Xiaomi Patents All-New EV Charging System

Xiaomi Automotive Technology registered a patent for an innovative 'Electric Vehicle Charging System and Method'. What makes this technology unique is its integration of autonomous driving capabilities, which brings the charging unit to a suitable position, and can then be used to charge the EV.

As per the reports, Xiaomi's charging vehicle will be equipped with a dedicated battery compartment. The advanced wireless charging device would be engineered to wirelessly transfer this stored energy directly to electric vehicles. The autonomous driving mechanism takes the charging vehicle to a precise position in relation to the electric vehicle, ensuring efficient energy transmission.

Pictures of the Xiaomi cars have also surfaced, showcasing Xiaomi's inaugural model being tested. Early details hint at features such as support for an 800V platform, LiDAR integration, and advanced driver assistance systems.

The car which is scheduled for mass production in the first half of 2024, recently achieved a major milestone. In the second-quarter performance update, it is confirmed that the car has successfully completed summer testing, indicating the smooth progress of Xiaomi's automotive journey. Other than this, Xiaomi also has eight electric scooters in its existing EV lineup.

