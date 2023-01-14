Auto Expo 2023: Zontes 350 cc Maxi-Scooters Unveiled

Adishwar Auto Ride India’s multi-brand channel Moto Vault has introduced two new 350 cc maxi-scooter under the Zontes brand at the ongoing Auto Expo 2023. The Chinese brand, which was recently launched in India, has showcased the Zontes 350 E and 350 D at the motor show. The company has brought the scooters to India to gauge customer interest in the brand’s maxi scooters. We expect them to be launched in India later this year, possibly priced at around Rs. 5 lakh.

The two scooters are built on the same platform and even share the same technical specifications, however, both have different designs, different features and more importantly different wheelbases. The Zontes 350 E is a top-spec model that comes with a long wheelbase, premium styling, and massive under-seat storage that can fit two full-size helmets. The scooter also comes with a large front windshield that is electrically adjustable, LED lighting, a 5-inch instrument console, and ABS with traction control.

The Zontes 350 D, on the other hand, is a slightly smaller and sportier derivative of the maxi-scooter with a shorter wheelbase that comes with a sharper design and a short, fixed windscreen. Both scooters are powered by the same 350 cc single-cylinder engine that makes about 36 bhp and 38 Nm of peak torque. The scooters also come with two riding modes – Eco and Sport.