Zontes 350T ADV First Ride Review

The name Zontes isn’t quite known as a motorcycle brand in India, at least yet. Now, the Chinese motorcycle brand makes its India debut with a range of 350 cc bikes, with a roadster, scrambler, sport tourer and even an adventure model. And it’s the adventure bike the Zontes 350T ADV we swung a leg over to see what it’s all about. Our first ride was brief, so these are initial impressions, and considering the Zontes 350T ADV will go up against established rivals like the BMW G 310 GS and the KTM 390 Adventure, it will have its task cut out, but it does have some strengths, and unique features which give it unique appeal.



Also Read: Zontes 350 Range Launched In India; Prices Begin At Rs. 3.15 Lakh



Watch the video review of Moto Morini X-Cape 650, Seiemmezzo Scrambler & Zontes 350T ADV:



Also Read: Moto Morini X-Cape 650X First Ride Review

The Zontes 350T ADV does have presence, and looks like a much bigger and bulkier bike than its 350 cc engine implies. If it's one thing there's no dearth of, it's road presence, and of course, some segment-first features!



Also Read: Moto Morini Seiemmezzo Scrambler First Ride Review



Design & Features



If there’s one thing that the Zontes 350T ADV scores at first glance, it’s presence! Even in the sea of motorcycles, with its siblings, as well as the Moto Morini range, the 350T ADV does manage to strike the typical ADV pose, big, bulky and significant. Despite its brand name not ringing any bells, if there’s one thing the 350T ADV certainly has is, presence. The front end holds its own with the LED DRLs and that typical ADV-style beak, with a tall, electrically adjustable windscreen adding to its visual appeal.





There's remote fuel lid operation, electrically adjustable windshield, keyless operation and standard tyre pressure monitoring system, features which are not even available at bike which cost twice as much.



From the profile, the large 19-litre fuel tank won’t just offer good range, but also adds more muscle and bulk to the bike’s design. But where the Zontes scores is in the feature list. There’s keyless operation, electrically adjustable windscreen from the press of a button, and from the handlebar you can remotely flip open the fuel filler cap and even the seat lock. The 5-inch full colour TFT screen is crisp, and offers all necessary information, including tyre-pressure monitoring system. The 19-inch front and 17-inch rear wheels are shod with tubeless tyres, and there’s standard dual-channel ABS.





Keyless operation, remote unlockable fuel cap filler cap and seat unlock are nifty features to have!





Performance & Dynamics



The Zontes 350T ADV is powered by a 348 cc, single-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine which has respectable figures, at least on paper. In numbers, it puts out 37.4 bhp at 9,500 rpm and 32 Nm of peak torque at 7,500 rpm. The Zontes 350T ADV though is a big bike considering its engine displacement, and it’s on the heavier side as well, with 196 kg kerb weight. But straight-line stability, even with road-biased tyres, in the dirt is quite appreciable. And through the small jumps as well, the 350T ADV could well manage it pretty well, although the lack of suspension travel is something prospective customers should keep in mind, before attempting hard-core off-road shenanigans.





The 348 cc engine has decent tractability at low revs, but loses out on character and refinement as the revs climb. The road-biased tyres are decent, even in the dirt, and are tubeless. The wheels come with dual-channel ABS.





The tyres, although more suited for the road, does offer some traction, but will make the rear step out more often than not, with a handful of throttle. And if you push the 350T ADV further, the front end does tend to be a little twitchy, even if it’s not alarming.







The 5-inch TFT screen has all necessary read-outs and even offers standard tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS), a feature not even offered in bigger, more expensive adventure bikes.



In slow speed off-road usage though, the 350T ADV can take on your usual gravel, sand and mud, all right, but when you explore the higher revs that the engine begins to lose out on refinement and feels slightly crude. That said, it could quite capably take on all the small obstacles of our curated test track at the Off-Road Adventure Zone, near Gurgaon.







The Zontes 350T ADV has presence and features which make it stand out in its segment. Low-speed off-road capability is quite likeable, if not superlative. What will matter is a balance of everyday rideability and long distance cruising ability.





But considering its size and weight, the Zontes 350T ADV will feel like a bulky motorcycle, especially for those who may be looking at it as their first adventure bike. The sitting position is comfortable for everyday duties and the occasional long ride, but standing up ergonomics isn’t quite natural for off-road riding, with the position to grip with the knees not so favourable, and the handlebar position could have been better for stand-up riding.





Ergonomics are good for commuting and road riding, but for stand-up riding, the ergonomics don't offer enough in terms of knee grip and handlebar position.



Verdict



The Zontes 350T ADV is priced from Rs. 3.57 lakh (Ex-showroom) that makes it slightly more expensive than its immediate rivals. Where the Zontes 350T ADV scores highly is on the features list, boasting of gizmos that aren’t even available in bikes several segments higher. On that note, the Zontes 350T ADV does stand out, owing to its striking, but rather over-the-top design, and features which certainly give it bragging rights.







The Zontes 350T ADV has significant presence, and decent off-road capability. We expect to have a more comprehensive and informed opinion once we get to ride it elaborately on the street and out on the highway.



In terms of dynamics too, the 350T ADV is quite all right with minor off-road riding thrown in. But where it falls short is in feel and refinement, especially in higher engine revs. And as a brand which is relatively unknown and obscure in India, at least for now, a lot will depend on brand building and after sales support and network. The slightly high sticker price than its rivals puts the Zontes 350T ADV in an exclusive bracket which just might prove to be challenging to justify, particularly in a price-sensitive segment which already has strong contenders.



The Zontes 350T ADV has 173 mm ground clearance, a 19-litre fuel tank, and 196 kg kerb weight, not exactly a lightweight adventure bike, even though it has a somewhat tame 348 cc, single-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine.



(Photography: Apoorv Choudhary)





