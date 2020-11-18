Audi S5 Sportback Added To The Company's Official Website Ahead Of Launch

The Audi S5 Sportback will be the sixth new launch from the carmaker this year

Audi India, which is all set to launch the S5 Sportback this month, has listed the upcoming coupe sedan in its official website. The carmaker announced the arrival of the S5 Sportback last month, at the launch of the new Audi Q2, with a teaser image confirming a November 2020 launch. However, the fact that the company has now added the car to its website, indicates that the launch is imminent. The new Audi S5 Sportback will be the sixth and last launch from the Ingolstadt-based carmaker in India for the year 2020.

The Audi S5 Sportback is slated to be launched in India later this month

In line with the company's current trend, the upcoming Audi S5 Sportback will also be petrol-only model, and it will be powered by a 3.0-litre TFSI engine that delivers 349 bhp and 500 Nm of peak torque. The engine comes mated to an eight-speed Tiptronic automatic transmission, propelling the coupe sedan to sprint from 0-100 kmph in about 4.5 seconds. The Audi S5 Sportback also comes with sport suspension, along with standard Audi drive select with four different modes - comfort, auto, dynamic and individual.

The Audi S5 Sportback will get a 3.0-litre TFSI engine that delivers 349 bhp and 500 Nm of peak torque

Visually, the new S5 Sportback will come with the company's signature single-frame grille with large honeycomb pattern design, flaunting the four-ring logo and the S5 badging. The grille will be flanked by sleek LED headlamps that come with LED daytime running lamps, and blue elements. The S5 Sportback runs on set 19-inch 5-arm-pylon design wheels and the signature sloping roofline that seamlessly merges into the boot lid. The car will also come with blacked-out ORVMs and black inserts on the bumper. At the rear, the car comes with sharp spoiler, sleek LED taillamps with smoked details and a muscular bumper with black rear diffuser and a quad exhaust system.

The cabin of the new Audi S5 Sportback will feature an all-black interior with a sporty flat-bottom steering wheel, a larger stick-out display for infotainment, and a fully digital inclement cluster with virtual cockpit. The cabin also comes with wide aircon vents, electrically adjustable front seats with memory function, signature Audi-style automatic shifter lever with paddle shifters, and sport seats.

