carandbike logo
search

Exclusive: Hero Electric AE-47 Motorcycle Launch Delayed

Speaking with carandbike, Naveen Munjal, MD, Hero Electric said that the company is ready with the new products but there's no specific launch date yet.

Preetam Bora By  Preetam Bora | Published:
eye
2,019  Views
The Hero Electric AE-47 was showcased at the Auto Expo 2020 expand View Photos
The Hero Electric AE-47 was showcased at the Auto Expo 2020

Highlights

  • The AE-47 is a premium electric motorcycle from Hero Electric
  • Hero Electric MD says, its premium products are ready, but launch delayed
  • Hero Electric is working on several other premium electric two-wheelers

The Hero Electric AE-47 electric motorcycle, which was showcased at the Auto Expo 2021, will be one of Hero Electric's premium products which will be launched. Speaking in an exclusive interaction with carandbike, Naveen Munjal, MD, Hero Electric said that the AE-47 electric motorcycle, is ready for production, but its launch will likely be delayed due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, and the company's focus on its low cost range. While Munjal declined to give a concrete launch timeline of the AE-47, he did indicate that the electric motorcycle will likely be launched by 2022.

Also Read: Hero Electric To Double Dealership Network Across India

ujb006gs

The Hero Electric AE-47 is expected to be priced under ₹ 1.5 lakh

"We're certainly going to launch products in the premium category. The AE-47 and other premium products are ready, but the launch is likely to be delayed. With the current market scenario with the COVID-19 second wave, as well as our focus on low cost electric two-wheelers, the launch of our premium range will be pushed to a later date, perhaps sometime in 2022," Munjal told carandbike.

Also Read: Hero Electric Showcases New Two-Wheeler Range At Auto Expo 2020

k8mlqmec

The Hero Electric AE-29 is an IOT-enabled electric scooter with Bluteooth connectivity, mobile app, and top speed of 55 kmph

Also Read: Hero Electric AE-47 Motorcycle Showcased At Auto Expo 2020

0 Comments

Hero Electric had also showcased a new electric scooter at the Auto Expo 2021, along with an electric trike, a three-wheeled electric vehicle. The electric scooter, codenamed AE-29, with a claimed top speed of 55 kmph, is also positioned as a premium product, and described as the first IOT-enabled electric scooter which features Bluetooth connectivity, anti-theft smart lock, mobile charger, mobile app, digital instrument cluster, walk assist and reverse facility. Along with the AE-47 electric motorcycle, the AE-29 electric scooter launch is also likely to be pushed to 2022.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow carandbike.com on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

You might be interested in

Research on Hero Electric Bikes

  • Flash Alloy
    Flash Alloy
  • Flash Headlight
    Flash Headlight
  • Flash Safty Frontbar
    Flash Safty Frontbar
  • Alloywheels
    Alloywheels
  • Doom
    Doom
  • Seating
    Seating
  • Default
    Default
  • Gallery2
    Gallery2
  • Gallery4
    Gallery4
  • Gallery5
    Gallery5
  • Side
    Side
x
Pratap Bose Resigns As Tata Motors Design Chief
Pratap Bose Resigns As Tata Motors Design Chief
Bajaj Pulsar Dagger Edge Edition Launched In India; Prices Start At Rs. 1.02 Lakh
Bajaj Pulsar Dagger Edge Edition Launched In India; Prices Start At Rs. 1.02 Lakh
2021 Hyundai Kona N Unveiled
2021 Hyundai Kona N Unveiled
Indian Auto Industry Loses A Stalwart: Jagdish Khattar No More
Indian Auto Industry Loses A Stalwart: Jagdish Khattar No More
Be the first one to comment
Thanks for the comments.
cross
Select your City
location
or select from popular cities