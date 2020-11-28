2021 Audi SQ5 Sportback Revealed In Images

Audi had unveiled the Q5 Sportback in September this year and we were speculating the SQ5 to arrive sometime soon. The German carmaker has finally released pictures of the SQ5 and has shared quite a few details about the upcoming performance SUV. The big news is that the SQ5 still runs on a diesel powertrain unlike other performance Audis which have completely switched to petrol motors. However, it's not the V8 as some were expecting and Audi has managed with the V6 engine in SQ5.

Also Read: 2021 Audi E-Tron SUV Gets 22kW Onboard Charger

The SQ5 can do a 0-100 kmph run is just 5.1 seconds.

So under the hood is the 3.0-litre, V6 diesel engine tuned to pump out 332 bhp and 700 Nm of peak torque and these numbers sound even more impressive when you look at its performance figures. The SQ5 can do a 0-100 kmph run is just 5.1 seconds and that's quick for a 'S' badged Audi SUV. Moreover, it can further clock a limited top-speed of 250 kmph. Though Audi hasn't confirmed yet, we are expecting the engine to be mated to an eight-speed automatic gearbox in the SQ5.

Also Read: Audi S5 Sportback Added To The Company's Official Website Ahead Of Launch

The Audi SQ5 hasn't changed much in terms of design and looks almost similar to the Q5, save for the lower stance and blacked out bits.

Now in terms of design, the SQ5 hasn't changed much and looks almost similar to the Q5, save for the lower stance and blacked out bits. We don't know yet if Audi is considering bringing the Q5 range to our shores. But if it does, the SQ5 is going to give a tough competition to the Mercedes GLC Coupe, BMW X4 and the Land Rover Evoque Convertible.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow carandbike.com on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.