Exclusive: Okinawa Oki100 Launch Details, Range, Top Speed Revealed

Okinawa Autotech's upcoming electric motorcycle Oki100 will be launched in the third quarter of the current financial year, Jeetender Sharma, Co-Founder and MD, Okinawa Autotech revealed to carandbike in an exclusive interaction. The Oki100 was due to be launched last year, but challenges due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic as well as low market sentiment delayed its launch. Speaking with caranbike, Sharma said that Okinawa Autotech is gearing up to meet the demand for EVs which has increased with rising petrol prices, as well as more acceptance of EV products in the market.

Okinawa Oki100 teased ahead of launch

The Oki100 electric motorcycle will be a high-speed electric motorcycle, Sharma revealed, and will be launched in India before the end of the current calendar year. The Oki100 will have a removable lithium-ion battery with a fast charger, and can be charged up to 80 per cent of capacity in just 45 minutes, Sharma told carandbike. The Oki100 will have a centrally mounted motor and will offer top speed of between 100-120 kmph, and maximum range of around 200 km, putting it in the ballpark of the recently unveiled Ola S1 electric scooter, and the Simple One electric scooter, both of which boast of around the same range and top speed.

The Oki100 electric motorcycle will be a connected EV with all state-of-the-art features, including built-in navigation, geo-fencing and more. The Oki100 will also come with different riding modes, and an embedded 4G SIM, just like the EVs from Revolt, Ather, Ola and Simple Energy. The Oki100 is expected to be priced aggressively, at around Rs. 90,000 when it goes on sale later this year.