 2021, and pre-bookings have already commenced for a token of Rs. 10 lakh. Power on the Audi e-Tron GT comes from the permanently excited synchronous motor (PSM) mounted on each axle and it is mated to a two-speed transmission at the rear axle, while coupled with an electric all-wheel drive. The electric motors are powered by an 85 kWh Lithium-Ion battery, with a range of 488 km (WLTP), and is supported by an 800-volt technology enabling fast DC charging up to 270 kW.

Also Read: World EV Day 2021: Electric Cars With The Highest Range

Tata Altroz EV

The Tata Altroz EV will be built on the Agile Light Flexible Advanced (ALFA) platform and it will employ the company's Ziptron powertrain technology

Tata Motors has already established itself as one of the top mainstream electric vehicles manufacturers in the four-wheeler space. The Nexon EV is the country's best-selling electric four-wheeler, and recently the carmaker launched the 2021 Tigor EV as well. The next in line will be the electric premium hatchback, the Altroz EV, and we expect it to be launched in early 2022. The Tata Altroz EV will be built on the Agile Light Flexible Advanced (ALFA) platform and it will employ the company's Ziptron powertrain technology. While the technical specifications are yet to be revealed, Tata has confirmed that all future EVs with Ziptron technology, will come with a minimum range of 250 km on a single charge, and the Lithium-Ion battery pack will have IP-67 certification and an 8-years warranty.

Also Read: World EV Day 2021: Top 5 Upcoming Electric Bikes, Electric Scooters In India

Porsche Taycan

The Porsche Taycan sports two permanently excited synchronous electric motors that can churn out a maximum of 600 bhp and will offer a range of over 500 km

While the Porsche Taycan is slated to go on sale in India soon, right now there's no specific launch timeline announced by the Stuttgart-based luxury sports carmaker. The Taycan made its official debut in 2019 and has already become one of the most desirable Porsches, especially after bagging two awards at the 2020 World Car Awards - winning the World Luxury Car of the Year title, as well as the World Performance Car award. The Porsche Taycan sports two permanently excited synchronous electric motors that can churn out a maximum of 600 bhp and will offer a range of over 500 km thanks to its high voltage lithium-ion batteries. Porsche has also developed an 800-volt charging system for the Taycan which can offer a 400 km range in just 15 minutes of charge time. It can go from 0-100 kmph in under 3.5 seconds.

Tesla Model 3

The Model 3 has been spotted undergoing testing in India on several occasions, and it's expected to be the first model to be launched by Tesla in India

Yes, Tesla is finally entering the Indian market, and the first model expected to be launched by the company will be the Model 3. We have already seen several spy photos of the electric sedan undergoing testing in India, and the Tesla Model 3 could be introduced in India as early as the end of 2021. The car will come to India as a completely built unit (CBU) model, similar to the e-tron GT and the Taycan, and is expected to be imported from China. The base variant of the car has a 423 km range and a 0-100 kmph acceleration of 5.3 seconds. Its top speed is 225 km/h. The long-range model which is the mid-variant has an impressive 568 km range, 0-100 kmph acceleration in 4.2 seconds with 233 kmph as its top speed. The top of the line performance trim gets 506 km of range and 3.1 seconds with a top speed of 260 kmph.