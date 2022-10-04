Zontes 350R Streetfighter Launched In India, Prices Start At Rs. 3.15 Lakh

Chinese two-wheeler maker, Zontes has launched the 350R streetfighter in India. The Zontes 350R is priced from Rs. 3.15 lakh for the blue shade, going up to Rs. 3.25 lakh for the black and white colour options. All prices are ex-showroom India and introductory. The 350R is the entry-level offering in the Zontes range and sits in the premium end of the sub-400 cc motorcycle space. It takes on the mighty KTM 390 Duke and the BMW G 310 R in the segment. Zontes is retailed in India by Adishwar Auto Ride India, part of the Hyderabad-based Mahavir Group, and will be sold via the new Moto Vault dealerships across the country.

The Zontes 350R rivals the KTM 390 Duke and BMW G 310 R in the segment. It's more expensive than the rivals

The Zontes 350R is sharply styled with an angular headlamp, a muscular fuel tank with extended tank shrouds, and a step-up style seat. The slash-cut exhausts do look very nice and the steep tail section misses out on a rear fender. The motorcycle gets all-LED lighting, slipper clutch, a 5-inch LCD instrument console with Bluetooth connectivity, keyless control, dual fast charging USB, a tyre pressure monitoring system and more. The fuel tank capacity stands at 15 litres.

Power comes from the 348 cc, single-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine that churns out about 37.4 bhp at 9,500 rpm and 32 Nm of peak torque at 7,500 rpm, paired with a 6-speed gearbox. The model comes with four riding modes. Suspension duties are handled by 43 mm USD front forks and a monoshock at the rear. Braking is handled by a 320 mm disc at the front and a 265 mm rotor at the rear with dual-channel ABS as standard. The motorcycle rides on 17-inch alloy wheels.