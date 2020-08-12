New Cars and Bikes in India
Audi India Introduces New 'One App'; Provides A Single Platform For All Services

The new Audi One App is segregated in six broad categories and caters to the needs of both existing and prospective buyers.

Audi's 'One App' is a single platform solution for all services.

Tech News

Audi India has introduced One App to provide a 360-degree solution for its existing and prospective customers catering to the entire purchase and after sales needs on a single platform. Existing owners can book a service over a few clicks, avail aftersales products and get access to road side assistance as well. First time users will get access to augmented reality, news and video updates and they'll be able to purchase Audi merchandise and request for a test drive. Users will also be able to purchase the 'myAudi Connect' telematics bundle from the app itself.

The One App is basically segregated into six categories broadly.

Commenting on the announcement, Balbir Singh Dhillon, Head, Audi India said, "Our 'myAudi Connect' App first introduced in 2019 was very well received by customers and it gives me great joy to say that the latest development will help us serve our tech savvy customer even better. New features such as in-app custom offers, AR and book a test drive function widen the scope of the app to prospective Audi customers. Digitalization is a journey, not destination and we will continue to upgrade our services for our Customers and fans going forward."

Also Read: Audi India Expects Growth In Sales From 2021

The app is also used to offer benefits to prospective customers and give them access.

The One App is basically segregated into six categories broadly. First up is Audi Club India which is the Audi India community where existing and prospective Audi customers connect to share their experience and ideas. Then there is the payment gateway for online payments to dealerships, paying for an event pass online, booking experiences online and access to purchase aftersales and other Audi Car Life products. Then comes the Audi Concierge which is a part of the 'myAudi Connect' program which can be accessed via the app.

The app is also used to offer benefits to prospective customers and give them access to augmented reality, detailed product brochures, a product configurato and they can also place test-drive requests. The customer voice is all about listening to the customers and working on the feedback received through them. And last but definitely not the least is the convenience feature for existing customers offering online service bookings, in-app payments or purchases, offers and promotions, test-drive requests, Augmented Reality, online help and support, safety and security with 'myAudi Connect' vehicle geo-location, driver score gamification and online support.

Select your City
location
or select from popular cities