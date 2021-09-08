World EV Day 2021: Top 5 Upcoming Electric Bikes, Electric Scooters In India

The automotive industry worldwide has begun EV adoption in the right earnest and one can see the shift happening in India as well. A few years ago, electric vehicles did not catch anybody's fancy but now they have become topics of mainstream conversation. More so, with the Indian middle class society, who are now opening up to electric vehicles and the benefits that they offer in terms of performance, longevity and even features and technology. The coming of new electric vehicles, especially two-wheelers, is only going to help the market mature and expand, making it easier for consumers to make the move from internal combustion engine models to pure electric/battery electric models. So, here's our list of top five upcoming electric two-wheelers in India.

Simple One

(Simple One)

Yes! We know that the prices have been announced and the bookings have begun for the Simple One but it is yet to begin deliveries and we are waiting with bated breath to ride the scooter as well. The Simple One is priced at Rs. 109,999 (Ex-showroom). It gets a 4.8 kWh lithium-ion battery offering a maximum claimed range of 236 km, with a normal claimed range of 203 km in Eco mode. Top speed is claimed at 105 kmph, with the acceleration of 0 to 40 kmph claimed in just 2.9 seconds. The Simple One has 72 Nm of torque and 4.5 kW of power and comes with a kerb weight of 110 kg and boot space of 30 litres. We expect the deliveries to begin in early 2022, considering that the scooter is still testing the prototype models.

Ola Electric S1 & S1 Pro

(Ola S1 electric scooter)

The Ola Electric scooters have perhaps created the maximum buzz among all electric two-wheelers launched in India till date. The prices have been announced, bookings have begun and deliveries of the S1 and S1 Pro will begin next month onwards. Ola has done well to have thought about the complete eco-system that surrounds an electric two-wheeler. This includes seamless online purchase, home-delivery, home servicing and installation of a massive network of charging grids across the country. Highly anticipated, we expect to ride the Ola S1 and S1 Pro electric scooters very soon. For complete details about the scooters, click on the link below.

Okinawa Oki100

(Okinawa Oki100 teased ahead of launch)

Okinawa Autotech's upcoming electric motorcycle Oki100 will be launched in the third quarter of the current financial year, Jeetender Sharma, Co-Founder and MD, Okinawa Autotech revealed to carandbike in an exclusive interaction. The Oki100 was due to be launched last year, but challenges due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic as well as low market sentiment delayed its launch. The Oki100 electric motorcycle will be a high-speed electric motorcycle. The Oki100 will have a removable lithium-ion battery with a fast charger, and can be charged up to 80 per cent of capacity in just 45 minutes, Sharma told carandbike. The Oki100 will have a centrally mounted motor and will offer top speed of between 100-120 kmph, and maximum range of around 200 km.

Hero Electric AE-47

(The Hero Electric AE-47 is expected to be priced under Rs. 1.5 lakh)

With the pandemic hitting businesses hard, many of them had to re-think their launch strategy. Hero Electric said that it will be focussing on getting volumes back with its low-speed low-cost electric scooters and launch the Hero Electric AE-47 motorcycle in early 2022. "We're certainly going to launch products in the premium category. The AE-47 and other premium products are ready, but the launch is likely to be delayed. With the current market scenario with the COVID-19 second wave, as well as our focus on low cost electric two-wheelers, the launch of our premium range will be pushed to a later date, perhaps sometime in 2022," Munjal told carandbike.

Hop Electric Oxo Motorcycle

(Hop Oxo electric motorcycle)

Hop Electric Mobility is an EV startup which began sales operations in India in June 2021. While the company has two electric scooters on sale, Lyf and Leo, the company confirmed that it will launch a new electric motorcycle, Hop Oxo, in India by October 2021. Pre-bookings for the motorcycle will begin at the time of the launch and deliveries of the motorcycle are expected to begin in early 2022. The Hop Electric Oxo is likely to have a range of 125+ km along with a top speed of 90-95 kmph. The process for the Oxo to be homologated is in progress and the company has begun the process.

Special Mention: Hero MotoCorp Electric Scooter

(Dr Pawan Munjal with the Hero MotoCorp electric scooter)

With Hero MotoCorp celebrating its tenth anniversary last month, Dr Pawan Munjal, chairman, MD and CEO, Hero MotoCorp teased the upcoming electric scooter that the company has been working on. He said that there are other electric two-wheelers in the pipeline as well. He did not reveal the full look of the scooter, neither did he reveal details about technical specification and pricing, but promised that the scooter will be launched soon. The profile of Hero MotoCorp's electric scooter was revealed and a glimpse of the side shows that the scooter gets a 12-inch front wheel along with a smaller, maybe a 10-inch rear wheel. The scooter is also seen featuring telescopic forks up front and a monoshock at the rear along with having a single-sided swingarm. The design of the scooter seems to be functional and not futuristic, with the front end getting a sloping apron and a small flyscreen. The seat has a split design and there's a small grab-rail at the rear as well.

