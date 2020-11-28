New Cars and Bikes in India
search

2021 Audi SQ5 Sportback Revealed In Images

The big news is that the SQ5 still runs on a diesel powertrain unlike other performance Audis which have completely switched to petrol engines.

By  Shubham Parashar | Updated:
eye
0  Views
The SQ5 still runs on a diesel powertrain unlike other performance Audis. expand View Photos
The SQ5 still runs on a diesel powertrain unlike other performance Audis.

Highlights

  • The SQ5 still runs on a diesel powertrain unlike other performance Audis.
  • It gets a 3.0-litre. V6 TDI diesel engine under its hood.
  • The Audi SQ5 can clock triple digit speeds in just 5.1 seconds.

Audi had unveiled the Q5 Sportback in September this year and we were speculating the SQ5 to arrive sometime soon. The German carmaker has finally released pictures of the SQ5 and has shared quite a few details about the upcoming performance SUV. The big news is that the SQ5 still runs on a diesel powertrain unlike other performance Audis which have completely switched to petrol motors. However, it's not the V8 as some were expecting and Audi has managed with the V6 engine in SQ5. 

Also Read: 2021 Audi E-Tron SUV Gets 22kW Onboard Charger

sf71voe8

The SQ5 can do a 0-100 kmph run is just 5.1 seconds.

So under the hood is the 3.0-litre, V6 diesel engine tuned to pump out 332 bhp and 700 Nm of peak torque and these numbers sound even more impressive when you look at its performance figures. The SQ5 can do a 0-100 kmph run is just 5.1 seconds and that's quick for a 'S' badged Audi SUV. Moreover, it can further clock a limited top-speed of 250 kmph. Though Audi hasn't confirmed yet, we are expecting the engine to be mated to an eight-speed automatic gearbox in the SQ5.

Also Read: Audi S5 Sportback Added To The Company's Official Website Ahead Of Launch

Newsbeep
btodnrf8

The Audi SQ5 hasn't changed much in terms of design and looks almost similar to the Q5, save for the lower stance and blacked out bits.

0 Comments

Now in terms of design, the SQ5 hasn't changed much and looks almost similar to the Q5, save for the lower stance and blacked out bits. We don't know yet if Audi is considering bringing the Q5 range to our shores. But if it does, the SQ5 is going to give a tough competition to the Mercedes GLC Coupe, BMW X4 and the Land Rover Evoque Convertible.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow carandbike.com on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

You might be interested in

All-Electric Volvo XC40 Recharge Coming To India In 2021
All-Electric Volvo XC40 Recharge Coming To India In 2021
Government Looks To Define New Rules For Registering Vintage Vehicles
Government Looks To Define New Rules For Registering Vintage Vehicles
Upcoming Car Launches In December 2020
Upcoming Car Launches In December 2020
2021 Honda Rebel 1100 Unveiled For International Markets
2021 Honda Rebel 1100 Unveiled For International Markets
BMW R18 Review
BMW R18 Review
TVS Introduces ARIVE Mobile App With An Augmented Reality Purchase Experience
TVS Introduces ARIVE Mobile App With An Augmented Reality Purchase Experience
Honda Activa 20th Anniversary Edition Launched In India; Prices Start At Rs. 66,316
Honda Activa 20th Anniversary Edition Launched In India; Prices Start At Rs. 66,316
Petrol, Diesel Prices Hiked For The Eighth Time In Nine Days
Petrol, Diesel Prices Hiked For The Eighth Time In Nine Days
2021 Audi SQ5 Sportback Revealed In Images
2021 Audi SQ5 Sportback Revealed In Images
Hero MotoCorp Appoints Michael Clarke As New Chief Operating Officer, HR Head
Hero MotoCorp Appoints Michael Clarke As New Chief Operating Officer, HR Head
Road Transport Ministry Revises BIS Standards For Two-Wheeler Helmets In India
Road Transport Ministry Revises BIS Standards For Two-Wheeler Helmets In India
Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) Procures 1,250 Low Floor BS6 AC CNG Buses
Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) Procures 1,250 Low Floor BS6 AC CNG Buses
Ashok Leyland Reveals Its Global EV Plans; Renames Optare Group As Switch Mobility
Ashok Leyland Reveals Its Global EV Plans; Renames Optare Group As Switch Mobility
Hitachi ABB Power Grids, Ashok Leyland And IIT Madras Team Up For New E-Bus Pilot
Hitachi ABB Power Grids, Ashok Leyland And IIT Madras Team Up For New E-Bus Pilot
Motor Vehicle Aggregator Guidelines Issued To Regulate Shared Mobility
Motor Vehicle Aggregator Guidelines Issued To Regulate Shared Mobility
Tesla To Launch Flashy Supercar Like Colours For New Roadster 
Tesla To Launch Flashy Supercar Like Colours For New Roadster 
F1: Lewis Hamilton Is Not A Fan Of The Driver Salary Cap
F1: Lewis Hamilton Is Not A Fan Of The Driver Salary Cap
F1: Sergio Perez Feels Red Bull Is His Only Viable Option 
F1: Sergio Perez Feels Red Bull Is His Only Viable Option 
2021 Audi E-Tron SUV Gets 22kW Onboard Charger 
2021 Audi E-Tron SUV Gets 22kW Onboard Charger 
2021 Volvo S60 India Launch Details Out; Bookings To Begin In January 2021
2021 Volvo S60 India Launch Details Out; Bookings To Begin In January 2021
Government Looks To Define New Rules For Registering Vintage Vehicles
Government Looks To Define New Rules For Registering Vintage Vehicles
2021 Honda Rebel 1100 Unveiled For International Markets
2021 Honda Rebel 1100 Unveiled For International Markets
Government Looks To Define New Rules For Registering Vintage Vehicles
Government Looks To Define New Rules For Registering Vintage Vehicles
2021 Ducati Diavel 1260 Lamborghini Revealed
2021 Ducati Diavel 1260 Lamborghini Revealed
BMW X5 M Competition Performance SUV Launched In India; Priced At Rs. 1.95 Crore
BMW X5 M Competition Performance SUV Launched In India; Priced At Rs. 1.95 Crore
Mahindra Thar Likely To Get Front Facing Rear Seats As Standard
Mahindra Thar Likely To Get Front Facing Rear Seats As Standard
All-Electric Volvo XC40 Recharge Coming To India In 2021
All-Electric Volvo XC40 Recharge Coming To India In 2021

Audi Q2

SUV, 15 Kmpl
Audi Q2
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 34.99 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 72,633 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

Audi R8

Coupe, 16.1 Kmpl
Audi R8
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 2.72 Crore
EMI Starts
₹ 5,65,561 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

Audi A4

Sedan, 17.1 - 17.84 Kmpl
Audi A4
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 41.49 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 86,126 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

Audi Q7

SUV, 11.6 - 14.8 Kmpl
Audi Q7
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 69.22 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 1,43,679 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

Audi A6

Sedan, 14.11 Kmpl
Audi A6
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 54.42 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 1,12,971 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

Audi Q5

SUV, 13.5 - 17.01 Kmpl
Audi Q5
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 50.21 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 1,04,232 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

Audi A8

Sedan, 12 Kmpl
Audi A8
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 1.56 Crore
EMI Starts
₹ 3,24,312 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

Audi TT

Coupe, 14.3 Kmpl
Audi TT
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 65.43 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 1,35,822 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

Audi Q8

SUV, 10 Kmpl
Audi Q8
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 98.98 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 2,05,466 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

Audi S5

Sedan, 13.6 Kmpl
Audi S5
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 72.41 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 1,50,311 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

Audi RS7 Sportback

Sedan, 11.6 Kmpl
Audi RS7 Sportback
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 1.94 Crore
EMI Starts
₹ 4,03,501 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

Audi RS Q8

SUV, 8.2 Kmpl
Audi RS Q8
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 2.07 Crore
EMI Starts
₹ 4,29,802 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

Audi A5

Sedan, 17.2 - 19.2 Kmpl
Audi A5
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 55.4 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 1,15,001 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

Audi RS5 Coupe

Coupe, 11.1 Kmpl
Audi RS5 Coupe
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 1.11 Crore
EMI Starts
₹ 2,29,691 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews
Branded Content: Audi Approved Plus - Your Gateway To A World Of Luxury
03:59
Branded Content: Audi Approved Plus - Your Gateway To A World Of Luxury
  • CarAndBike Tube
  • 23-Nov-20 06:16 PM IST
Mahindra Thar AX Trims, 2021 Land Rover Discovery, Audi Price Hike
03:06
Mahindra Thar AX Trims, 2021 Land Rover Discovery, Audi Price Hike
  • CarAndBike Tube
  • 10-Nov-20 07:49 PM IST
Branded Content: Audi India Redefines Service Experience For Consumers
03:56
Branded Content: Audi India Redefines Service Experience For Consumers
  • CarAndBike Tube
  • 09-Nov-20 05:01 PM IST
Branded Content: Audi Digitalization Advantage
05:35
Branded Content: Audi Digitalization Advantage
  • CarAndBike Tube
  • 02-Nov-20 04:17 PM IST
Audi Q2 SUV First Drive Review
09:50
Audi Q2 SUV First Drive Review
  • CarAndBike Tube
  • 19-Oct-20 06:38 PM IST
Audi Q2 Prices, Yamaha FZS Gets Bluetooth, Tata Nexon EV Price Hike
03:41
Audi Q2 Prices, Yamaha FZS Gets Bluetooth, Tata Nexon EV Price Hike
  • CarAndBike Tube
  • 16-Oct-20 08:11 PM IST
MG Gloster, Audi Q5 Sportback & Mahindra Thar: All Your Questions Answered
18:36
MG Gloster, Audi Q5 Sportback & Mahindra Thar: All Your Questions Answered
  • The Car and Bike Show
  • 11-Oct-20 07:31 AM IST
Audi Q8 Celebration, Hyundai Creta Bookings, Honda CB 350 Prices
03:08
Audi Q8 Celebration, Hyundai Creta Bookings, Honda CB 350 Prices
  • CarAndBike Tube
  • 09-Oct-20 08:22 PM IST
Audi Q5 Sportback: First Look
06:03
Audi Q5 Sportback: First Look
  • CarAndBike Tube
  • 26-Sep-20 09:20 AM IST
2020 Audi RS Q8 Review: A Blast Of An SUV
06:14
2020 Audi RS Q8 Review: A Blast Of An SUV
  • CarAndBike Tube
  • 24-Sep-20 01:17 PM IST
Audi Q3
Audi Q3
Audi Q3 Front
Audi Q3 Front
Audi Q3 Front Profile View
Audi Q3 Front Profile View
Audi A6 Alloywheel
Audi A6 Alloywheel
Audi A6 Headlight
Audi A6 Headlight
Audi A6 Back View
Audi A6 Back View
Audi Q7 Front Profile
Audi Q7 Front Profile
Audi Q7 Front View
Audi Q7 Front View
Audi Q7 Side View
Audi Q7 Side View
Audi A3 Runing Side Front View
Audi A3 Runing Side Front View
Audi A3 Rear Side Out Side View
Audi A3 Rear Side Out Side View
Audi A3 Rear Profile
Audi A3 Rear Profile
Zie4zb 3
Zie4zb 3
Audi A6 Headlight
Audi A6 Headlight
Audi A6 Backview
Audi A6 Backview
Audi A3 Cabriolet
Audi A3 Cabriolet
Audi A3 Cabriolet Side Rear View
Audi A3 Cabriolet Side Rear View
Audi A3 Cabriolet Front Profile
Audi A3 Cabriolet Front Profile
Audi Q5 Front Look
Audi Q5 Front Look
Audi Q5 Petrol Front Profile
Audi Q5 Petrol Front Profile
Audi Q5 Petrol Rear Profile
Audi Q5 Petrol Rear Profile
Audi A8 Headlight
Audi A8 Headlight
Audi A8 Rearview
Audi A8 Rearview
Audi A8 Front View
Audi A8 Front View
Audi Q8 Head Light
Audi Q8 Head Light
Audi Q8 Alloy Wheels
Audi Q8 Alloy Wheels
Audi Q8 Sideview
Audi Q8 Sideview
Audi Rs6 Grille
Audi Rs6 Grille
Audi Rs6 Side View
Audi Rs6 Side View
Audi Rs6 Style
Audi Rs6 Style
Seller Banner 600x314
x
Government Looks To Define New Rules For Registering Vintage Vehicles
Government Looks To Define New Rules For Registering Vintage Vehicles
2021 Ducati Diavel 1260 Lamborghini Revealed
2021 Ducati Diavel 1260 Lamborghini Revealed
BMW X5 M Competition Performance SUV Launched In India; Priced At Rs. 1.95 Crore
BMW X5 M Competition Performance SUV Launched In India; Priced At Rs. 1.95 Crore
Mahindra Thar Likely To Get Front Facing Rear Seats As Standard
Mahindra Thar Likely To Get Front Facing Rear Seats As Standard
Be the first one to comment
Thanks for the comments.
cross
Select your City
location
or select from popular cities