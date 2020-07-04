2020 MV Agusta Brutale 1000 RR: All You Need To Know

The MV Agusta Brutale 1000 RR is the flagship super naked from the Italian brand. The bike was unveiled at the EICMA 2019 show in Milan, Italy. The Brutale 1000 RR is based on the limited edition MV Agusta Brutale Serie Oro, but with a lower price tag to make it more accessible and affordable, if a 32,000 Euro price tag (around ₹ 27 lakh under current exchange rates) can be called that. It still packs the 998 cc, in-line four engine, which makes 208 bhp at 13,000 rpm and 116.5 Nm of peak torque at 11,000 rpm (down from 212 bhp and 120 Nm). The top speed of 299 kmph remains the same.

The 998 cc, in-line four engine makes 208 bhp, and 116.5 Nm, with a top speed of 299 kmph

The Brutale 1000 RR misses out on the carbon fibre wheels of the Serie Oro, and the golden accents replaced by black and silver components, and the matte metallic paint is now bright red and shiny. But the overall architecture and basic components are the same as the Serie Oro, like the chromium molybendum (CrMo) steel tubular trellis frame with an aluminium alloy swingarm, covered with carbon fibre and thermoplastic fairing. The aluminium bits and carbon fibre elements not only add to the bike's aesthetics, but also helps keep the weight down, with the Brutale 1000 RR tipping the scales with a kerb weight of 186 kg.

Fully-adjustable semi-active Ohlins suspension, Brembo Stylema brakes and long list of electronic rider aids on the Brutale 1000 RR

Race-spec fully adjustable Ohlins suspension is used in front and rear, with a 43 mm NIX EC fork, and linkage-assisted fully adjustable semi-active EC TTX shock at the rear. Braking is by Brembo, with Brembo Stylema four-piston calipers clamping twin floating 320 mm diameter floating discs on the front with Brembo radial master cylinders. On the rear is a 220 mm disc with a Brembo two-piston caliper. The ABS system is by Bosch with Race Mode and real wheel lift-up mitigation.

The new MV Agusta Brutale 1000 RR is not likely to be introduced in India anytime soon

The features list includes LED lighting all round, with cornering lights, six-speed constant mesh transmission with quick shifter, ride by wire multimap system with four riding modes, Sport, Race, Rain and Custom, and the electronics can be accessed and toggled through a 5-inch TFT screen. Also offered are cruise control, MV Ride app compatibility, Bluetooth connectivity, launch control, front wheel lift control, and many more. There's no word on if and when the MV Agusta Brutale 1000 RR will be available in India, considering the Italian brand has yet to finalise a new partner after the fallout with Kinetic-owned Motoroyale.

