Zontes 350T, 350T ADV Launched In India; Prices Begin At Rs. 3.37 Lakh

Chinese motorcycle brand Zontes has launched its range of 350 cc bikes in India, comprising a naked roadster, a scrambler, a sports tourer, and an adventure tourer range as well. The Zontes 350T and 350T ADV models will compete with established rivals in India, like the BMW G 310 GS and the KTM 390 Adventure.

The 350T and 350T ADV are built on the same 348 cc single-cylinder platform, the most noteworthy difference being the wheel types with the 350T (pictured above) sporting cast alloy wheels.



Both bikes are offered in two colour options, and prices range from Rs. 3.37 lakh for the Zontes 350T and Rs. 3.57 lakh for the Zontes 350T ADV. Bookings for both the Zontes 350T and Zontes 350T ADV are already open for a sum of Rs. 10,000 and the bikes will retailed through the Moto Vault multi-brand outlets introduced by Adishwar Auto Ride India (AARI), the company behind Benelli and Keeway brands in India.







The Zontes 350T ADV sports a larger 19-inch front wheel and comes with wire spoke wheels shod with tubeless tyres.





The Zontes 350T is a more tarmac-oriented touring model, while the Zontes 350T ADV is the more off-road capable variant with wire spoked wheels. Both bikes boast of a long list of segment-first features, including keyless ignition, electrically adjustable windscreen, remote operated fuel filler cap, seat lock, as well as full-colour TFT screen with standard tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS) and more.





Both bikes are built around the same 348 cc, single-cylinder, liquid-cooled DOHC engine which puts out 37.4 bhp at 9,500 rpm and 32.7 Nm of peak torque at 7,500 rpm. The engine is linked to a six-speed constant mesh gearbox, and the bike comes with standard slip and assist clutch. Going with its more tarmac-oriented personality, the Zontes 350T gets 17-inch alloy wheels shod with tubeless tyres, while the 350T ADV gets 19-inch front and 17-inch rear wire spoke wheels, shod with tubeless tyres. Both variants come with standard dual-channel ABS.

