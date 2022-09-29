Moto Morini Seiemmezzo Scrambler First Ride Review: Ciao India!

The Moto Morini Seiemmezzo Scrambler is one of the two scrambler-styled models from the Italian-origin brand in India. The Seiemmezzo (meaning six and a half in Italian) is offered in a Retro Street and Scrambler variants. Based on the same 649 cc engine platform as the Moto Morini X-Cape 650 adventure bike, the Seiemmezzo Scrambler offers a distinctive scrambler-styled package, designed for both off-road use, and everyday riding, in an attractive neo-retro design.

We spent some time with the Scrambler, riding it off-road to see what the Moto Morini Seiemmezzo has to offer. With easy power delivery, and top-notch chassis components, the Moto Morini Seiemmezzo Scrambler makes a strong first impression.





During our brief first ride, the Moto Morini Seiemmezze Scrambler made a strong impression. With adjustable suspension, Brembo brakes, Pirelli tyres, smooth engine and good handling, there's hardly anything to dislike about this new scrambler.

The Moto Morini Seiemmezzo Scrambler ticks all the right boxes as far as looks, fit and finish and components go. It's a true neo-retro scrambler and boasts of top-notch components.



Design & Features



The Seiemmezzo Scrambler strikes an attractive pose; it’s well proportioned, the styling is sharp, with hints of retro inspiration, and the components come together to offer an attractive package. As far as scrambler styling goes, it hits all the right notes, with a tall front mudguard, gold-finished upside down front forks, and a circular LED headlight topped off by a blacked-out small flyscreen. The flat single-piece ribbed seat ends in a slightly raised rear fender, and the wire-spoke wheels (18-inch front and 17-inch rear) are shod in dual-sport Pirelli rubber.





The Seiemmezzo Scrambler has a kerb weight of 215 kg; not exactly lightweight, but it's easy to handle, and the 785 mm seat height makes it accessible to a wide range of riders, of different build and height.



With its 785 mm seat height, and smaller 18-inch front wheel, the Seiemmezzo Scrambler immediately feels more accessible and compact, the moment you swing a leg over it. Although with 215 kg kerb weight, it’s not exactly a lightweight scrambler, but it’s still a full 20 kg lighter than the X-Cape 650 adventure bike.



The 649 cc, liquid-cooled, parallel-twin DOHC engine is shared with the X-Cape 650 adventure bike, but on the scrambler power is 5 bhp less, although peak torque is the same.

Engine & Performance

The engine is the same 649 cc, liquid-cooled, parallel-twin shared with the X-Cape 650, but power output is slightly lowered, with 54 bhp at 8,250 rpm and 54 Nm of peak torque at 7,000 rpm. The parallel-twin 8-valve DOHC unit is refined, and unlike the X-Cape 650, ABS cannot be switched off. Throttle response is smooth and will not surprise you with jerky or snatchy power delivery during closed and open transitions; a boon, particularly if you’re new to off-road riding. In fact, the wave of torque feels slightly more linear than the X-Cape 650, and the smooth power delivery is quite welcome when negotiating loose surfaces.

Throttle response is smooth, and power delivery is linear. More than enough for new off-road riders, and entertaining enough performance for riders with more experience.



The somewhat muted power output will not take you by surprise, but it won’t wow experienced riders either. But it’s anything but boring. During our brief off-road ride, we had little to complain about the way the power and the torque is delivered. Of course, out in the street, and on the highway, it remains to be seen how the Seiemmezzo Scrambler behaves, but we’ll leave our full verdict to when we get the bike for a longer and more elaborate review.

Adjustable suspension front and rear, good brakes, tight chassis and superb tyres all make the Seiemmezzo Scrambler an impressive package. The styling and proportions are the cherry on top!

Ride & Dynamics



The Moto Morini Seiemmezzo Scrambler comes with 43 mm adjustable upside down forks with 120 mm travel up front and an adjustable monoshock with 118 mm travel at the rear. Braking duties are handled by Brembo, although ABS is not switchable. In our short ride, we didn’t have anything to complain about as far as ride quality and braking is concerned. Of course, compared to the X-Cape 650, the suspension has less travel, but it offers the flexibility of adjusting according to your requirements, so that’s something definitely welcome. As far as scramblers go, the Moto Morini Seiemezzo Scrambler offers a level of chassis components which is high quality and is the bike’s biggest USP.

The Moto Morini Seiemmezzo Scrambler strikes an attractive pose, from all angles. Great proportions, smooth engine, and top-notch components make it a compelling choice!



Ride quality is supple, and the Seiemmezzo Scrambler is up for small jumps and hooning around in the dirt. Handling is quite good, and not once did we get any sense of the chassis not up to the mark, or making the bike feel unsettled during our brief first ride. The adjustable suspension also offers riders a level of customisation which will help them set up the suspension according to rider weight, riding style and terrain, things which are certainly welcome for riders looking to get some more experience riding off-road.



The Moto Morini Seiemmezzo Scrambler comes across as an impressive product after our brief first ride. For a new brand, the X-Cape 650 and the Seiemmezzo Scrambler are two products which are very promising, provided they are priced right.

Verdict

Our first ride was brief and was limited to the dirt, but the Seiemmezzo Scrambler came across as an impressive product. As with the X-Cape 650, the Moto Morini Seiemmezzo Scrambler comes with a two-year, unlimited kilometres warranty which will give peace of mind to customers considering a brand which is not so well-known yet, in India. In its segment, the Seiemmezzo Scrambler certainly ticks a few boxes which are best-in-class; superb dual-sport tyres, adjustable suspension, good brakes and predictable handling.







The Seiemmezzo Scrambler doesn't get any electronics, and ABS is non-switchable. But overall quality, performance and dynamics are quite likeable.

Our first impressions are definitely positive, and we will wait to spend some longer time to check its performance in the street, out on the highway, and on our favourite off-road trails to test its full capability. As a new brand, Moto Morini will need to price its products aggressively. If the Seiemmezzo Scrambler is priced at or around Rs. 6 lakh (Ex-showroom), it certainly has a fighting chance to make a mark in the Indian market, and offer an all-round great product for the discerning Indian motorcyclist.