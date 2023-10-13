Xiaomi Patents All-New EV Charging System
By Carandbike Team
1 mins read
13-Oct-23 04:11 PM IST
Highlights
- The charging vehicle features a dedicated battery compartment that stores electrical energy, which is wirelessly transmitted directly to electric vehicles.
- The car is scheduled for mass production in the first half of 2024.
- Recently some spy photos have surfaced, offering a glimpse of Xiaomi's inaugural electric vehicle undergoing road testing.
Xiaomi Automotive Technology registered a patent for an innovative 'Electric Vehicle Charging System and Method'. What makes this technology unique is its integration of autonomous driving capabilities, which brings the charging unit to a suitable position, and can then be used to charge the EV.
Also Read: Volvo XC40 Recharge Price Slashed By Rs 1.78 Lakh For Limited Period
As per the reports, Xiaomi's charging vehicle will be equipped with a dedicated battery compartment. The advanced wireless charging device would be engineered to wirelessly transfer this stored energy directly to electric vehicles. The autonomous driving mechanism takes the charging vehicle to a precise position in relation to the electric vehicle, ensuring efficient energy transmission.
Pictures of the Xiaomi cars have also surfaced, showcasing Xiaomi's inaugural model being tested. Early details hint at features such as support for an 800V platform, LiDAR integration, and advanced driver assistance systems.
Also Read: Toyota FT-Se Electric Sportscar Concept Unveiled; Could Be The Upcoming MR2 Successor
The car which is scheduled for mass production in the first half of 2024, recently achieved a major milestone. In the second-quarter performance update, it is confirmed that the car has successfully completed summer testing, indicating the smooth progress of Xiaomi's automotive journey. Other than this, Xiaomi also has eight electric scooters in its existing EV lineup.
Written by: Ronit Agarwal
Great Deals on Used CarsView All Used Cars
Upcoming Cars
Upcoming Bikes
Explore More
Latest News
Related Articles
-13733 second ago
The Transalp moniker made its comeback with the XL750 last year at the EICMA show and has now made it to Indian shores.
-12788 second ago
An LED indicator on the instrument console alerts the rider when the side stand is incorrectly positioned during motion.
-12786 second ago
The Hiace BEV model was one among the many concepts showcased at the 2023 Japanese Mobility show by the Japanese manufacturer
-11750 second ago
The Safari Rally Z Tribute boasts a dark red exterior, additional lighting, and custom KW Safari suspension, raising its ride height by 2 inches for off-road prowess.
-10528 second ago
We list down the best electric scooters that you can purchase in India today.
-10062 second ago
Google Maps will now showcase real-time information on EV Chargers including compatibility, charging speed, and usage history to help EV drivers make informed choices
-4186 second ago
The certified pre-owned programme showcases a comprehensive and multi-layered inspection process
-29 second ago
Are you looking for an adventure on a motorcycle? Here are the top five recommendations to consider under the 5 lakh
25 minutes ago
This accomplishment was realised within a span of 45 months since the initial launch of the iQube in January 2020
52 minutes ago
Ducati sold a total of 47,867 units globally, with Italy, USA and Germany being the top three markets.
2 days ago
The electric SUV concept is built on the same platform as the FT-Se, also unveiled at the Japan Mobility Show
3 days ago
Touted by many as a possible successor to the MR2, the FT-Se concept gives us a glimpse into what Toyota’s cars of the future might look like
17 days ago
Launched in August 2023, the electric scooter is currently priced at 1.47 lakh (ex-showroom, after FAME-II subsidy)
18 days ago
The two companies will explore the possibility of new businesses related to the electric vehicle segment with this partnership
26 days ago
The teaser image shows the two mystery concepts alongside silhouettes of the EV9, EV6 and EV5.