Zongshen Cyclone RE3 Launched In China

Chinese motorcycle brand Zongshen has unveiled a new neo-retro model in its Cyclone range. The Zongshen Cyclone RE3 is a neo-retro roadster with a muscular stance, and a design which looks part cafe-racer, and part scrambler. Nevertheless, it's a nice looking motorcycle, with chunky tyres, fat inverted forks, and wire spoked wheels, which lend retro charm. The round headlight has LED DRLs around it, and the single-piece seat covered with ribbed pattern brown leather lends a retro-custom scrambler-ish feel to the RE3.

The round headlight gives the RE3 retro appeal, but the LED DRL gives it a modern touch

The Zongshen Cyclone RE3 is powered by a liquid-cooled 377.8 cc, twin-cylinder engine that makes 36 bhp at 9,000 rpm and 35 Nm of torque at 6,500 rpm. Transmission duties are taken care of by a six-speed gearbox, and apart from the USD forks, the rear has a pair of twin gas-charged shocks. Braking is handled by front and rear discs, with standard dual-channel ABS. The RE3 has been priced at CNY 29,800 (approximately ₹ 3.4 lakh under current exchange rates), but it's unlikely to be introduced in India.

The Zongshen Cycline RE3 gets a part analogue, part digital, single-pod instrument console

Zongshen is one of the five largest motorcycle manufacturers in China, with annual production of 30,00,000 motorcycles. With over 18,000 employess, Zongshen has partnerships with Harley-Davidson and Piaggio, and in 2017, had got into a 20-year agreement with the former management of UK's Norton Motorcycles. Under that agreement, Zongshen will produce its own motorcycle models using the Norton 650 cc platform. The Zongshen Cyclone RX6 is almost nearing production and is the first model to use the Norton 650 engine. While Norton went into financial crisis before being rescued with India's TVS Motor Company acquiring the British brand, Zongshen has gone ahead with production of its own range of 650 cc motorcycles using the Norton 650 engine.

