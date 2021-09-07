World EV Day 2021: Ola Electric Scooter To Be Available For Purchase Soon

Ola Electric has announced that it will open the online purchase window for the Ola S1 and the Ola S1 Pro on September 8, 2021, just a day before the World EV Day. The company said that the purchase window will be open only till stocks last and the entire process will be digital. Priority will be given to customers to purchase early. The Ola S1 and S1 Pro will be offered in a total of 10 colours and two types of finishes. Prices for the Ola S1 electric scooter range start at Rs. 99,999 and go up to Rs. 129,999 (ex-showroom). These prices are before the state EV subsidies are offered. Subsidies will have to be claimed by the customer post the purchase of the scooter.

Get all the deets about the purchase of the revolutionary Ola Scooter & more, head on over to https://t.co/2BfZm4RMvA now!#JoinTheRevolution ????⚡ pic.twitter.com/I4ejhGBngl — Ola Electric (@OlaElectric) September 7, 2021

Ola will offer financial services should you wish to finance the purchase of your scooter. Ola Financial Services (OFS) has tied up with various banks to help customers finance the purchase of the scooter. The EMIs for Ola S1 begin at Rs. 2,999 and at Rs. 3,199 for Ola S1 Pro. Customers can also make an advance payment of Rs. 20,000 for the scooter. This will be refundable should you wish to cancel the booking. The company will also allow the customers to purchase insurance online, at the time of booking the scooter.

(Ola S1 and S1 Pro prices after FAME II and state subsidy)

Test rides of the Ola scooters will begin October 2021 onwards and deliveries to begin next month as well. Ola says that the scooter will be delivered directly at the customers' doorstep and servicing of the scooter, when required, will happen at the doorstep as well.

(The top-spec Ola S1 Pro is available in a choice of 10 colours, and get additional features like hill hold, cruise control and voice assistant)

Both the S1 and S1 Pro come with a long list of standard features, and advanced technology. The electric scooter gets a vehicle control unit (VCU), which gets an octa-core processor, 3 GB of RAM and high-speed connectivity through 4G, Wi-Fi and Bluetooth. The Ola S1 has claimed range of 121 km on a single charge while the Ola S1 Pro has claimed range of 181 km range. With a fast charger, both the Ola S1 and S1 Pro can be charged with 75 km range in just 18 minutes. On a conventional home charging port, the S1 can be charged 100 per cent in 4 hours 48 minutes, while the S1 Pro can be charged 100 per cent in 6 hours 30 minutes.