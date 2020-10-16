Audi Q2 Launched In India; Prices Start At Rs. 34.99 Lakh And Go Up To Rs. 48.89 Lakh

New Cars and Bikes in India
Audi Q2 Launched In India; Prices Start At ₹ 34.99 Lakh And Go Up To ₹ 48.89 Lakh

Audi Q2 goes on sale in India today onwards. Prices start at Rs. 34.99 lakh. The Audi Q2 is the smallest SUV on sale from the company in India yet. It is positioned below the Audi Q3 in India.

Kingshuk Dutta By  Kingshuk Dutta | Updated:
The Audi Q2 prices range from Rs. 34.99 lakh and go up to Rs. 48.89 lakh expand View Photos
Highlights

  • Prices for the Audi Q2 start at Rs. 34.99 lakh
  • It gets a 2.0-litre turbo petrol engine which makes 190 bhp & 320 Nm
  • The Audi Q2 does not have a direct rival in India

Audi India launched the Audi Q2 SUV, with prices starting at ₹ 34.99 lakh (ex-showroom, India). The Q2 is Audi's newest SUV and will be positioned below the Audi Q3 in India. India gets the pre-facelift model of the Q2, whereas globally, the Audi Q2 facelift will be launched soon. Nonetheless, with the festive season around the corner and a burgeoning demand for SUVs, we believe the Audi Q2 has a good opportunity to cash in. It will be offered in five trim options which are - Standard, Premium, Premium Plus I, Premium Plus II and Technology. The top-spec Technology trim is priced at ₹ 48.89 lakh. Overall, the prices of the Q2 variants are pricey! We have driven the Audi Q2 and you can read our comprehensive review of the Q2 by clicking on the link below.

Also Read: Audi Q2 SUV First Drive Review | Audi Q2 India Launch Live Updates

(The Audi Q2 will be positioned below the Audi Q3 in the company's India line-up)

Audi Q2 Variants Prices (ex-showroom)
Standard ₹ 34.99 lakh
Premium ₹ 40.89 lakh
Premium Plus I ₹ 44.64 lakh
Premium Plus II ₹ 45.14 lakh
Technology ₹ 48.89 lakh

As an introductory offer, Audi India is also offering a 'Peace of Mind' scheme that includes a 5 year comprehensive service package with extended warranty and road-side assistance. This introductory offer aims to enhance the ease of ownership of the new Audi Q2. The Audi Q2 will be the fifth launch from the German company this year, after the Audi Q8, Audi A8L, Audi RS7 and the Audi RSQ8. After a slew of high performance car launches, Audi is finally coming up with a compact SUV, which could get some the manufacturer much needed volume in terms of sales.

(The Audi Q2 gets a 2.0-litre turbo charged petrol engine, making 190 bhp and 320 Nm)

The Audi Q2 comes to India as a completely built unit (CBU) and thanks to the government's provision of allowing auto manufacturers to import up to 2,500 units without the need of homologation. While it is part of Audi's 'Q' line-up, the Q2 is more of a crossover. It gets a 2.0-litre turbo charged petrol engine which we have seen on a number of cars from different companies within Volkswagen Group, including Audi, Skoda and Volkswagen itself. Audi claims a 0-100 kmph sprint time of 6.5 seconds, with a top speed of 228 kmph.The Q2 is built on the MQB platform which also underpins the Skoda Karoq and the Volkswagen T-Roc in India.

Also Read: Audi Q2 Bookings Begin In India

(The Audi Q2 does not have a direct rival in India)

The engine makes 190 bhp and 320 Nm of torque. The engine is paired to a 7-speed dual-clutch automatic gearbox. In terms of features, the Audi Q2 gets a virtual cockpit, MMI interface, smartphone connectivity in the form of Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, wireless charger, a sunroof and a 180 watt 10-speaker audio system. But, the Audi Q2 misses out on basic features such as a touchscreen system, rear AC vents and electrical adjustment for the front seats. The Audi Q2 does not have a direct rival in India.

Maruti Suzuki Production, Audi Q2 Launch, Atum Electric Bike
03:21
Maruti Suzuki Production, Audi Q2 Launch, Atum Electric Bike
  • CarAndBike Tube
  • 08-Sep-20 08:26 PM IST
Audi Q2 Side
Audi Q2 Side
Audi Q2 Front View
Audi Q2 Front View
Audi Q2 Front Side View
Audi Q2 Front Side View
Audi Q2 Rear Veiw
Audi Q2 Rear Veiw
Audi Q2 Front Pfofile
Audi Q2 Front Pfofile
Audi Q2 Side Profile
Audi Q2 Side Profile
Audi Q2 Rear Veiw Profile
Audi Q2 Rear Veiw Profile
Audi Q2 Steering
Audi Q2 Steering
Audi Q2 Gear
Audi Q2 Gear
