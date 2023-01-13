Auto Expo 2023: Ampere NXU, NXG e-Scooter Concepts Revealed

Greaves Electric Mobility debuted two new electric scooter concepts at the Auto Expo 2023 aside from launching a new e-scooter under the Ampere brand. The EV company revealed the NXG and NXU concepts, a pair of electric scooters based on a modular platform targeted at passenger and commercial operations.

The NXG featured a modern and sporting design with prominent creases and angular detailing. The headlamp too featured a unique H-pattern DRL with the centre line spelling out the Ampere name. Notable elements of the design were flush turn indicators on the front apron as well as the flush folding foot pegs on the sides. The scooter also got a 7.0-inch TFT display and as per the company promises “class-leading ride and comfort”.

Powertrain details were not revealed though Greaves said that the concept featured a high-performance mid-mounted electric motor. The scooter also supported fast charging.

The NXU meanwhile is identified by its more robust design with the side panels and seat cut short to make room for panniers to haul cargo. Other notable design elements included the angular fairing on the handles, low set fly screen and the main headlamp sitting in a protrusion of the front apron. The NXU too featured a digital instrument panel between the handlebars.

Greaves said that the Ampere NXU could haul up to 200 kg worth of cargo and would offer a range of over 120 km. The Ampere NXU also gets beefed-up suspension and tyres, to cope with all the additional weight it is expected to carry.

The manufacturer also showcased two three-wheeler concepts previewing future models from the company.