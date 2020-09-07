New Cars and Bikes in India
Audi Q2 Teased Ahead Of India Launch

The Audi Q2 will come to India as a fully built unit and Audi will utilise the government's provision of allowing a total of 2,500 cars to be imported and then sold here without the requirement of homologation.

The Audi Q2 will come powered by a 2-litre petrol engine

Audi India has had quite a busy year now. It launched the Q8 and A8L already, then the RS7 and even the RSQ8 and now it's all set to bring in it's most affordable SUV to the country – the Q2. Audi India has teased the Q2 for the Indian market and carandbike has learnt from dealers that the car will hit the showrooms in September itself and so we can expect the launch of the car very soon. The teaser does not show much of the car, rather, shows part of the windshield, an ORVM and the big give away – the tail lamp.

Also Read: Audi RSQ8: All You Need To Know​

The Q2 will come to India as a fully built unit and Audi will utilise the government's provision of allowing a total of 2,500 cars to be imported and then sold here without the requirement of homologation. With the Q2, Audi India will target a younger audience and those especially who are looking to buy their very first luxury car.

The Audi Q2 SUV gets a large, single-frame grille which is flanked by LED DRLs and the headlights.

The Q2 SUV is quickly identifiable because of small footprint compared to SUVs like the Q3, Q5 and even the Q7 and Q8. But its design carries the Audi DNA. Up front, there's a large, single-frame grille which is flanked by LED DRLs and the headlights. It also comes with black cladding across the bumpers, running boards and even the wheel arches, all of which give it a chunky and in fact muscular look. At the rear are the taillights with the unique design and of course, they are squarish.

Also Read: Audi India Introduces Ready To Drive Service Campaign With Special Offers​

The teaser does not show much of the car, rather, shows part of the windshield, an ORVM and the tail lamp

On the powertrain front, the Q2 will come with a 2-litre petrol engine, the very same which powers the Tiguan All Space. We expect it to make 190 bhp and 320 Nm. Expect it to go from a standstill to 100 kmph in just 6.5 seconds and top speed is rated at 228 kmph. Of course, it will come with the quattro all wheel drive system which will make it fun to drive and the 7-speed dual clutch transmission will make things easier to drive as well, be it the highway or the city.

We wait to hear from Audi India about the launch of the Q2 in the country and we'll keep you informed about it, so stay tuned!

