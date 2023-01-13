Auto Expo 2023: Matter Showcases Concept UT And Concept EXE Electric Bikes

Ahmedabad-based electric two-wheeler start-up, Matter Group, showcased two new concept bikes at the ongoing Auto Expo 2023. The two electric concept motorcycles are built on the same platform, however, both have different applications. While the Concept UT is designed to be a utilitarian electric motorcycle that could be used by delivery service providers, the Concept EXE will be a street bike design for short commutes.

Both concept bikes come with a compact, sporty, and futuristic design with manual transmission and swappable batteries. Having said that, the Concept UT looks a lot more purpose built, featuring a large top box for delivery services. The Concept EXE on the other hand gets a sharper design with sportier riding set-up.

Technical specs have not been revealed yet, however we can expect a range of around 100 km. In fact, Matter has said that the bikes will be positioned the sub-150 cc commuter segment. Each bike comes with two removable batteries and to facilitate ease swapping, the company has also introduced a HomeDock Inverter is a smart home dock which can be utilised for both mobility and domestic energy storage apps.

The production version of these two new concept EVs will arrive sometime in early 2024. As for the company’s first electric motorcycle, codenamed Matter 01, it will be launched in February 2023.