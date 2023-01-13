  • Home
  • News
  • Auto Expo 2023: Ampere NXU, NXG e-Scooter Concepts Revealed

Auto Expo 2023: Ampere NXU, NXG e-Scooter Concepts Revealed

The NXG concept caters towards the passenger mobility space while the NXU previews a scoter for commercial applications.
authorBy Jaiveer Mehra
1 mins read
13-Jan-23 06:52 PM IST
Auto Expo 2023: Ampere NXU, NXG e-Scooter Concepts Revealed banner

Greaves Electric Mobility debuted two new electric scooter concepts at the Auto Expo 2023 aside from launching a new e-scooter under the Ampere brand. The EV company revealed the NXG and NXU concepts, a pair of electric scooters based on a modular platform targeted at passenger and commercial operations.

The NXG featured a modern and sporting design with prominent creases and angular detailing. The headlamp too featured a unique H-pattern DRL with the centre line spelling out the Ampere name. Notable elements of the design were flush turn indicators on the front apron as well as the flush folding foot pegs on the sides. The scooter also got a 7.0-inch TFT display and as per the company promises “class-leading ride and comfort”.

Powertrain details were not revealed though Greaves said that the concept featured a high-performance mid-mounted electric motor. The scooter also supported fast charging.

The NXU meanwhile is identified by its more robust design with the side panels and seat cut short to make room for panniers to haul cargo. Other notable design elements included the angular fairing on the handles, low set fly screen and the main headlamp sitting in a protrusion of the front apron. The NXU too featured a digital instrument panel between the handlebars.

Greaves said that the Ampere NXU could haul up to 200 kg worth of cargo and would offer a range of over 120 km. The Ampere NXU also gets beefed-up suspension and tyres, to cope with all the additional weight it is expected to carry.

The manufacturer also showcased two three-wheeler concepts previewing future models from the company. 

Related Articles
Auto Expo 2023: Omega Seiki Launches New Electric Three-Wheelers, One-Tonne Truck
Auto Expo 2023: Omega Seiki Launches New Electric Three-Wheelers, One-Tonne Truck
5 hours ago
Auto Expo 2023: Matter Showcases Concept UT And Concept EXE Electric Bikes
Auto Expo 2023: Matter Showcases Concept UT And Concept EXE Electric Bikes
6 hours ago
Auto Expo 2023: Tata Harrier, Safari Red Dark Edition Debut With ADAS, New Features
Auto Expo 2023: Tata Harrier, Safari Red Dark Edition Debut With ADAS, New Features
7 hours ago
Auto Expo 2023: Joy e-Bike Mihos e-Scooter Launched In India; Priced At Rs 1.49 Lakh
Auto Expo 2023: Joy e-Bike Mihos e-Scooter Launched In India; Priced At Rs 1.49 Lakh
8 hours ago

Newly Added Used Cars

line-horizontal
View All
2018 Maruti Suzuki Swift DZire ZXI
2018 Maruti Suzuki
Swift DZire ZXI
46,783 km | Petrol | Manual
2 Year Warranty Free
0
7.8
10
6.50 Lakh
Mahindra First Choice, Amberhai, New Delhi
2017 Honda City V MT Petrol BS IV
2017 Honda
City V MT Petrol BS IV
42,000 km | Petrol | Manual
2 Year Warranty Free
0
7.6
10
7.75 Lakh
Mahindra First Choice, Defence Colony, New Delhi
2021 Hyundai i20 1.2 Asta Petrol MT
Great Deal
2021 Hyundai
i20 1.2 Asta Petrol MT
2,500 km | Petrol | Manual
2 Year Warranty Free
0
8.0
10
9.50 Lakh
Mahindra First Choice, Amberhai, New Delhi

Question Of The Day

What attracts you in a sports car?

Top Festive Picks

Cars under ₹6 Lakh
Cars between ₹6 Lakh - ₹9 Lakh
Cars between ₹9 Lakh - ₹12 Lakh
Cars between ₹12 Lakh - ₹18 Lakh
Cars above ₹18 Lakh

Top trending

Used Cars by Lifestyle
line