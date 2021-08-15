Ola Electric Rolls Out First Production-Spec S1 Electric Scooter

Ola Electric has rolled out its first series-production electric scooter ahead of its launch later today. Bhavish Aggarwal, co-founder and CEO, Ola Electric shared the images of the first scooter to be produced from the company's FutureFactory located in Tamil Nadu. The new mega facility will be the global production hub for Ola's scooters that will cater to domestic and export markets. The company will be announcing prices later today along with the technical specifications.

Built the first scooter in our Futurefactory today! From barren land in Feb to this in under 6 months despite a pandemic!! The @OlaElectric team is just amazing pic.twitter.com/B0grjzWwVC — Bhavish Aggarwal (@bhash) August 14, 2021

Ola Electric began accepting pre-bookings for the scooter in July this year and the company received over one lakh reservations in less than 24 hours. Deliveries, meanwhile, are likely to begin soon after the launch. The model will be offered in a number of colour options and is likely to be offered in multiple variants.

The first Ola S1 electric scooter in the production-spec version to roll out of the assembly line

The upcoming Ola Futurefactory is being built on a 500-acre site and will be able to produce 10 million vehicles per year once fully completed. The new facility has been built with an investment of Rs. 2400 crore and in a time of just six months. The plant is equipped with over 3000 robots and will have a workforce of 10,000 when fully operational. It will also see an extremely high level of automation with robotic welding and an advanced automated paint shop to name a few.

The Ola plant will have 10 general assembly lines that will be capable of producing a total of 10 million scooters in a year. When fully functioning, the plant will be able to roll out a scooter every two seconds and 25,000 batteries per day. The company has also announced that it plans to set up charging stations in over 400 cities to build the EV ecosystem.