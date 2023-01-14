  • Home
  • News
  • Auto Expo 2023: Zontes 350 cc Maxi-Scooters Unveiled

Auto Expo 2023: Zontes 350 cc Maxi-Scooters Unveiled

Moto Vault has showcased the Zontes 350 E and 350 D at Auto Expo 2023. We expect them to be launched in India later this year, possibly priced at around Rs. 5 lakh.
authorBy Seshan Vijayraghvan
1 mins read
14-Jan-23 04:47 PM IST
Auto Expo 2023: Zontes 350 cc Maxi-Scooters Unveiled banner

Adishwar Auto Ride India’s multi-brand channel Moto Vault has introduced two new 350 cc maxi-scooter under the Zontes brand at the ongoing Auto Expo 2023. The Chinese brand, which was recently launched in India, has showcased the Zontes 350 E and 350 D at the motor show. The company has brought the scooters to India to gauge customer interest in the brand’s maxi scooters. We expect them to be launched in India later this year, possibly priced at around Rs. 5 lakh. 

The two scooters are built on the same platform and even share the same technical specifications, however, both have different designs, different features and more importantly different wheelbases. The Zontes 350 E is a top-spec model that comes with a long wheelbase, premium styling, and massive under-seat storage that can fit two full-size helmets. The scooter also comes with a large front windshield that is electrically adjustable, LED lighting, a 5-inch instrument console, and ABS with traction control. 

The Zontes 350 D, on the other hand, is a slightly smaller and sportier derivative of the maxi-scooter with a shorter wheelbase that comes with a sharper design and a short, fixed windscreen. Both scooters are powered by the same 350 cc single-cylinder engine that makes about 36 bhp and 38 Nm of peak torque. The scooters also come with two riding modes – Eco and Sport.

Related Articles
Zontes 350R Streetfighter Launched In India, Prices Start At Rs. 3.15 Lakh
Zontes 350R Streetfighter Launched In India, Prices Start At Rs. 3.15 Lakh
3 months ago
Zontes 350 Range Launched In India, Prices Begin At Rs. 3.15 Lakh
Zontes 350 Range Launched In India, Prices Begin At Rs. 3.15 Lakh
3 months ago
Adishwar Auto Ride Partners With Zontes Motorcycles To Bring Range In India
Adishwar Auto Ride Partners With Zontes Motorcycles To Bring Range In India
7 months ago
Zontes Three-Cylinder Engines To Power 650 cc, 1000 cc Models
Zontes Three-Cylinder Engines To Power 650 cc, 1000 cc Models
2 years ago

Newly Added Used Cars

line-horizontal
View All
2018 Maruti Suzuki Swift DZire ZXI
2018 Maruti Suzuki
Swift DZire ZXI
46,783 km | Petrol | Manual
2 Year Warranty Free
0
7.8
10
6.50 Lakh
Mahindra First Choice, Amberhai, New Delhi
2013 Honda City 1.5 S MT
2013 Honda
City 1.5 S MT
60,000 km | Petrol | Manual
1 Year Warranty Free
0
7.7
10
4.50 Lakh
Mahindra First Choice, Prashant Vihar, New Delhi
2021 Tata Harrier XMA
Great Deal
2021 Tata
Harrier XMA
9,000 km | Diesel | Automatic
2 Year Warranty Free
0
8.1
10
19.90 Lakh
Mahindra First Choice, Prashant Vihar, New Delhi

Question Of The Day

What attracts you in a sports car?

Top Festive Picks

Cars under ₹6 Lakh
Cars between ₹6 Lakh - ₹9 Lakh
Cars between ₹9 Lakh - ₹12 Lakh
Cars between ₹12 Lakh - ₹18 Lakh
Cars above ₹18 Lakh

Top trending

Used Cars by Lifestyle
line