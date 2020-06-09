New Cars and Bikes in India

Yamaha Cygnus-X 125 Spotted On Test In Japan

The new Yamaha Cygnus-X 125 has been spotted with a dash cam, and is likely to come with Bluetooth connectivity.

A spy shot shows the next generation Yamaha Cygnus-X 125 undergoing tests somewhere in Japan

Highlights

  • Next generation Yamaha Cygnus-X 125 spotted on test in Japan
  • The Yamaha Cygnus-X 125 expected to get cameras and Bluetooth
  • No word on whether Cygnus-X 125 will be launched in India

Latest spy shots out of Japan show a new premium 125 cc scooter from Yamaha, the Yamaha Cygnus-X 125, which will likely come with new features, including Bluetooth connectivity. The next generation Cygnus-X 125 has been snapped while undergoing some on-road testing in Japan. The scooter will also sport updated styling, but even though the test mule is disguised with part camouflage wrap, the top part of the front apron, seems to show more than just an updated design, and will likely come with some unique features, possibly making it the most advanced 125 cc scooter.

Also Read: Yamaha India To Exit Commuter Segment By April 2020

2n6a0g24

The Yamaha Fascino is one of the more popular scooter models from Yamaha India

According to latest reports, the chequered camouflage hides what unconfirmed rumours have been pointing to, that the next generation Cygnus-X 125 will come with a dashcam, and on the test mule, it's recording what is going on in front of the scooter. If those rumours are true, there is also the possibility of another camera at the rear. While it's not known what the data recorded by the cameras will be used for, what is certain is that the next generation Yamaha Cygnus-X 125 will come with Bluetooth connectivity, technology that Yamaha already has on its flagship sportbikes, the R1 and R1M.

Also Read: Yamaha India Appoints Hideki Fujiwara As R&D Chief

In India, Yamaha has made it clear that it will exit the mass-market commuter segment completely, and will focus on the premium commuter segment, as far as entry-level motorcycles and scooters are concerned. Once the new Cygnus-X 125 is ready for production, it's still doubtful whether India Yamaha will consider launching it in India. An India launch will mean locally manufacturing the scooter to keep prices competitive. It's still early days to speculate on whether the Cygnus-X 125 will make it to India, but if it does, it could well get its own set of fans!

0 Comments

(Source: Visordown)

