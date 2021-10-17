Would You Stay In A Hotel Designed By Porsche?

Deutsche Hospitality and the Porsche Design Group are joining forces to present the Steigenberger Porsche Design Hotels brand, an innovative hotel concept in the Luxury Lifestyle Segment. They plan at least 15 hotels in metropolises right across the world. Steigenberger Porsche Design Hotels will bring together design, technology and lifestyle at the very highest level.

Dr. Jan Becker, CEO Porsche Design, and Marcus Bernhardt, CEO Steigenberger Hotels AG/Deutsche Hospitality

The result will be a unique brand experience created from the design philosophy and values of the exclusive Porsche Design lifestyle brand. This will be combined with the excellence and experience of Steigenberger, which boasts a representative tradition stretching back for more than 90 years. Investor interest in Steigenberger Porsche Design Hotels is considerable.

The first planning stage involves the establishment of up to 15 hotels in global metropolises such as London, Singapore, Dubai and Shanghai. The development of Steigenberger Porsche Design Hotels is enabling Porsche Design to transfer its brand philosophy to exterior and interior architecture. This will allow design expertise to be made accessible to a broad section of the public via the vehicle of outstanding hotel projects.