Audi RS Q8 Bookings Begin In India

Audi India has opened the order books for the upcoming RS Q8 performance Coupe-SUV in the country. Customers can book the brand's flagship performance SUV at any of Audi's dealerships pan India or on the company's website for a token amount of ₹ 15 lakh. Based on the Audi Q8 that was introduced in India earlier this year, the RS Q8 packs an incredible amount of power, while retaining that practical cabin. It is the fourth model from Audi India to be introduced this year and the second RS model from the German auto giant after the RS7 was launched in July 2020.

Also Read: Audi RS Q8 India Launch Details Out

Audi Q8 1.33 Crore * On Road Price (New Delhi) FIND OUT MORE

The Audi RS Q8 will compete against the BMW X6 M and the Porsche Cayenne Coupe

Commenting on the bookings, Balbir Singh Dhillon, Head of Audi India, said, "Our fourth product launch for this year, the Audi RS Q8 is an epitome of performance and aggressive styling. With its twin-turbo V8 petrol engine, the Audi RS Q8 combines the power of an RS model with the elegance of a premium coupe and the flexibility of an SUV. We are seeing a great response to the Audi Q8, an SUV that we launched earlier this year; this prompted us to bring the Audi RS Q8 to India at the earliest. These are exciting times for Audi India with our cars roaring into India in rapid succession. This will be our fifth product launch in a span of 10 months and I am happy to say that this won't be the only Q model launch in the next few months."

The Audi RS Q8 draws power from the 4.0-litre twin-turbo V8 engine that develops 600 bhp and a whopping 800 Nm of peak torque. The motor is paired with the 8-speed automatic transmission. The bi-turbo V8 gets a mild hybrid system (MHEV) and it is based on a 48-volt main electrical system. The coupe-SUV is capable of sprinting from 0-100 kmph in 3.8 seconds and has a top speed of 305 kmph. Power is sent to all four wheels via the Quattro All-Wheel-Drive set-up.

Also Read: Demand For Audi Q8 On The Rise; RSQ8 Being Considered For India

The Audi RS Q8 will come to India as a CBU and packs in all the bells and whistles draped in RS trim

Visually, the Audi RS Q8 gets aggressive styling over the standard Q8. The model gets the gloss-black finished single-frame grille, reworked bumpers, and an integrated diffuser and RS-spec spoiler. The performance coupe-SUV rides on 22-inch alloy wheels, while customers will also have the option to upgrade to 23-inch units. The cabin is spruced up with features like the virtual cockpit instrument console, RS-spec flat-bottom steering wheel, dual touchscreen infotainment system with the MMI user interface, Alcantara leather upholstery, and more.

The Audi RS Q8 competes against a number of performance SUVs including the Porsche Cayenne Coupe, BMW X6 M and the likes. Expect prices in the vicinity of over ₹ 2 crore (ex-showroom), when the model goes on sale sometime later this month.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow carandbike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.