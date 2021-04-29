Exclusive: Hero Electric AE-47 Motorcycle Launch Delayed

The Hero Electric AE-47 electric motorcycle, which was showcased at the Auto Expo 2021, will be one of Hero Electric's premium products which will be launched. Speaking in an exclusive interaction with carandbike, Naveen Munjal, MD, Hero Electric said that the AE-47 electric motorcycle, is ready for production, but its launch will likely be delayed due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, and the company's focus on its low cost range. While Munjal declined to give a concrete launch timeline of the AE-47, he did indicate that the electric motorcycle will likely be launched by 2022.

The Hero Electric AE-47 is expected to be priced under ₹ 1.5 lakh

"We're certainly going to launch products in the premium category. The AE-47 and other premium products are ready, but the launch is likely to be delayed. With the current market scenario with the COVID-19 second wave, as well as our focus on low cost electric two-wheelers, the launch of our premium range will be pushed to a later date, perhaps sometime in 2022," Munjal told carandbike.

The Hero Electric AE-29 is an IOT-enabled electric scooter with Bluteooth connectivity, mobile app, and top speed of 55 kmph

Hero Electric had also showcased a new electric scooter at the Auto Expo 2021, along with an electric trike, a three-wheeled electric vehicle. The electric scooter, codenamed AE-29, with a claimed top speed of 55 kmph, is also positioned as a premium product, and described as the first IOT-enabled electric scooter which features Bluetooth connectivity, anti-theft smart lock, mobile charger, mobile app, digital instrument cluster, walk assist and reverse facility. Along with the AE-47 electric motorcycle, the AE-29 electric scooter launch is also likely to be pushed to 2022.

