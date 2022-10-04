Zontes 350 Range Launched In India, Prices Begin At Rs. 3.15 Lakh

Moto Vault, a multi-brand motorcycle franchise, has announced the prices of the Zontes range of 350 cc products for India, starting at Rs. 3.15 lakh for the base Zontes 350R and going up to Rs. 3.67 lakh (ex-showroom, India) for the 350T ADV. The prices for the Zontes motorcycle comprise the Zontes 350R, Zontes 350X, Zontes GK350, Zontes 350T, and Zontes 350T ADV. With the new Zontes 350 range, the company is targeting multiple 350 cc segments in India such as the Naked Sports, Sports, Café Racer, Tourer, and Adventure Tourer.

Zontes 350R

Zontes 350 cc Motorcycle Range Prices (ex-showroom, India)

Colours Zontes 350R Zontes 350X Zontes GK350 Zontes 350T Zontes 350T ADV Blue Rs. 3.15 lakh NA NA NA NA Black Rs. 3.25 lakh NA NA NA NA White Rs. 3.25 lakh NA NA NA NA Black & Gold NA Rs. 3.35 lakh Rs. 3.47 lakh NA NA Silver & Orange NA Rs. 3.45 lakh NA NA NA Black & Green NA Rs. 3.45 lakh NA NA NA Black & Blue NA NA Rs. 3.37 lakh NA NA White & Orange NA NA Rs. 3.47 lakh NA NA Orange NA NA NA Rs. 3.37 lakh Rs. 3.57 lakh Champagne NA NA NA Rs. 3.47 lakh Rs. 3.67 lakh

Vikas Jhabakh, MD, Adishwar Auto Ride India pvt. ltd said, “With a bold eye-catching design, precision engineering, and a host of exciting and convenient features, these bikes are sure to be appreciated by the Indian 2-wheeler enthusiast. Every product is both styled and specced to appeal to motorcycle enthusiasts. Since its announcement in India, we have been extremely overwhelmed with the acceptance that these motorcycles have received from Indian Motorcyclist.”

Zontes 350T ADV

The Zontes 350 range of motorcycles will feature a 348 cc, single-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine integrated with the Bosch EFI system, and high-power magneto putting out 38 bhp @9,500 rpm and 32 Nm of peak torque @7,500 rpm even with low fuel consumption. It claims that fuel-saving, low emission, and high performance are the characteristics of this high compression ratio engine.

Zontes 350X

The Zontes 350 range of motorcycles will be equipped with a balanced suspension system and flexible handling to enhance ride comfort and ease of manoeuvrability designed to suit Indian road conditions. The front is managed by 43 mm telescopic suspension, while the rear gets Monoshock suspension. The lightweight aluminium alloy / spoke rims that are designed to be wide and internally hollow ensure good strength and toughness.

In terms of design elements, the motorcycles will come with an LED lighting system on the headlamp, tail lamp, DRL, and indicators. It will also get a TFT full-colour LCD screen, a complete Keyless control system, four ride modes, an LEDs lighting system and dual fast-charging USB ports. These models also offer a host of safety features such as a Tyre pressure monitoring system and dual-channel ABS among others. The TFT screen will also have four theme interfaces and will display a speedometer, navigation, Bluetooth music, answering calls and malfunction notifications among others.

Zontes GK350

Moto Vault will sell Zontes products alongside Moto Morini and many more bike brands to be included shortly. Initially, the company will establish a network of 23 touch points across the country. The launch of the Zontes product line is of importance to Adishwar Auto Ride India, as it also marks the first product launch for Moto Vault. The Motorcycles will be assembled in India at Adishwar Auto Ride India’s plant in Hyderabad, Telangana.