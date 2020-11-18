New Cars and Bikes in India
search

Audi S5 Sportback Added To The Company's Official Website Ahead Of Launch

The new Audi S5 Sportback will be the sixth launch from the Ingolstadt-based carmaker in India for the year 2020. However, the fact that the company has now added the car to its website, indicates that the launch is imminent.

Seshan Vijayraghvan By  Seshan Vijayraghvan | Updated:
eye
0  Views
The Audi S5 Sportback will be the sixth new launch from the carmaker this year expand View Photos
The Audi S5 Sportback will be the sixth new launch from the carmaker this year

Highlights

  • The Audi S5 Sportback was teased at the launch of the new Q2
  • The new S5 Sportback will be launched this month
  • The new S5 Sportback will get a 3.0-litre TFSI engine

Audi India, which is all set to launch the S5 Sportback this month, has listed the upcoming coupe sedan in its official website. The carmaker announced the arrival of the S5 Sportback last month, at the launch of the new Audi Q2, with a teaser image confirming a November 2020 launch. However, the fact that the company has now added the car to its website, indicates that the launch is imminent. The new Audi S5 Sportback will be the sixth and last launch from the Ingolstadt-based carmaker in India for the year 2020.

Also Read: Audi Q2 Launched In India

n93dcras

The Audi S5 Sportback is slated to be launched in India later this month

In line with the company's current trend, the upcoming Audi S5 Sportback will also be petrol-only model, and it will be powered by a 3.0-litre TFSI engine that delivers 349 bhp and 500 Nm of peak torque. The engine comes mated to an eight-speed Tiptronic automatic transmission, propelling the coupe sedan to sprint from 0-100 kmph in about 4.5 seconds. The Audi S5 Sportback also comes with sport suspension, along with standard Audi drive select with four different modes - comfort, auto, dynamic and individual.

ufaavep4

The Audi S5 Sportback will get a 3.0-litre TFSI engine that delivers 349 bhp and 500 Nm of peak torque

Newsbeep

Visually, the new S5 Sportback will come with the company's signature single-frame grille with large honeycomb pattern design, flaunting the four-ring logo and the S5 badging. The grille will be flanked by sleek LED headlamps that come with LED daytime running lamps, and blue elements. The S5 Sportback runs on set 19-inch 5-arm-pylon design wheels and the signature sloping roofline that seamlessly merges into the boot lid. The car will also come with blacked-out ORVMs and black inserts on the bumper. At the rear, the car comes with sharp spoiler, sleek LED taillamps with smoked details and a muscular bumper with black rear diffuser and a quad exhaust system.

0 Comments

The cabin of the new Audi S5 Sportback will feature an all-black interior with a sporty flat-bottom steering wheel, a larger stick-out display for infotainment, and a fully digital inclement cluster with virtual cockpit. The cabin also comes with wide aircon vents, electrically adjustable front seats with memory function, signature Audi-style automatic shifter lever with paddle shifters, and sport seats.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow carandbike.com on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

You might be interested in

Maruti Suzuki Ertiga Achieves New Milestone As Sales Cross 5.5 Lakh Units
Maruti Suzuki Ertiga Achieves New Milestone As Sales Cross 5.5 Lakh Units
Renault To Officially Announce The Name Of Its New Subcompact SUV Tomorrow
Renault To Officially Announce The Name Of Its New Subcompact SUV Tomorrow
MV Agusta 75th Anniversary Edition Bikes Sold Out In Seconds
MV Agusta 75th Anniversary Edition Bikes Sold Out In Seconds
Upcoming Hyundai Electric Micro SUV Spotted Testing For The First Time
Upcoming Hyundai Electric Micro SUV Spotted Testing For The First Time
Volkswagen Taigun Is Now Listed On VW India's Official Website
Volkswagen Taigun Is Now Listed On VW India's Official Website
Mahindra To Invest Rs. 100 Crore In Telangana Plant To Build New K2 Series Tractors
Mahindra To Invest Rs. 100 Crore In Telangana Plant To Build New K2 Series Tractors
British Motorcycle Brand BSA May Be Revived In Electric Form By 2021
British Motorcycle Brand BSA May Be Revived In Electric Form By 2021
Audi S5 Sportback Added To The Company's Official Website Ahead Of Launch
Audi S5 Sportback Added To The Company's Official Website Ahead Of Launch
Dwayne Johnson's Next On-Screen Car Is A Porsche Taycan But He Can't Drive It. Here's Why
Dwayne Johnson's Next On-Screen Car Is A Porsche Taycan But He Can't Drive It. Here's Why
Skoda Vision IN Based Compact SUV Spotted Testing In India
Skoda Vision IN Based Compact SUV Spotted Testing In India
Triumph Tiger 850 Sport Unveiled; India Launch In Early 2021
Triumph Tiger 850 Sport Unveiled; India Launch In Early 2021
F1: Lewis Hamilton's Contract May Not Be Renewed Till The End Of 2020 
F1: Lewis Hamilton's Contract May Not Be Renewed Till The End Of 2020 
F1: Charles Leclerc Is A Bigger Star Than Max Says Vettel
F1: Charles Leclerc Is A Bigger Star Than Max Says Vettel
Renault To Officially Announce The Name Of Its New Subcompact SUV Tomorrow
Renault To Officially Announce The Name Of Its New Subcompact SUV Tomorrow
Maruti Suzuki Ertiga Achieves New Milestone As Sales Cross 5.5 Lakh Units
Maruti Suzuki Ertiga Achieves New Milestone As Sales Cross 5.5 Lakh Units
Mahindra To Invest Rs. 100 Crore In Telangana Plant To Build New K2 Series Tractors
Mahindra To Invest Rs. 100 Crore In Telangana Plant To Build New K2 Series Tractors
Pirelli’s Mario Isola Tests COVID Positive 
Pirelli’s Mario Isola Tests COVID Positive 
MV Agusta 75th Anniversary Edition Bikes Sold Out In Seconds
MV Agusta 75th Anniversary Edition Bikes Sold Out In Seconds
Upcoming Hyundai Electric Micro SUV Spotted Testing For The First Time
Upcoming Hyundai Electric Micro SUV Spotted Testing For The First Time
Volkswagen Taigun Is Now Listed On VW India's Official Website
Volkswagen Taigun Is Now Listed On VW India's Official Website
Didi Chuxing's D1 Is The World's First EV Customised For Ride Hailing Services 
Didi Chuxing's D1 Is The World's First EV Customised For Ride Hailing Services 
Maruti Suzuki Invites Start-Ups To Participate In the 5th Edition Of Its MAIL Initiative
Maruti Suzuki Invites Start-Ups To Participate In the 5th Edition Of Its MAIL Initiative
Triumph Tiger 850 Sport Unveiled; India Launch In Early 2021
Triumph Tiger 850 Sport Unveiled; India Launch In Early 2021
Volkswagen Taigun Is Now Listed On VW India's Official Website
Volkswagen Taigun Is Now Listed On VW India's Official Website
Maruti Suzuki Ertiga Achieves New Milestone As Sales Cross 5.5 Lakh Units
Maruti Suzuki Ertiga Achieves New Milestone As Sales Cross 5.5 Lakh Units
Another Zero Star Crash Rating For Maruti, Kia Gets 3 Stars For Seltos
Another Zero Star Crash Rating For Maruti, Kia Gets 3 Stars For Seltos
Nissan Magnite Pre-Bookings Begin At Dealer Level
Nissan Magnite Pre-Bookings Begin At Dealer Level

Audi Q2

SUV, 15 Kmpl
Audi Q2
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 34.99 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 72,633 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

Audi R8

Coupe, 16.1 Kmpl
Audi R8
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 2.72 Crore
EMI Starts
₹ 5,65,561 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

Audi Q7

SUV, 11.6 - 14.8 Kmpl
Audi Q7
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 69.22 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 1,43,679 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

Audi A4

Sedan, 17.1 - 17.84 Kmpl
Audi A4
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 41.49 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 86,126 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

Audi Q5

SUV, 13.5 - 17.01 Kmpl
Audi Q5
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 50.21 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 1,04,232 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

Audi A6

Sedan, 14.11 Kmpl
Audi A6
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 54.42 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 1,12,971 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

Audi TT

Coupe, 14.3 Kmpl
Audi TT
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 65.43 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 1,35,822 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

Audi A8

Sedan, 12 Kmpl
Audi A8
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 1.56 Crore
EMI Starts
₹ 3,24,312 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

Audi Q8

SUV, 10 Kmpl
Audi Q8
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 98.98 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 2,05,466 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

Audi S5

Sedan, 13.6 Kmpl
Audi S5
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 72.41 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 1,50,311 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

Audi RS Q8

SUV, 8.2 Kmpl
Audi RS Q8
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 2.07 Crore
EMI Starts
₹ 4,29,802 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

Audi RS7 Sportback

Sedan, 11.6 Kmpl
Audi RS7 Sportback
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 1.94 Crore
EMI Starts
₹ 4,03,501 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

Audi A5

Sedan, 17.2 - 19.2 Kmpl
Audi A5
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 55.4 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 1,15,001 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

Audi RS5 Coupe

Coupe, 11.1 Kmpl
Audi RS5 Coupe
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 1.11 Crore
EMI Starts
₹ 2,29,691 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews
Mahindra Thar AX Trims, 2021 Land Rover Discovery, Audi Price Hike
03:06
Mahindra Thar AX Trims, 2021 Land Rover Discovery, Audi Price Hike
  • CarAndBike Tube
  • 10-Nov-20 07:49 PM IST
Branded Content: Audi India Redefines Service Experience For Consumers
03:56
Branded Content: Audi India Redefines Service Experience For Consumers
  • CarAndBike Tube
  • 09-Nov-20 05:01 PM IST
Branded Content: Audi Digitalization Advantage
05:35
Branded Content: Audi Digitalization Advantage
  • CarAndBike Tube
  • 02-Nov-20 04:17 PM IST
Audi Q2 SUV First Drive Review
09:50
Audi Q2 SUV First Drive Review
  • CarAndBike Tube
  • 19-Oct-20 06:38 PM IST
Audi Q2 Prices, Yamaha FZS Gets Bluetooth, Tata Nexon EV Price Hike
03:41
Audi Q2 Prices, Yamaha FZS Gets Bluetooth, Tata Nexon EV Price Hike
  • CarAndBike Tube
  • 16-Oct-20 08:11 PM IST
MG Gloster, Audi Q5 Sportback & Mahindra Thar: All Your Questions Answered
18:36
MG Gloster, Audi Q5 Sportback & Mahindra Thar: All Your Questions Answered
  • The Car and Bike Show
  • 11-Oct-20 07:31 AM IST
Audi Q8 Celebration, Hyundai Creta Bookings, Honda CB 350 Prices
03:08
Audi Q8 Celebration, Hyundai Creta Bookings, Honda CB 350 Prices
  • CarAndBike Tube
  • 09-Oct-20 08:22 PM IST
Audi Q5 Sportback: First Look
06:03
Audi Q5 Sportback: First Look
  • CarAndBike Tube
  • 26-Sep-20 09:20 AM IST
2020 Audi RS Q8 Review: A Blast Of An SUV
06:14
2020 Audi RS Q8 Review: A Blast Of An SUV
  • CarAndBike Tube
  • 24-Sep-20 01:17 PM IST
Maruti Suzuki Production, Audi Q2 Launch, Atum Electric Bike
03:21
Maruti Suzuki Production, Audi Q2 Launch, Atum Electric Bike
  • CarAndBike Tube
  • 08-Sep-20 08:26 PM IST
Audi A3 Runing Side Front View
Audi A3 Runing Side Front View
Audi A3 Rear Side Out Side View
Audi A3 Rear Side Out Side View
Audi A3 Rear Profile
Audi A3 Rear Profile
Audi Q3
Audi Q3
Audi Q3 Front
Audi Q3 Front
Audi Q3 Front Profile View
Audi Q3 Front Profile View
Audi Q7 Front Profile
Audi Q7 Front Profile
Audi Q7 Front View
Audi Q7 Front View
Audi Q7 Side View
Audi Q7 Side View
Audi A6 Alloywheel
Audi A6 Alloywheel
Audi A6 Headlight
Audi A6 Headlight
Audi A6 Back View
Audi A6 Back View
Audi Q5 Front Look
Audi Q5 Front Look
Audi Q5 Petrol Front Profile
Audi Q5 Petrol Front Profile
Audi Q5 Petrol Rear Profile
Audi Q5 Petrol Rear Profile
Zie4zb 3
Zie4zb 3
Audi A6 Headlight
Audi A6 Headlight
Audi A6 Backview
Audi A6 Backview
Audi A3 Cabriolet
Audi A3 Cabriolet
Audi A3 Cabriolet Side Rear View
Audi A3 Cabriolet Side Rear View
Audi A3 Cabriolet Front Profile
Audi A3 Cabriolet Front Profile
Audi Rs6 Grille
Audi Rs6 Grille
Audi Rs6 Side View
Audi Rs6 Side View
Audi Rs6 Style
Audi Rs6 Style
Audi A8 Headlight
Audi A8 Headlight
Audi A8 Rearview
Audi A8 Rearview
Audi A8 Front View
Audi A8 Front View
Audi Q8 Head Light
Audi Q8 Head Light
Audi Q8 Alloy Wheels
Audi Q8 Alloy Wheels
Audi Q8 Sideview
Audi Q8 Sideview
Mercedes Benz Gls Desktop
x
Triumph Tiger 850 Sport Unveiled; India Launch In Early 2021
Triumph Tiger 850 Sport Unveiled; India Launch In Early 2021
Volkswagen Taigun Is Now Listed On VW India's Official Website
Volkswagen Taigun Is Now Listed On VW India's Official Website
Maruti Suzuki Ertiga Achieves New Milestone As Sales Cross 5.5 Lakh Units
Maruti Suzuki Ertiga Achieves New Milestone As Sales Cross 5.5 Lakh Units
Another Zero Star Crash Rating For Maruti, Kia Gets 3 Stars For Seltos
Another Zero Star Crash Rating For Maruti, Kia Gets 3 Stars For Seltos
Be the first one to comment
Thanks for the comments.
cross
Select your City
location
or select from popular cities