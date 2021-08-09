Hero MotoCorp Teases Upcoming Electric Scooter At Its Tenth Anniversary Celebrations

It was in 2011 that Hero Honda ceased to exist and Hero MotoCorp began its journey as a new business entity. And with Hero MotoCorp celebrating its tenth anniversary, Dr Pawan Munjal, chairman, MD and CEO, Hero MotoCorp teased the upcoming electric scooter that the company has been working on. He said that there are other electric two-wheelers in the pipeline as well. He did not reveal the full look of the scooter, neither did he reveal details about technical specification and pricing, but promised that the scooter will be launched soon.

(Naveen Munjal of Hero Electric and Pawan Munjal of Hero MotoCorp may have a difference of opinion on Hero MotoCorp using the 'Hero' brand for its electric two-wheelers)

The profile of Hero MotoCorp's electric scooter was revealed and a glimpse of the side shows that the scooter gets a 12-inch front wheel along with a smaller, maybe a 10-inch rear wheel. The scooter is also seen featuring telescopic forks up front and a monoshock at the rear along with having a single-sided swingarm. The design of the scooter seems to be functional and not futuristic, with the front end getting a sloping apron and a small flyscreen. The seat has a split design and there's a small grab-rail at the rear as well.

(Hero MotoCorp has partnered with Gogoro, a Taiwanese company known for its battery swapping technology, which may be introduced in India)

Hero MotoCorp had announced its partnership with Taiwanese company, Gogoro, in April 2021, saying that it will bring Gogoro's battery swapping technology to India and Hero Motocorp's electric scooters are likely to be built on Gogoro's electric scooter platforms. Although, the scooter showcased today, looks unlike any Gogoro EV.

A news report from July 2021 suggested that the Munjal brothers, Pawan Munjal of Hero MotoCorp and Naveen Munjal of Hero Electric were at loggerheads, with regards to Hero MotoCorp's entry in the electric two-wheeler space. While Hero MotoCorp is yet to formally enter the EV space in India, Hero Electric is an established player in India's electric two-wheeler industry and the bone of contention is usage of the brand 'Hero' for EVs from Hero MotoCorp's stables.