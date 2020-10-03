2020 Audi Q2 Compact SUV Bookings Open In India

Audi today officially commenced the bookings for its most affordable SUV coming to India. The carmaker had previously teased the Q2 SUV for the Indian market, which is expected to be launched this month. Interested buyers can pre-book the Audi Q2 compact SUV with a token amount of ₹ 2 lakh through Audi's official as well as any authorised dealership across India. The upcoming Audi Q2 will be carmaker's fifth product to be launched in the Indian market after Q8, A8L, RS7 and the RSQ8.

The Audi Q2 compact SUV can be booked with an amount of INR 2 lakhs

The carmaker also announced introductory 'Peace of Mind' benefit that comes bundled with a 5-year service package with 2+3 years extended warranty and 2+3 years roadside assistance, which comes complimentary with the booking. The upcoming Audi Q2 will cater to the increasingly progressive Indian customer, and it will be a feature-rich SUV packed equipped with connectivity, infotainment and assistance systems.

The SUV will be positioned below the Q3 in Audi's India portfolio and it will be underpinned by Volkswagen AG's MQB platform. Though the SUV will be Audi's smallest offering in India, the design of the Q2 will continue to carry Audi DNA. It will be accentuated by a single-frame grille flanked by LED DRLs and the headlights. The SUV will also sport black cladding across the bumpers, running boards and even the wheel arches giving a chunky and muscular look.

Mechanically, the Audi Q2 will be powered by a 2.0-litre petrol engine, tuned to belt out 190 bhp and 320 Nm. It is the same unit that also powers the Tiguan All Space. The compact SUV can go from standstill to 100 kmph in just 6.5 seconds before hitting the top speed of 228 kmph. The powertrain will be mated to a 7-speed dual-clutch transmission, with the Quattro all-wheel-drive system.

Audi India has also announced benefits with Audi Q2 bookings

Balbir Singh Dhillon, Head of Audi India, said, "We are extremely happy to open bookings for the Audi Q2. Our fifth launch for the year, the Audi Q2 is an extremely important product for India as it opens up a new segment of buyers for the brand. It is a Luxury All-Rounder that is big on features and extends the successful Q-family. The Audi Q2 is exceptionally spacious and versatile inside; the car blends performance and driving dynamics with practicality for daily usage. I am confident that young buyers who want to join the Audi family early on will be amazed by the performance of this car. As an introductory offer, we are rolling out a 'Peace of Mind' benefit that includes a 5 year Comprehensive Service Package with Extended Warranty and Road Side Assistance. This introductory offer will enhance the ease of ownership of the Audi Q2."

He further added, "2020 has been an exciting year for Audi India despite the unfortunate pandemic and its challenges. Our product launches including the Audi Q8, Audi A8 L, Audi RS 7 and Audi RS Q8 have been very well received. In the Audi Q2, we have yet another strong addition to our portfolio and I am sure it is something that will add to the overall festive cheer."

