  • Zontes 350T ADV vs Rivals: Price Comparison

Zontes has entered the Indian market with a range of 350cc motorcycles. We see how the off-road biased Zontes 350T ADV compares to its rivals
04-Oct-22 05:07 PM IST
It was some time back when Zontes announced its plans to enter India with a range of 350cc motorcycles. The 350cc range includes a roadster, scrambler, sport tourer and even an adventure model. Here we see how the new Zontes 350T ADV, the adventure tourer, sits compared to some of its rivals in terms of pricing. With a starting price of Rs 3.57 lakh (ex-showroom), the Zontes is the most expensive ADV motorcycle compared to similar-capacity rivals. Its main rivals the KTM 390 Adventure and BMW G 310 GS are priced from Rs 3.37 lakh and Rs 3.10 lakh respectively. 

Also Read: Zontes 350T ADV First Ride Review 

ModelZontes 350T ADVKTM 390 AdventureBMW G 310 GSKawasaki Ninja 300Royal Enfield Interceptor 650
PriceRs 3.57 - 3.67 lakhRs 3.37 lakhRs 3.10 lakhRs 3.40 lakhRs 2.88 - 3.15 lakh

Focusing on the three adventure tourers, the KTM is the most powerful offering with the 373cc engine – shared with the 390 Duke – pushing out a strong 43 bhp and 37 Nm. In fact had the Interceptor 650 not been considered this would be the most powerful motorcycle here.

The Zontes meanwhile uses a 348cc engine that pushes out 37.4 bhp and 32.7 Nm. The G 310 GS trails the lot with its 313 cc mill developing 33.5 bhp and 27 Nm.

Also read: Zontes 350 Range Launched In India, Prices Begin At Rs. 3.15 Lakh

The Ninja 300 is not a direct rival to the Zontes with the Kawasaki engineered as a road-focused entry-level supersport from the Japanese manufacturer. The bike however is priced at Rs 3.40 lakh which places it in the same pricing bracket. The Ninja 300 is also the smallest capacity motorcycle of the lot using a 296 cc engine that pushes out a notable 38.9 bhp at 11,000 rpm and 26.1 Nm at 10,000 rpm.

The Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 is a dark horse in this comparison. Not only is it notably less expensive compared to some of the other bikes mentioned it’s also a large displacement twin-cylinder cruiser whereas all other bikes here are single-cylinder models. The extra cylinder and larger capacity give the RE an edge on paper with the 648 cc parallel-twin good for 47 bhp and 52 Nm.

All prices ex-showroom.

