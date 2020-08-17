New Cars and Bikes in India
search

Audi India Introduces Ready To Drive Service Campaign With Special Offers

language dropdown

Under the Ready To Drive campaign, Audi India is offering customers discounts and benefits on brakes, accessories, and merchandise, along with savings up to 50 per cent on the myAudi Connect dongle select vehicles in the range.

| Updated:
eye
0  Views
expand View Photos

Highlights

  • The campaign begins on August 17 and stays until September 30, 2020
  • Select Audi cars will get a 50% discount on the myAudi Connect service
  • Customers get 20% savings on brake sensors, discs and brake pads

Audi India has rolled out its new Ready To Drive service campaign that brings a host of offers and benefits for its customers. Under the Ready To Drive campaign, customers can avail a 20 per cent discount on brake pads, discs and sensors, as well as a 10 per cent discount on Audi genuine accessories, Audi Collection and merchandise for all models. The discount also extends to purchases made on the company's virtual store. Customers can also avail savings up to 50 per cent on myAudi Connect dongle on select vehicles in the range.

Also Read: Audi India Commences Online Sales And Services; Offers Doorstep Delivery

Audi

Audi Cars

A4

A3

RS7 Sportback

Q7

R8

A6

Q5

TT

A8

A5

Q8

S5

RS5 Coupe

d9h0lr1g

Customers can save up to 20 per cent on purchasing an extended warranty under the service campaign

Furthermore, Audi is offering savings up to 20 per cent on availing extended warranty and service plans as well as the Comprehensive Service Value Package. For cars older than five years at the start of the campaign, customers will be eligible for a complimentary lube service. Customers will need to get in touch with their nearest authorised workshop to avail of the benefits of the campaign. The service campaign begins from August 17 and will continue until September 30, 2020.

Commenting on the announcement, Balbir Singh Dhillon, Head of Audi India said, "At Audi, the customer is at the heart of everything we do. In line with our overall business strategy, we are happy to announce a service-specific campaign that brings savings and a host of offers that will ease a return to normalcy in the post lockdown period. All our workshops are fully sanitised and are constantly monitored to ensure that maximum hygiene is maintained at all times. We have seen increased aftersales activity over the last few weeks and we look forward to welcoming back our customers to our service centres. It is our endeavour to ensure that all Audis are running at their best, always."

Also Read: Audi India Introduces New 'One App'; Provides A Single Platform For All Services 

r0m48v48

Audi cars older than five years will get complimentary lube service

The new campaign comes as life across the country goes back to normalcy in a phased manner with vehicles spending more time on the road instead of the garage. The service packages will also help those customers that have had their vehicles parked for a long time since the start of the lockdown.

Also Read: Audi RS Q8 Bookings Begin In India

0 Comments

Audi India has been on a product offensive since October last year and has introduced four new models so far including the new-generation A6 and A8 L, Q8 SUV, and the RS7 Sportback. The automaker is gearing up to introduce the RS Q8 by the end of this month or in early September. The automaker also commenced online sales and service of its vehicles in May this year in the wake of the lockdown. More recently, the company announced the 'One App' that caters to the needs of new and existing customers.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow carandbike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Compare Audi A4 with Immediate Rivals

Audi A4
Audi
A4

Latest News

CFMoto 300SR Launched In The Philippines CFMoto 300SR Launched In The Philippines
Audi India Introduces Ready To Drive Service Campaign With Special Offers Audi India Introduces Ready To Drive Service Campaign With Special Offers
Updated Aprilia Tuono 1100 Revealed In Spy Shots Updated Aprilia Tuono 1100 Revealed In Spy Shots
China's CATL Is Developing New EV Battery With No Nickel & Cobalt; Says Executive China's CATL Is Developing New EV Battery With No Nickel & Cobalt; Says Executive
BS6 Triumph Bonneville Speedmaster Launched In India; Prices Start At Rs. 11.34 Lakh BS6 Triumph Bonneville Speedmaster Launched In India; Prices Start At Rs. 11.34 Lakh
BMW R 18 Cruiser To Be Launched In India Next Month BMW R 18 Cruiser To Be Launched In India Next Month
BS6 Triumph Street Twin Launched In India; Prices Start At Rs. 7.45 Lakh BS6 Triumph Street Twin Launched In India; Prices Start At Rs. 7.45 Lakh
MS Dhoni, Retired, Gifts Himself This. Wife Sakshi Shares A Glimpse MS Dhoni, Retired, Gifts Himself This. Wife Sakshi Shares A Glimpse
BS6 Honda Unicorn Price Hiked By Rs. 955 BS6 Honda Unicorn Price Hiked By Rs. 955
2020 Renault Duster 1.3-litre Turbo Petrol Launched; Prices Start At 10.49 Lakh 2020 Renault Duster 1.3-litre Turbo Petrol Launched; Prices Start At 10.49 Lakh
China's Geely Automobile First-Half Profit Drops 43% On Coronavirus Hit China's Geely Automobile First-Half Profit Drops 43% On Coronavirus Hit
2020 Hyundai i20 Spotted In India With Camouflage 2020 Hyundai i20 Spotted In India With Camouflage
Tata Motors Denies Intent Of Selling Stake In Jaguar Land Rover Tata Motors Denies Intent Of Selling Stake In Jaguar Land Rover
MotoGP: Andrea Dovizioso Wins Dramatic Austrian GP Amidst Zarco-Morbidelli's Shock Crash MotoGP: Andrea Dovizioso Wins Dramatic Austrian GP Amidst Zarco-Morbidelli's Shock Crash
Coronavirus Pandemic: 87 New COVID-19 Positive Cases Recorded At Toyota's Bidadi Plant In Less Than A Week Coronavirus Pandemic: 87 New COVID-19 Positive Cases Recorded At Toyota's Bidadi Plant In Less Than A Week

Popular Cars

rating-logo
6.5
star-white
Mahindra Thar

Mahindra Thar

₹ 9.6 Lakh
(Ex-showroom price New Delhi)
rating-logo
7.8
star-white
Honda Amaze

Honda Amaze

₹ 6.1 Lakh
(Ex-showroom price New Delhi)
rating-logo
8.1
star-white
Volkswagen Polo

Volkswagen Polo

₹ 5.93 Lakh
(Ex-showroom price New Delhi)
rating-logo
7.3
star-white
Maruti Suzuki Ertiga

Maruti Suzuki Ertiga

₹ 7.59 Lakh
(Ex-showroom price New Delhi)
rating-logo
8.2
star-white
Maruti Suzuki Baleno

Maruti Suzuki Baleno

₹ 5.64 Lakh
(Ex-showroom price New Delhi)
rating-logo
6.6
star-white
Maruti Suzuki Alto 800

Maruti Suzuki Alto 800

₹ 2.89 Lakh
(Ex-showroom price New Delhi)
rating-logo
8.2
star-white
Hyundai i20

Hyundai i20

₹ 6.5 Lakh
(Ex-showroom price New Delhi)
Maruti Suzuki S-Presso

Maruti Suzuki S-Presso

₹ 3.69 Lakh
(Ex-showroom price New Delhi)
rating-logo
7.8
star-white
Tata Nexon

Tata Nexon

₹ 7 Lakh
(Ex-showroom price New Delhi)

Popular Audi Cars

Audi A4
Audi A4
₹ 41.49 - 46.96 Lakh *
Audi A3
Audi A3
₹ 33.1 - 36.69 Lakh *
Audi RS7 Sportback
Audi RS7 Sportback
₹ 1.94 Crore *
Audi Q7
Audi Q7
₹ 69.22 - 86.3 Lakh *
Audi R8
Audi R8
₹ 2.72 Crore *
Audi A6
Audi A6
₹ 54.42 - 59.42 Lakh *
Audi Q5
Audi Q5
₹ 50.21 - 56.21 Lakh *
Audi TT
Audi TT
₹ 65.43 Lakh *
Audi A8
Audi A8
₹ 1.56 Crore *
Audi A5
Audi A5
₹ 55.4 - 69.24 Lakh *
Audi Q8
Audi Q8
₹ 1.33 Crore *
Audi S5
Audi S5
₹ 72.41 Lakh *
Audi RS5 Coupe
Audi RS5 Coupe
₹ 1.11 Crore *
View More
Mercedes Benz E Class Desktop
x
MS Dhoni, Retired, Gifts Himself This. Wife Sakshi Shares A Glimpse
MS Dhoni, Retired, Gifts Himself This. Wife Sakshi Shares A Glimpse
2020 Renault Duster 1.3-litre Turbo Petrol Launched; Prices Start At 10.49 Lakh
2020 Renault Duster 1.3-litre Turbo Petrol Launched; Prices Start At 10.49 Lakh
BS6 Honda Unicorn Price Hiked By Rs. 955
BS6 Honda Unicorn Price Hiked By Rs. 955
2020 Hyundai i20 Spotted In India With Camouflage
2020 Hyundai i20 Spotted In India With Camouflage
cross
Select your City
location
or select from popular cities