Tesla Model 3 Spied Again In India

Earlier this year a Tesla Model 3 was spotted on the roads of Pune, and now it has emerged that there is not her Tesla Model 3 with higher ground clearance alongside the one that was seen earlier in the year. Interestingly, now both these cars have been camouflaged which means Tesla is actively testing the cars for the Indian market and has even adapted one test mule for the Indian road conditions. The two cars that have been seen were spotted on the Pune-Mumbai expressway.

Two Camouflaged Model 3 Test Units. One with testing apparatus as earlier seen also.



337 seems to be new. Is Ground Clearance raised in it or just image thing?



As of now, Tesla hasn't announced any intent to launch its Model 3 in India. But the Model 3 will likely be the car that lands in India first as it is the most affordable Tesla out there. Since Tesla doesn't manufacture its cars in India, likely it will be a full import from the Chinese gigafactory, which will attract 100 per cent duty, which will raise the cost of the car and make it comparable to vehicles from the German premium luxury brands in terms of pricing.

Recently, Elon Musk was deeply critical of Indian tax laws for electric vehicles and he recommended amends which could help the development of a fruitful market for electric vehicles.

The car with the number 337 is the new one with higher ground clearence

Earlier this year, Tesla registered an Indian entity whose funding was pipped via its Dutch subsidiary. There is word that the Indian government is negotiating something with Tesla which could grant it special exemptions and subsidies for importing its cars in India in place of a commitment to build a manufacturing facility in the country so that it is in line with Prime Minister Modi's clarion call of "Make in India" something which has been religiously followed by some of the biggest consumer electronics brands in the world.

India is an obvious market for Tesla however even without taxes the Model 3 would be very expensive for the average Indian. For that purpose Musk announced the development of a $25,000 hatchback that targets poorer South Asian markets that have a huge population and are primarily propelled by the internal combustion engine.

