Audi India Introduces Ready To Drive Service Campaign With Special Offers

Audi India has rolled out its new Ready To Drive service campaign that brings a host of offers and benefits for its customers. Under the Ready To Drive campaign, customers can avail a 20 per cent discount on brake pads, discs and sensors, as well as a 10 per cent discount on Audi genuine accessories, Audi Collection and merchandise for all models. The discount also extends to purchases made on the company's virtual store. Customers can also avail savings up to 50 per cent on myAudi Connect dongle on select vehicles in the range.

Customers can save up to 20 per cent on purchasing an extended warranty under the service campaign

Furthermore, Audi is offering savings up to 20 per cent on availing extended warranty and service plans as well as the Comprehensive Service Value Package. For cars older than five years at the start of the campaign, customers will be eligible for a complimentary lube service. Customers will need to get in touch with their nearest authorised workshop to avail of the benefits of the campaign. The service campaign begins from August 17 and will continue until September 30, 2020.

Commenting on the announcement, Balbir Singh Dhillon, Head of Audi India said, "At Audi, the customer is at the heart of everything we do. In line with our overall business strategy, we are happy to announce a service-specific campaign that brings savings and a host of offers that will ease a return to normalcy in the post lockdown period. All our workshops are fully sanitised and are constantly monitored to ensure that maximum hygiene is maintained at all times. We have seen increased aftersales activity over the last few weeks and we look forward to welcoming back our customers to our service centres. It is our endeavour to ensure that all Audis are running at their best, always."

Audi cars older than five years will get complimentary lube service

The new campaign comes as life across the country goes back to normalcy in a phased manner with vehicles spending more time on the road instead of the garage. The service packages will also help those customers that have had their vehicles parked for a long time since the start of the lockdown.

Audi India has been on a product offensive since October last year and has introduced four new models so far including the new-generation A6 and A8 L, Q8 SUV, and the RS7 Sportback. The automaker is gearing up to introduce the RS Q8 by the end of this month or in early September. The automaker also commenced online sales and service of its vehicles in May this year in the wake of the lockdown. More recently, the company announced the 'One App' that caters to the needs of new and existing customers.

