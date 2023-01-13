  • Home
  • News
  • Auto Expo 2023: Matter Showcases Concept UT And Concept EXE Electric Bikes

Auto Expo 2023: Matter Showcases Concept UT And Concept EXE Electric Bikes

The two electric concept motorcycles are built on the same platform, however, both have different applications. e production version of these two new concept EVs will arrive sometime in early 2024.
authorBy Seshan Vijayraghvan
1 mins read
13-Jan-23 03:26 PM IST
Auto Expo 2023: Matter Showcases Concept UT And Concept EXE Electric Bikes banner

Ahmedabad-based electric two-wheeler start-up, Matter Group, showcased two new concept bikes at the ongoing Auto Expo 2023. The two electric concept motorcycles are built on the same platform, however, both have different applications. While the Concept UT is designed to be a utilitarian electric motorcycle that could be used by delivery service providers, the Concept EXE will be a street bike design for short commutes. 

Both concept bikes come with a compact, sporty, and futuristic design with manual transmission and swappable batteries. Having said that, the Concept UT looks a lot more purpose built, featuring a large top box for delivery services. The Concept EXE on the other hand gets a sharper design with sportier riding set-up.

Technical specs have not been revealed yet, however we can expect a range of around 100 km. In fact, Matter has said that the bikes will be positioned the sub-150 cc commuter segment. Each bike comes with two removable batteries and to facilitate ease swapping, the company has also introduced a HomeDock Inverter is a smart home dock which can be utilised for both mobility and domestic energy storage apps. 

The production version of these two new concept EVs will arrive sometime in early 2024. As for the company’s first electric motorcycle, codenamed Matter 01, it will be launched in February 2023. 

Related Articles
Auto Expo 2023: Ampere NXU, NXG e-Scooter Concepts Revealed
Auto Expo 2023: Ampere NXU, NXG e-Scooter Concepts Revealed
3 hours ago
Auto Expo 2023: Omega Seiki Launches New Electric Three-Wheelers, One-Tonne Truck
Auto Expo 2023: Omega Seiki Launches New Electric Three-Wheelers, One-Tonne Truck
6 hours ago
Auto Expo 2023: Tata Harrier, Safari Red Dark Edition Debut With ADAS, New Features
Auto Expo 2023: Tata Harrier, Safari Red Dark Edition Debut With ADAS, New Features
8 hours ago
Auto Expo 2023: Joy e-Bike Mihos e-Scooter Launched In India; Priced At Rs 1.49 Lakh
Auto Expo 2023: Joy e-Bike Mihos e-Scooter Launched In India; Priced At Rs 1.49 Lakh
9 hours ago

Newly Added Used Cars

line-horizontal
View All
2018 Maruti Suzuki Swift DZire ZXI
2018 Maruti Suzuki
Swift DZire ZXI
46,783 km | Petrol | Manual
2 Year Warranty Free
0
7.8
10
6.50 Lakh
Mahindra First Choice, Amberhai, New Delhi
2017 Honda City V MT Petrol BS IV
2017 Honda
City V MT Petrol BS IV
42,000 km | Petrol | Manual
2 Year Warranty Free
0
7.6
10
7.75 Lakh
Mahindra First Choice, Defence Colony, New Delhi
2021 Hyundai i20 1.2 Asta Petrol MT
Great Deal
2021 Hyundai
i20 1.2 Asta Petrol MT
2,500 km | Petrol | Manual
2 Year Warranty Free
0
8.0
10
9.50 Lakh
Mahindra First Choice, Amberhai, New Delhi

Question Of The Day

What attracts you in a sports car?

Top Festive Picks

Cars under ₹6 Lakh
Cars between ₹6 Lakh - ₹9 Lakh
Cars between ₹9 Lakh - ₹12 Lakh
Cars between ₹12 Lakh - ₹18 Lakh
Cars above ₹18 Lakh

Top trending

Used Cars by Lifestyle
line