Volvo XC40 Recharge Price Slashed By Rs 1.78 Lakh For Limited Period
By Jafar Rizvi
1 mins read
24-Oct-23 01:09 PM IST
Highlights
- The offer is for a limited period and is subject to availability
- This price hike for the C40 Recharge corresponds to the amount by which the XC40 Recharge is discounted
- The XC40 Recharge boasts an estimated range of 418 km on a single charge
Volvo Cars India has introduced a special "Festive Delight Offer" for prospective buyers of the XC40 Recharge. This exclusive offer pertains to the all-electric variant of the XC40, known as the "Recharge" model, and provides customers with a substantial discount of Rs 1.78 lakh along with three years of complimentary service and warranty.
Also Read: Launching The XC40 Recharge Was A Big Learning: Volvo India MD Jyoti Malhotra
The standard price of the XC40 Recharge stands at Rs 56.90 lakh, and with the festive discount applied, the cost is reduced to Rs 55.12 lakh (ex-showroom prices). It's important to note that this offer has a limited timeframe. Volvo has also previously made it clear that it intends to discontinue the petrol version of the XC40, focusing solely on the all-electric XC40 Recharge moving forward.
Also Read: Volvo C40 Recharge Price Hiked; Discontinues Petrol Version Of XC40
Interestingly, what coincides with this is that Volvo raised the price of the C40 Recharge electric coupe SUV in India just before the festive season commenced. The updated price for the C40 Recharge now stands at Rs 62.95 lakh (ex-showroom) after an increment of Rs 1.70 lakh.
Also Read: Volvo C40 Recharge Review: Is It The Best EV From Volvo?
Moreover, the XC40 Recharge marked Volvo's first foray into the Indian electric vehicle market in 2022. This model is locally assembled at the company's manufacturing facility in Karnataka and features an all-wheel-drive powertrain with two electric motors, one on each axle. The setup delivers a total output of 402 bhp and 660 Nm of torque, allowing the XC40 Recharge to achieve a 0-100 kmph time of just 4.9 seconds. With a substantial 79 kWh underfloor battery pack, this electric vehicle boasts an estimated range of 418 km on a single charge.
